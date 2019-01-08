How to follow the 2019 Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 6 The Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 The Tour Down Under peloton passes by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 2018 Tour Down Under winner Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 The Tour Down Under peloton in action during stage 3 (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 6 The Tour Down Under peloton rolls out for the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 6 of 6 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) in the Tour Down Under leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2019 WorldTour will get under way this month in Australia when the Santos Tour Down Under rolls out for its 21st edition, and Cyclingnews will be on the ground in Adelaide to bring you all the action, news and latest tech.

The racing starts on Sunday, January 13, with the Down Under Classic – a one-hour criterium in downtown Adelaide that warms up the riders' legs and winds up the spectators' enthusiasm for the week of racing ahead. The six-stage 2019 Tour Down Under begins on Tuesday, January 15, in Adelaide and concludes on Sunday, January 20, at the top of Willunga Hill.

Stage 1 starts on O'Connell Street in North Adelaide before climbing gently to a loop around Paracombe, Inglewood and Houghton. From there, the race makes its way back to Port Adelaide, north-west of the city, for an expected sprint finish on a short urban circuit. Another likely day for the sprinters, stage 2 starts in Norwood and then climbs into the Adelaide Hills to take on Checker Hill just outside of Kersbrook before the sprint finish in Angaston.

In what could be a good day for the breakaway on a constantly undulating course, stage 3 from Lobethal to Uraidla takes the peloton around one loop through Charleston and nearby Woodside before setting out for the KOM at Fox Creek. From there, the race makes its way through Forest Range south towards Summertown, where the riders complete six laps around a finishing circuit that includes the Piccadilly, Summertown and Uraidla townships.

The infamous Corkscrew climb is back for stage 4 from Unley to Campbelltown. The stage starts with an immediate climb before the peloton makes its way to the Corkscrew and then a 6km downhill finish into Athelstone. Stage 5 also climbs from the start, with a KOM on Sellicks Hill before the peloton heads for a jaunt along the scenic coastal towns of Victor Harbor, Port Elliott, Middleton and Goolwa. From there, the stage climbs again to the finish in Strathalbyn.

The 'queen stage' on the final day will see the peloton start with a circuit around McLaren Vale and Willunga, with the overall winner likely decided in the final 25km as the riders climb Willunga Hill twice, finishing at the summit on the second trip.

Cyclingnews will offer live text coverage of every stage, giving exclusive information from inside the race to enhance your experience. Engage with us on Twitter, and you could find your tweet embedded in our live coverage.

TDU preview and stage details

In addition to extensive news coverage already published, Cyclingnews has maps and profiles of each stage, as well as more information in each stage preview page. You can flick through them at your leisure, beginning with stage 1 HERE. We also have a stage-by-stage rundown from Mitchelton-Scott director Matt White, who is hoping 2018 champion Daryl Impey can defend his title, and don't forget to catch Australian Editor Ellis Bacon's 2019 Tour Down Under preview.

Cyclingnews Women's Cycling Editor Kirsten Frattini previews the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under, which starts January 10 with a 112.9km stage from Hahndorf to Birdwood. The four-day race concludes Sunday, January 13, in Adelaide with a 25-lap race on the same circuit as the men's Down Under Classic criterium.

Live coverage

As always, Cyclingnews will have start-to-finish live text coverage, including insights and rider quotes from our staff before the race, analysis and information during the race, and results, standings, rider quotes and recaps after the finish.

If you wish to be alerted to the most critical moments, follow us on our social media channels, and we will let you know when the race is heating up.

Race reports, news and analysis

Cyclingnews will have a team of reporters to bring you breaking news, comments from the winners, animators and main protagonists as well as full race results, reports and analysis from the Tour Down Under.

Our tech experts will also be scouring the paddocks for the latest in bike technology, gear, shoes, helmets, clothing and more.

Highlights

We will post the official video highlights shortly after the finish of each stage.

Podcast

Our team will be producing regular podcasts discussing the racing action and off-the-bike dramas at the Tour Down Under.

Stage timings in ACDT (GMT +10:30)*

Sunday, January 13 - People's Choice Classic: East End Circuit, 51km - Start: 4:45 pm - Finish: 5:45 pm

Tuesday, January 15 - Stage 1: North Adelaide to Port Adelaide, 132.4km - Start: 11 am - Finish: 2:29 pm

Wednesday, January 16 - Stage 2: Norwood to Angaston, 149km - Start: 11 am - Finish: 3:02 pm

Thursday, January 17 - Stage 3: Lobethal to Uraidla, 146.2km - Start: 11 am - Finish: 2:39 pm

Friday, January 18- Stage 4: Unley to Campbelltown, 129.2km - Start: 11 am - Finish: 2:24 pm

Saturday, January 19 - Stage 5: Glenelg to Strathalbyn, 149.5km - Start: 11:30 am - Finish: 3:32 pm

Sunday, January 20 - Stage 6: McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, 151.5km - Start: 11:10 am - Finish: 2:58 pm

*Finish times are estimates