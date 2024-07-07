'It's crazy how high the level is at the Tour' - Tom Pidcock gives his all in 150km Tour de France gravel attack

Tom Pidcock and Anthony Turgis lead the breakaway over the gravel stage 9 at the Tour de France

Cyclingnews saw Tom Pidcock sit in silence for several minutes beyond the finish of stage 9, as the pain of racing on gravel at the Tour de France and the pain of finishing second left him in shock and disappointment.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider went on the attack with 150km to race and stayed out front, fighting for victory, gravel sector after gravel sector.

The chase groups, counterattacks and even Tadej Pogačar's attacks often came close to catching the breakaway, but they ultimately stayed away and even caught a late solo attack Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek).

Canada’s Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) led out the sprint. Pidcock came with speed from behind, but Anthony Turgis was even faster and gave his TotalEneriges team a special Tour de France win.

Pidcock suffered in defeat after racing so hard.

“It was full gas all day. It’s crazy how high the level is at the Tour. I just missed this opportunity,” Pidcock said after his pain eased and he gathered his thoughts.

“But I think I can be proud of that. I’ve struggled in the first part of this race. When it’s not going right, it’s difficult.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pidcock has already dropped out of the GC and Ineos Grenadiers want him to play a support role for Carlos Rodriguez and Egan Bernal. He was given a chance to go on the attack on the gravel stage and use his mountain bike skills and power to try to win the stage.

Racing in a Tour de France breakaway is always difficult but Pidcock raced smart right until the final metres and the sprint for victory.

“It was hard. I weighed less than 57kg this morning and then we averaged 280 watts for four and half hours. It’s a lot,” Pidock said of his performance.

“It’s always difficult, but you’ve got to understand that everyone in the group is also there to win, so you have to play a little bit.

“When I’m in a group like, I never really show how I’m really feeling and I don't respond quickly to attacks, so that in the finale, I’ve got more left.

“It was a good scenario. I knew that Styuven was going to be strong if he went. When he did go, I was on the front and so I was hoping that the others would responde from behind.

“It was always going to be a tricky sprint after riding so hard all day. You never know how it will go. I was just slightly a little late with the kick. Perhaps I need more race craft like Cav…”

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour de France - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more