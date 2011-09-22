Photo gallery: Italian team trains in Denmark

Image 1 of 25 Daniele Bennati (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 25 The women get ready to ride (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 25 Visconti and Belletti lead the line (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 4 of 25 The Under 23 riders got to train with the pros (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 5 of 25 Monia Baccaille (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 6 of 25 Modolo and Quinziato (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 7 of 25 Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 8 of 25 Time to roll (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 9 of 25 Daniele Bennati gives the thumbs up (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 10 of 25 Veteran Matteo Tosatto (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 11 of 25 Tatiana Guderzi (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 12 of 25 Daniele Bennait near the front of the line (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 13 of 25 Elia Viviani -could he be a surprise world champion? (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 14 of 25 Bennati and Visconti are on the front (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 15 of 25 National coach Paolo Bettini says hello (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 16 of 25 Luca Paolini moves his saddle (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 17 of 25 Bennati had a cold nose (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 18 of 25 Daniel Oss (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 19 of 25 The mechanics were also hard at work (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 20 of 25 Bettini seemed relaxed but will he be laughing on Sunday? (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 21 of 25 It was cold and cloudy in Denmark on Tuesday (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 22 of 25 A mechanic prepares Visconti's Cipollini bike (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 23 of 25 Defending women's world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 24 of 25 The Azzurri did a 100km ride (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 25 of 25 The Italians kept wrapped up against the cold (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

The Italian squadra arrived in Denmark for the UCI World Championships on Monday night and got their first taste of Danish weather and the local roads on Tuesday as they trained together for the first time.

With the Italian azzurro blue replacing the rider's usual trade team colours it is hard to recognize some of the riders but national men's national coach Paolo Bettini and women's coach Edoardo Salvoldi have carefully selected the riders with the aim of winning on the flat but technical course, north of Copenhagen.

Wrapped up against the cold with gloves and neck warmers, the men and women's road race squads set off together for a steady ride near their base in Skodsborg. Some rode for close to 100km, covering the race circuit twice, others opted for a shorter distance and more recovery time. With the road races just a few days away, the real training and racing has been done and now it is about building team spirit and finalizing team tactics.

The Italian women's team will be lead by 2010 world champion Giorgia Bronzini. Sprinter Daniele Bennati has been designated the team leader for Sunday's elite men's race but the young Italian team also includes the likes of Sacha Modolo, Giovanni Visconti and double USA Pro Cycling Challenge stage winner Elia Viviani.

Older riders such as Luca Paolini, Manuel Quinziato and Matteo Tosatto bring their experience as Italy tries to take on Philippe Gilbert, Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan and defending champion Thor Hushovd.