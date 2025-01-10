How Neve Bradbury went from teenage Zwift Academy winner to 'world-class' climber in just four seasons

By
published

'Now that I have the results, I'm a lot more confident' says Australian after breakthrough 2024 season

Neve Bradbury in Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto&#039;s 2025 race kit
Neve Bradbury in Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto's 2025 race kit (Image credit: Pohlmann_photo/Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

Four years ago, Neve Bradbury was still a teenager, preparing to start her first season as a professional after winning a contract at Canyon-SRAM through the Zwift Academy. In 2025, she's heading into her season opener at the Tour Down Under as one of the best climbers in the world.

But how did Bradbury go from racing the finals virtually in "a random Airbnb", as she recalls it, to the upper echelons of WorldTour climbing? With the strong power numbers confirmed, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto team manager Ronny Lauke credits her settling into European life and tackling races away from her strengths as key factors. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.