Luxury gifts for cyclists: a Christmas gift guide

Christmas is on its merry way, and it couldn’t come soon enough considering what a challenging year it’s been for us all. Hopefully you’ve got something nice planned with as many as your loved ones as you can legally and logistically fit under one roof, and now more than ever is the perfect time to spoil them rotten with our pick of these luxury gifts for cyclists.

We’ve already lined up several Christmas gift guides to help you choose the perfect present, so whether you’re buying cycling gifts for him, cycling gifts for her, those novelty cycling mugs, or looking for an overarching guide to the best Christmas gifts for cyclists, we've got ideas aplenty.

For those of you with exceptionally deep pockets or exceptionally deep generosity, if you plan to make this year extra special for the cycling enthusiast in your life, we’ve rounded up some of the most luxurious, splurge-worthy gift ideas that any cyclist could dream of.

Think of this as the ultimate Christmas wish list for cyclists.

Luxury gifts for cyclists this Christmas

(Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized S-Works Aethos Top of the bike bucket list RRP: £12,000.00 / $14,300.00 Check Amazon Exceptionally lightweight SRAM Force RED eTap AXS 12-speed Roval Alpinist CLX wheels

Claimed to be the world’s lightest disc road frame, the Specialized S-Works Aethos would be a truly incredible gift for someone special and it perfectly embodies the term 'luxury gift for a cyclist' if you’ve got deep enough pockets and really, really like them. It’s a highly-specced premium road bike that delivers a smooth ride sure to make your lucky giftee fall in love with cycling all over again. Anyone receiving this incredibly generous gift on Christmas morning would be very lucky indeed.

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro Hero 9 Black Perfect for the budding vlogger or filmmaker RRP: £429.00 / $449.00 Prime $399 View at Amazon Shoots 5K video Front display ideal for vloggers Waterproof 1080p live streaming

Launched only a couple of months ago, the new Hero 9 Black sits atop GoPro’s famous Hero lineup. With it came some big changes, including Hypersmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 features, which provide better video quality, higher bitrates and 1080p live streaming. It’s the ultimate piece of tech for any cycling vlogger or budding filmmaker.

What's more, between now and Christmas you can currently get the Hero 9 Bundle along with a year's subscription to GoPro, with a saving of $200 / £200, making now the perfect time to take the plunge on GoPro goodness.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle Give them everything they need to go exploring RRP: £599.99 / $599.99 $699.99 View at Competitive Cyclist Built-in coach function Dynamic performance monitoring Connect to your phone for text alerts 24 hours of battery life

Whether they’re planning a big adventure or planning some intensive training for next season, the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is jam packed with all the features they’d need to succeed. Including performance tracking that monitors VO2 max, recovery time and training load, among others, and daily workout suggestions tailored to their fitness level, this is the ultimate training companion for any serious cyclist. Treat them to a bundle, so they’ll also get a heart-rate monitor, cadence sensor, and speed sensor.

(Image credit: POC)

POC Ventral Spin helmet Gift them the ultimate aero road helmet RRP: £270.00 / $290.00 $214.96 View at Competitive Cyclist Outstanding ventilation Protects against rotational impact Lightweight and comfortable

The POC Ventral Spin helmet has revolutionised the way we can stay protected while cycling on the road. Spin technology offers brain-saving protection against rotational forces, while the fully-wrapped unibody shell construction offers optimal coverage. Meanwhile the accelerated airflow zones create advanced ventilation channels for serious cooling, making this an exceptionally lightweight, aerodynamic and safe helmet.

(Image credit: Gore Wear)

Gore C5 Shakedry 1985 Viz waterproof jacket The best waterproof jacket they could ask for RRP: £250.00 / $300.00 $230.40 View at Wiggle Incredibly light and packable Impenetrable waterproofing High-visibility panels and reflective details Extremely breathable

When it comes to waterproofs, you usually have to choose two options from waterproof, breathable and lightweight. It’s very rare that you find a jacket that can do all three. Amazingly though, that’s exactly what the Gore C5 Shakedry 1985 Viz jacket can do, and that makes it a hotly sought after garment. Treat your loved one to something that will enable them to enjoy cycling all year round.

(Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized S-Works Vent road shoes The pinnacle of summer (or indoor) road shoes RRP: £380.00 / $428.00 $425 View at Competitive Cyclist Vented Mouthport toe box Mesh upper for superior ventilation WorldTour-proven features

If you’re buying for a serious road racer, then treat them to something really special. The S-Works Vents are the new gold standard for summer race shoes, packed with WorldTour-proven features like Body Geometry Longitudinal Arch, Varus Wedge, PadLock heel, FACT Powerline carbon outsole, BOA S3-Snap dials, and a personalised insole with a Metatarsal Button.

Most importantly, these shoes deliver expert moisture management and ventilation to help keep feet dry and fresh during a sweltering race.

(Image credit: Tacx)

Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer The perfect addition to anyone’s pain cave RRP: £1,199.00 / $1,400.00 $1,399.99 View at Jenson USA 27 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Near universal hub-compatibility Max power: 2,200W Max incline: 25%

With a huge amount of cyclists having to take their workouts indoors this year, turbo trainers and smart trainers have been difficult to get hold of, with the most affordable options selling out and remaining unavailable for a long time. If you’re buying for someone who is desperate to start cycling indoors, and you’re feeling especially flush and generous, why not treat them to the Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer, the grandaddy of all smart trainers.

(Image credit: Zipp)

Zipp 404 Firecrest Carbon TL Disc Wheelset The ultimate upgrade for anyone's road bike RRP: £2,319.99 / $TBC Check Amazon Deep set aero rims Tubeless ready and disc-compatible Stable against crosswinds Extremely light

When it comes to road bikes, one of the easiest and most effective upgrades you can make is getting a new set of wheels. This carbon fiber 404 Firecrest wheelset from Zipp is disc brake-compatible and tubeless-ready, and is the ultimate upgrade to turn their road bike into an all-out speed machine. ABLC Sawtooth technology improves aero efficiency, deep set 58mm rims withstand crosswinds, and the German-engineered ZR1 DB hub is both versatile and durable. Anyone would be stoked to unwrap a pair of these on Christmas morning.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Vector 3 Double Sided Power Meter Pedals Help them elevate their training to the next level RRP: £789.99 / $1,050.99 (dual-sided) $395.99 View at Pro Bike Kit Highly reliable data accurate to +/-1% Easy to set up 120-hour battery life Weighs only 316g