Kate Courtney's new Scott Spark RC cross country mountain bike - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Kate Courtney's Scott Spark RC cross-country mountain bike (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 2 of 12 Technical partners are displayed on the seatstays (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 3 of 12 Quarq - part of SRAM LLC - supplies the power meter (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 4 of 12 A SRAM XX1 eTap AXS 1X groupset supplies the shifting (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 5 of 12 The Syncros Fraser IC SL one-piece bar and stem is fitted with an integrated mount for Courtney's Garmin Edge 130 (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 6 of 12 The handlebars measure 680mm wide, and have an effective stem length of 90mm (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 7 of 12 The bike is fitted with a RockShox RLC3 Deluxe Nude rear shock (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 8 of 12 The Scott TwinLoc remote provides Courtney with three modes; Descend, Traction Control, and Lockout (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 9 of 12 A SRAM Blip is fitted to control the wireless dropper post (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 10 of 12 DT Swiss wheels are shown here wrapped in prototype Maxxis Test Pilot tyres, but Courtney is also using Maxxis Rekon Race tyres (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 11 of 12 The bike is fitted with RockShox SID SL Ultimate forks (Image credit: Jochen Haar) Image 12 of 12 A nod to her World Championship success, the rainbow stripes are featured on the top tube, along with her name (Image credit: Jochen Haar)

Kate Courtney is blazing a trail in cross country mountain biking. At just 24 years of age, the American's palmares already boasts the U23 World Cup series title, victory at the Cape Epic with Specialized teammate Annika Langvad, the 2019 Elite UCI World Cup series title, and the coveted rainbow stripes after victory in the elite women's category at the 2018 World Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships - the USA's first since 2001.

With racing on hold and the metaphorical uphill battle that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, Courtney is aiming to bring the cycling community together for a greater cause. Between June 5-14, Courtney is challenging riders to #ClimbforCovidRelief, in a Strava-based campaign that aims to raise funds for the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Courtney invites anyone who wants to join her to climb 10k feet in 10 days.

"By supporting the World Health Organization Solidarity Relief Fund, we are helping to bring critical resources to those most impacted by the disease around the world," Says the former world champion. "Together, I believe we can make a real difference."

With the recent release of an updated UCI calendar, Courtney's season is likely to be short and intense, and training is back on track. To help her along the way, she has a new tool at her disposal, the Scott Spark RC, finished in a stunning 'oyster pink' colourway, and fitted with SRAM's Eagle AXS groupset.

Unsurprisingly, the new bike sees an assortment of the best bike tech available. Thanks to the team's title sponsor, SRAM, Courtney's Spark RC is fitted with a SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS wireless groupset and RockShox Reverb AXS 100mm wireless dropper post.

RockShox, part of SRAM LLC, also supplies SID SL Ultimate forks and the Nude RLC3 rear shock. Wheels come courtesy of DT Swiss' XMC 1200 Spline 29", these are wrapped in Maxxis Rekon Race tyres, protected against punctures by 80ml of OKO Magic Mill high-fibre sealant. The one-piece bar and stem comes from Syncros with its Fraser IC SL measuring an equivalent 90mm stem and 680mm bar width, and Scott's components subsidiary also supplies the finishing kit, including headset, saddle and grips.