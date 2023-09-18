Making history: La Vuelta a España 2023 in pictures

The 2023 Vuelta a España turned out a fair share of drama, controversy and unexpected moments between the opening stage in Barcelona through the closing metres in Madrid.

There was mayhem in the first stages: riders got caught in the dark on open roads after finishing the opening team time trial and organisers neutralised the second stage because of severe weather, taking the time for GC at the Alto del Castillo de Montjuic with 3.6km to go. Then Remco Evenepoel ploughed into one of the Andorra police after powering to the victory on stage 3.

All of that was forgotten amid the evolving Jumbo-Visma clean sweep and the intra-team rivalry between Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič.

In between, there was time in the spotlight for neo-pro Lenny Martinez, the surprising collapse of Remco Evenepoel on stage 13 to the Col du Tourmalet and his rebound to wins on stage 14 and 18, a surprise first WorldTour win for sprinter Geoffrey Soupe, and Filippo Ganna's return to the top in the time trial as well as his debut as a bunch sprinter.

All of it provided plenty of drama for photographer Chris Auld, who captured these stunning images throughout the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jumbo-Visma take on the controversial opening team time trial in Barcelona

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Remco Evenepoel speeds along in the red leader's jersey during an early stage of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Evenepoel held the race lead for three days during the opening week

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Sepp Kuss celebrates with the crowd as he solos home to win atop the Javalambre

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A breakaway win on stage 6 which would change the course of Kuss' Vuelta

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Juan Ayuso reacts after the finish at Javalambre, one of many summit finishes packing the Vuelta route

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Thomas De Gendt, Diego Camargo, and Rui Costa in the break on stage 8 to Xorret de Catí

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Young Frenchman Lenny Martinez spent two days in red during his debut Grand Tour

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

TotalEnergies' Geoffrey Soupe was an unexpected sprint winner on stage 7

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Riders speed through a village during a stage in the middle of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lennard Kämna completed his Grand Tour stage win set at Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

German champion Emanuel Buchmann comes to the finish on stage 9

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

World TT champion Remco Evenepoel was the best of the GC favourites at the Valladolid time trial

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Abel Balderstone and Jetse Bol during their doomed two-man breakaway on stage 12

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The GC race completely changed on the mythical Col du Tourmalet on stage 13

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Support for Sepp Kuss, by that point enjoying his fifth day in the red jersey

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Riders battle the gradients on one of cycling's most famous and picturesque climbs

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It was along way to the top, not least for Remco Evenepoel, who was dropped 90km from the finish

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A familiar sight – Jumbo-Visma in control of the peloton on the road to the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jonas Vingegaard went on the attack to claim the first of his two stage wins

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Further back, Kuss was also on the move as Jumbo-Visma shot to a 1-2-3 finish at the top

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Aussie climber Michael Storer works his way to the summit of the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Evenepoel quickly turned his attention to stage wins after falling out of GC contention

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Kuss and Vingegaard held the red and polka dot jerseys on stage 13

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jumbo-Visma lead Kuss at the head of the peloton

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

EF Education-EasyPost had a quiet Vuelta, though Diego Camargo did battle for breakaways

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Sepp Kuss and Damiano Caruso during stage 16 to Bejes

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A climber fan by the roadside on one of the Vuelta's many mountains

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Viewing the action from a distance

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard battle up the final 2km of the Angliru after dropping Kuss

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It was a Vuelta to forget for Geraint Thomas, who suffered multiple unlucky setbacks during the first half of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Evenepoel battled into the polka dot jersey, but couldn't claim a breakaway win on the Angliru

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Primoz Roglic takes time to stretch following stage 18 to La Cruz de Linares

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The final summit finish of the race brought Evenepoel's third stage victory

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Meanwhile, Kuss was secure in red after Vingegaard and Roglic paced him to the finish line

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

RIders from Arkéa-Samsic, Groupama-FDJ, and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA speed along during a late stage of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

All smiles for Jumbo-Visma as the team locked out the final podium

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Sepp Kuss hugs his loyal domestique Attila Valter

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Roglic speaks to the world's media

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Evenepoel leading an attack – the Belgian picked up the Vuelta's combativity prize

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

He missed out on a fourth stage win on stage 20, narrowly losing to Wout Poels in Guadarrama

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma's lead trio could enjoy the finish of stage 20, their domination complete

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

One last outing – the peloton fly around the Madrid city circuit on stage 21

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Red jersey Kuss nestled among the peloton on a day for the sprinters

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Hugs all round for the peloton's newest Grand Tour winner as Jumbo-Visma donned special jerseys

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The team wore striped kits commemorating their wins at all three Grand Tours in 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The face of a champion

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Kuss, the red jersey at the end of a Vuelta for the ages

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jumbo-Visma crossed the line arm in arm in Madrid

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Kuss takes the podium to celebrate his Vuelta win as night falls

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The final podium – an unprecedented sweep with Kuss leading Vingegaard and Roglic

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

At last, the champagne

