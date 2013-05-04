Giro d'Italia tech gallery: sprinters and aero kit on stage 1

Image 1 of 19 Matt Goss’s (Orica-Greenedge) Scott Foil was set up for a fast circuit race on Shimano Dura Ace C75 Wheels (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 19 The Giro Air Attack in Katusha colours (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 19 There’s an array of Prologo saddles for Team Saxo-Tinkoff riders to choose from (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 19 Hubert Dupont (AG2R-La Mondiale) was a rare exception in the peloton running a low profile front wheel (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 19 Omega Pharma-QuickStepareQuarqpower meter users since the beginning of 2013 (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 19 The same system is at work in the aerofoil-shaped seat stays too (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 19 The Noah Fast’s characteristic bayonet fork which integrates the braking system into the carbon for extra aero benefit (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 19 Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol) clearly has a long reach on his Ridley Noah Fast (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 19 Filled-in internal routing openings on Orica-Greenedge’s electronic-ready Foil frames make them even more aero (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 19 It looks like BBB, Vacansoleil’s sponsors, have developed a new aero helmet too. It’s the Icarus – only released last year – with the central vents filled in and the side ones left open (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 19 When photo emerged of Bradley Wiggins’s new Pinarello Bolide without Osymmetric rings - a feature of his Tour winning bike – it stood that his spare road bike would also revert to standard chainrings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 19 A number of BMC’s riders ride the TMR01, the company’s aero road model. It borrows the integrated braking system featured on the company’s flagship TT bike, the TM01 Time Machine. Check out that seat setback (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 19 A number of BMC’s riders ride the TMR01, the company’s aero road model. It borrows the integrated braking system featured on the company’s flagship TT bike, the TM01 Time Machine. Check out that seat setback (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 19 Cavendish’s massively oversized Zipp SL145 stem is slammed, naturally (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 19 Third on the day, sprinter NacerBouhanni’s (FDJ) LapierreXelius EFI 800 ready and waiting for the race to begin (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 16 of 19 Almost all the bikes used in Naples ran on high profile wheels in the calm, warm conditions (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 17 of 19 Almost all the bikes used in Naples ran on high profile wheels in the calm, warm conditions (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 18 of 19 Goss was in the pursuit of aero advantage and a good fit with this negative rise 135mm Pro Vibe stem (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 19 of 19 Most of Orica-Greenedge’s riders opted for the Scott Vanish Aero helmet the company first unveiled in Milan-Sanremo. (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Mark Cavendish swept around a small group to win the first stage of the Giro d’Italia in Naples.

With barely a breath of wind the day’s racing was always going to be fast and furious and Cavendish (Omega-Pharma-Quickstep) took the race’s first pink jersey, which his team could look to defend on tomorrow’s technical team time trial on the island of Ischia. Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) completed the podium.

It was a day made for the sprinters – a 130km city centre course with little altitude gain to trouble the fast men.

Before the start we took a look around at the team buses to see what kit the sprinters would opt for. As befitted the occasion and placid conditions, aero was order of the day.

Check out the gallery to see some the gear on display, including a new aero helment from BBB, which looks like a partially filled in version of its range topping Icarus.