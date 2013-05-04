Giro d'Italia tech gallery: sprinters and aero kit on stage 1

With barely a breath of wind the day’s racing was always going to be fast and furious and Cavendish (Omega-Pharma-Quickstep) took the race’s first pink jersey, which his team could look to defend on tomorrow’s technical team time trial on the island of Ischia. Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) completed the podium.
It was a day made for the sprinters – a 130km city centre course with little altitude gain to trouble the fast men.
Before the start we took a look around at the team buses to see what kit the sprinters would opt for. As befitted the occasion and placid conditions, aero was order of the day.
Check out the gallery to see some the gear on display, including a new aero helment from BBB, which looks like a partially filled in version of its range topping Icarus.
