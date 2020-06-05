Kate Courtney's new Scott Spark RC cross country mountain bike - Gallery
By Josh Croxton
Former World Champion invites riders to #ClimbforCovidRelief
Kate Courtney is blazing a trail in cross country mountain biking. At just 24 years of age, the American's palmares already boasts the U23 World Cup series title, victory at the Cape Epic with Specialized teammate Annika Langvad, the 2019 Elite UCI World Cup series title, and the coveted rainbow stripes after victory in the elite women's category at the 2018 World Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships - the USA's first since 2001.
With racing on hold and the metaphorical uphill battle that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, Courtney is aiming to bring the cycling community together for a greater cause. Between June 5-14, Courtney is challenging riders to #ClimbforCovidRelief, in a Strava-based campaign that aims to raise funds for the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Courtney invites anyone who wants to join her to climb 10k feet in 10 days.
"By supporting the World Health Organization Solidarity Relief Fund, we are helping to bring critical resources to those most impacted by the disease around the world," Says the former world champion. "Together, I believe we can make a real difference."
With the recent release of an updated UCI calendar, Courtney's season is likely to be short and intense, and training is back on track. To help her along the way, she has a new tool at her disposal, the Scott Spark RC, finished in a stunning 'oyster pink' colourway, and fitted with SRAM's Eagle AXS groupset.
Pretty in pink 🎀✨ I am obsessed with my oyster pink SCOTT Spark RC. The spark is by far my favorite bike to ride and race.... and maybe it could yours too?! @bikeonscott has generously donated a SCOTT Spark RC 900 which will go to the person who raises the most money for the #climbforcovidrelief fundraiser 😍 Thank you to everyone who is getting involved with this fundraiser and climbing for a great cause 💕 #climbforcovidrelief #scottspark #noshortcuts #bikebybrad | Note: the giveaway won’t be this exact color/set up - more details to come in my story. Kate Courtney
A photo posted by @kateplusfate on Jun 4, 2020 at 11:43am PDT
Unsurprisingly, the new bike sees an assortment of the best bike tech available. Thanks to the team's title sponsor, SRAM, Courtney's Spark RC is fitted with a SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS wireless groupset and RockShox Reverb AXS 100mm wireless dropper post.
RockShox, part of SRAM LLC, also supplies SID SL Ultimate forks and the Nude RLC3 rear shock. Wheels come courtesy of DT Swiss' XMC 1200 Spline 29", these are wrapped in Maxxis Rekon Race tyres, protected against punctures by 80ml of OKO Magic Mill high-fibre sealant. The one-piece bar and stem comes from Syncros with its Fraser IC SL measuring an equivalent 90mm stem and 680mm bar width, and Scott's components subsidiary also supplies the finishing kit, including headset, saddle and grips.
|Frame
|Scott Spark RC900 Carbon HMX SL Custom
|Fork
|RockShox SID SL Ultimate / RL3 100MM Blackbox Race Day Damper
|Rear Shock
|RockShox Nude RLC3
|Remote
|Scott TwinLoc
|Headset
|Syncros Pro Drop In Tapered
|Stem
|Syncros Fraser IC SL +/- 8-degree 90mm
|Handlebar
|Syncros Fraser IC SL 680mm
|Seatpost
|RockShox Reverb AXS 100mm
|Saddle
|Syncros Belcarra 1.0
|Grip
|Syncros Pro Slip-on
|Pedals
|HT Components M1T
|Rear Derailleur
|SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
|Shifter
|SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
|Chainset
|SRAM XX1 Eagle Dub Power Meter / 170MM/ 32T
|Chain
|SRAM XX1 Eagle
|Cassette
|SRAM XG-1299 Eagle / 10-50
|Brakes
|SRAM Level Ultimate Blackbox
|Wheels
|DT Swiss XMC 1200 Spline Carbon / 30MM / 29in
|Tyres
|Maxxis Rekon Race 29 x 2.4in
|Sealant
|OKO Magic Milk High Fibre - 80ml
|Bottle Cage
|Topeak Shuttle Cage Carbon
|Computer
|Garmin Edge 130
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.