Last Orders for Cavendish in Milan-San Remo saloon?

Cyclingnews HD on sprinter's chances

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates on the podium after earning the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Besides the odd pint or piña colada in the off season, Mark Cavendish is not a drinker, but it may just be that on Sunday the Manxman is pulling up a stool and flagging down the barman in Milan-San Remo’s last chance saloon.

