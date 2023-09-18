Making history: La Vuelta a España 2023 in pictures

The 2023 Vuelta a España turned out a fair share of drama, controversy and unexpected moments between the opening stage in Barcelona through the closing metres in Madrid.
There was mayhem in the first stages: riders got caught in the dark on open roads after finishing the opening team time trial and organisers neutralised the second stage because of severe weather, taking the time for GC at the Alto del Castillo de Montjuic with 3.6km to go. Then Remco Evenepoel ploughed into one of the Andorra police after powering to the victory on stage 3.
All of that was forgotten amid the evolving Jumbo-Visma clean sweep and the intra-team rivalry between Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič.
In between, there was time in the spotlight for neo-pro Lenny Martinez, the surprising collapse of Remco Evenepoel on stage 13 to the Col du Tourmalet and his rebound to wins on stage 14 and 18, a surprise first WorldTour win for sprinter Geoffrey Soupe, and Filippo Ganna's return to the top in the time trial as well as his debut as a bunch sprinter.
All of it provided plenty of drama for photographer Chris Auld, who captured these stunning images throughout the Vuelta a España.
