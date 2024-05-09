Gravel racing the first act of three days of dramatic Giro d’Italia racing

Strade Bianche stage comes before Perugia time trial and Prato do Tivo mountain finish

RAPOLANO TERME ITALY MAY 09 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Pink Leader Jersey compete during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 6 a 180km stage from Viareggio to Rapolano terme 322m UCIWT on May 09 2024 in Rapolano terme Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates rides in the pink leader's jersey behind second-place Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers on one of the dusty, dirt roads of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Giro d’Italia has produced fascinating racing on every stage since it rolled out of Turin last Saturday. The gravel roads of Tuscany on Friday elevated the quality and entertainment to the next level, on the first of a three-day feast of contrasting Grand Tour racing.

On the second Saturday of racing, the GC contenders will fight for every second in the 40.6km time trial to Perugia, testing their abilities in a very different aspect of stage racing. Then 24 hours later, in a dramatic switch from big gears and aero positions, they will fight gravity and ascend deep into the central Apennines for a 14.6km climb to the mountain finish at Prato di Tivo.

RAPOLANO TERME ITALY MAY 09 A general view of Pelayo Sanchez of Spain and Movistar Team Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Soudal QuickStep and Luke Plapp of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla compete in the breakaway passing through the Poggio Santa Francesca Pievina gravel road sector during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 6 a 180km stage from Viareggio to Rapolano terme 322m UCIWT on May 09 2024 in Rapolano terme Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The view of Pelayo Sanchez of Movistar, Julian Alaphilippe of Soudal-QuickStep and Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla in the breakaway as they pass through the Poggio Santa Francesca-Pievina gravel road sector(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.