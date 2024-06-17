Kasia Niewiadoma having fun helping Bradbury to stage victory after two 'terrible days'

Canyon-SRAM rewarded for aggressive racing at Tour de Suisse Women

CHAMPAGNE SWITZERLAND JUNE 17 LR Neve Bradbury of Australia and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSram Racing competes in the breakaway during the 4th Tour de Suisse Women 2024 Stage 3 a 1256km stage from Vevey to Champagne UCIWWT on June 17 2024 in Champagne Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma works hard to set the pace for Canyon-SRAM teammate Neve Bradbury, who would win stage 3 at Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM arrived at the Tour de Suisse Women with a strong team, and after three days of racing the squad had three stage podiums, leads in the mountains and young rider classifications and three riders in the GC top 10.

Élise Chabbey took a third place on stage 1 from the breakaway but made clear that she wasn’t targeting the overall. Neve Bradbury emerged as the team’s best GC card after the stage 2 ITT, and the team went looking for opportunities on stage 3, sending Bradbury and Kasia Niewiadoma into the breakaway. 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.