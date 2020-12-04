Luxury gifts for cyclists: a Christmas gift guide
The best luxury gifts for cyclists, for when you really want to splurge on someone special
Christmas is on its merry way, and it couldn’t come soon enough considering what a challenging year it’s been for us all. Hopefully you’ve got something nice planned with as many as your loved ones as you can legally and logistically fit under one roof, and now more than ever is the perfect time to spoil them rotten with our pick of these luxury gifts for cyclists.
We’ve already lined up several Christmas gift guides to help you choose the perfect present, so whether you’re buying cycling gifts for him, cycling gifts for her, those novelty cycling mugs, or looking for an overarching guide to the best Christmas gifts for cyclists, we've got ideas aplenty.
For those of you with exceptionally deep pockets or exceptionally deep generosity, if you plan to make this year extra special for the cycling enthusiast in your life, we’ve rounded up some of the most luxurious, splurge-worthy gift ideas that any cyclist could dream of.
Think of this as the ultimate Christmas wish list for cyclists.
Luxury gifts for cyclists this Christmas
Specialized S-Works Aethos
Top of the bike bucket list
RRP: £12,000.00 / $14,300.00
Claimed to be the world’s lightest disc road frame, the Specialized S-Works Aethos would be a truly incredible gift for someone special and it perfectly embodies the term 'luxury gift for a cyclist' if you’ve got deep enough pockets and really, really like them. It’s a highly-specced premium road bike that delivers a smooth ride sure to make your lucky giftee fall in love with cycling all over again. Anyone receiving this incredibly generous gift on Christmas morning would be very lucky indeed.
GoPro Hero 9 Black
Perfect for the budding vlogger or filmmaker
RRP: £429.00 / $449.00
Launched only a couple of months ago, the new Hero 9 Black sits atop GoPro’s famous Hero lineup. With it came some big changes, including Hypersmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 features, which provide better video quality, higher bitrates and 1080p live streaming. It’s the ultimate piece of tech for any cycling vlogger or budding filmmaker.
What's more, between now and Christmas you can currently get the Hero 9 Bundle along with a year's subscription to GoPro, with a saving of $200 / £200, making now the perfect time to take the plunge on GoPro goodness.
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle
Give them everything they need to go exploring
RRP: £599.99 / $599.99
Whether they’re planning a big adventure or planning some intensive training for next season, the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is jam packed with all the features they’d need to succeed. Including performance tracking that monitors VO2 max, recovery time and training load, among others, and daily workout suggestions tailored to their fitness level, this is the ultimate training companion for any serious cyclist. Treat them to a bundle, so they’ll also get a heart-rate monitor, cadence sensor, and speed sensor.
POC Ventral Spin helmet
Gift them the ultimate aero road helmet
RRP: £270.00 / $290.00
The POC Ventral Spin helmet has revolutionised the way we can stay protected while cycling on the road. Spin technology offers brain-saving protection against rotational forces, while the fully-wrapped unibody shell construction offers optimal coverage. Meanwhile the accelerated airflow zones create advanced ventilation channels for serious cooling, making this an exceptionally lightweight, aerodynamic and safe helmet.
Gore C5 Shakedry 1985 Viz waterproof jacket
The best waterproof jacket they could ask for
RRP: £250.00 / $300.00
When it comes to waterproofs, you usually have to choose two options from waterproof, breathable and lightweight. It’s very rare that you find a jacket that can do all three. Amazingly though, that’s exactly what the Gore C5 Shakedry 1985 Viz jacket can do, and that makes it a hotly sought after garment. Treat your loved one to something that will enable them to enjoy cycling all year round.
Specialized S-Works Vent road shoes
The pinnacle of summer (or indoor) road shoes
RRP: £380.00 / $428.00
If you’re buying for a serious road racer, then treat them to something really special. The S-Works Vents are the new gold standard for summer race shoes, packed with WorldTour-proven features like Body Geometry Longitudinal Arch, Varus Wedge, PadLock heel, FACT Powerline carbon outsole, BOA S3-Snap dials, and a personalised insole with a Metatarsal Button.
Most importantly, these shoes deliver expert moisture management and ventilation to help keep feet dry and fresh during a sweltering race.
Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer
The perfect addition to anyone’s pain cave
RRP: £1,199.00 / $1,400.00
With a huge amount of cyclists having to take their workouts indoors this year, turbo trainers and smart trainers have been difficult to get hold of, with the most affordable options selling out and remaining unavailable for a long time. If you’re buying for someone who is desperate to start cycling indoors, and you’re feeling especially flush and generous, why not treat them to the Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer, the grandaddy of all smart trainers.
Zipp 404 Firecrest Carbon TL Disc Wheelset
The ultimate upgrade for anyone's road bike
RRP: £2,319.99 / $TBC
When it comes to road bikes, one of the easiest and most effective upgrades you can make is getting a new set of wheels. This carbon fiber 404 Firecrest wheelset from Zipp is disc brake-compatible and tubeless-ready, and is the ultimate upgrade to turn their road bike into an all-out speed machine. ABLC Sawtooth technology improves aero efficiency, deep set 58mm rims withstand crosswinds, and the German-engineered ZR1 DB hub is both versatile and durable. Anyone would be stoked to unwrap a pair of these on Christmas morning.
Garmin Vector 3 Double Sided Power Meter Pedals
Help them elevate their training to the next level
RRP: £789.99 / $1,050.99 (dual-sided)
Whether they’re training for their first big event or they’re a seasoned veteran, these dual-sided Vector 3 power meter pedals from Garmin will provide incredibly reliable and accurate measurements so they can hone their craft to perfection. They only add a miniscule 316g to the bike, and provide an independent reading of each leg’s power output. Just be sure to grab them some Look Keo cleats to go with them.
