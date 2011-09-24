Iconic Images: UCI Worlds road race

Image 1 of 40
The 1995 road race podium in Colombia. Olano flanked by Miguel Indurain and Marco Pantani
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 40
Not many riders have defended the title but Gianni Bugno managed it in 1992
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 40
Phil Anderson leads through the feed zone, with Greg Lemond just behind him
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 40
Johan Museeuw sprints clear of Mauro Gianetti to win the title in 1996
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 40
Legendary Alfredo Martini hangs out of the car in 1988
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 40
It's 1984 and Greg Lemond is leading Italian Marino Amadori
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 40
Landis marks moves at the front of the field in 2003
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 40
Now with Leopard Trek, Kim Andersen makes a move off the front in the 1982 race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 40
A baby faced Laurent Jalabert finished second to Gianni Bugno in 1992. It was the closest the Frenchman ever came to victory in the road race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 40
The 2009 Italian team line up at the start. As three-time defending champions the pressure was on.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 40
Andy Hampsten races clear in 1989. Team mate Greg Lemond would go on to win the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 40
Alessandro Paganessi (Italy) in Altenrhein in 1983
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 40
Phil Anderson racing for Australia in 1983
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 40
Romāns Vainšteins was strong all season in 2000. A move to Domo followed but he famously turned up to training camp over weight
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 40
Steve Bauer on the attack in 1984
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 40
Mark Cavendish in Geelong in 2010
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 40
The Geelong peloton. 2010 marked Australia's first World road race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 40
Teammates turned foes: Frank Schleck and Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 40
The Italian road team crest a climb in 2010
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 40
2010 champion Thor Hushovd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 40
Oscar Freire wins his third title in 2004
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 40
Oscar Freire proved 1999 was no fluke with his win in 2001
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 40
Tom Boonen was Belgium's first winner since 1996.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 40
Paolo Bettini had a poor 2007 by his standards but made up for that with a wining ride in Stuttgart
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 40
Maurizio Fondriest in 1987. A year later he would win the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 40
A young Franco Ballerini racing in 1986
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 40
Igor Astarloa leads home a Spanish one-two in Hamilton, 2003. Valverde took silver
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 40
Lance Armstrong solos over the line in Oslo in 1993. Rival Jan Ullrich won the U23 race that same year.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 40
Lance Armstrong smiles, Miguel Indurain looks less than impressed
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 40
Moreno Argentin and Francesco Moser in the pack in 1983
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 40
Jonathan Boyer (USA) in 1984
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 40
Gianni Bugno after his win in 1992
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 40
The late Laurent Fignon (France) in 1989
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 40
Cadel Evans becomes Australia's first winner. 2009 was one of the most exciting Worlds in recent memory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 40
Thierry Claveyrolat sadly took his own life in 1999. Here he is racing for France in 1989.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 40
Mario Cipollini had a stellar year in 2003 and capped it with the rainbow jersey in Zolder
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 40
Cadel Evans's wife shows her emotion as she watches the Australian win the Worlds in 2009
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 40
A exhausted Fabian Cancellara crosses the line in 2009. The Swiss rider was one of the strongest riders in the race but was beaten through better tactics rather than just pure strength
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 40
Oscar Camenzind rode away from a group of favourites in 1998 to take the title
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 40
Lucien Van Impe heads to the start race in 1983. The Belgian never made the podium during his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
The UCI World Championships have thrown up some of the most memorable moments in cycling. With the help of our Italian photographer correspondent Sirotti, we take a look back at some of the most iconic riders and races from the last 30 years.
Sirotti has been photographing cycling races for a number of decades and has provided the sport with timeless photos. In this selection we pick out some of our favourites: from Armstrong to Bugno, Lemond to Fignon.
There are also shots of a very young Maurizio Fondriest before he won the worlds title in Belgium in 1988 and and even younger Lance Armstrong after he won in Oslo in 1993.
Sirotti also travelled to Duitama, Colombia in 1995 to capture Marco Pantani, as he tried to win the world title on one of the toughest courses ever used. Abraham Olano won, ahead of Pantani and Miguel Indurain.
There are also images of Mario Cipollini winning in Zolder, Belgium in 2002 and of Tom Boonen's perfect sprint in Madrid in 2005.
More recent images recall Cadel Evans victory in Mendrisio in 2009. Evans celebrated and so did his partner Chiara, confirming the unique emotions of the World Championships.