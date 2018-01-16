George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 – Gallery
2018 specced Italian celeste aero machine for Kiwi
Following a top-10 finish at the Vuelta a Espana in 2016, George Bennett reinforced his GC prowess during the 2017 campaign by winning the overall GC at the Amgen Tour of California.
This is the fourth season for the New Zealander at LottoNL-Jumbo and will see Bennett ride the same Bianchi Oltre XR4 that contributed to last year’s success.
In the iconic Bianchi celeste blue, Bennett’s frameset is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset and wheels, FSA cockpit and Pioneer power meter.
Seemingly every square inch of the celeste frameset is adorned with the team’s sponsors, and the contrasting yellow logos of LottoNL-Jumbo, and the Pioneer unit, plus tan-walled tyres create an eye-catching machine in the WorldTour peloton.
Complementing the Pioneer power meter is a Pioneer Cyclocomputer SGX-CA500 headunit.
LottoNL-Jumbo are one of the six WorldTour teams equipped with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres, all of which opt for a tan-walled finish.
The cockpit is provided by FSA and comprised of an Extra Light Compact Carbon handlebar and a SL-K stem.
LottoNL-Jumbo raced on Selle San Marco saddles during the 2017 season but this year are equipped with the 2018 range of saddles from Fizik, each with a flash of celeste.
Full specification
Frame: Bianchi Oltre XR4 carbon with Countervail
Fork: Bianchi Full Carbon Aero with Countervail
Critical measurements
Rider weight: 58kg
Rider height: 1.8m
Saddle height from BB (c-t): 730mm
Tip of saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 570mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.44kg (with empty bottles)
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
Brake/shifter levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Pioneer power meter, 172.5mm crank arms, 54/39 chainrings
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: FSA Extra Light Compact Carbon, 400mm
Stem: FSA SL-K, 120mm
Tape/grips: FSA Ultracork
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seat post: Bianchi Oltre Full Carbon Aero
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Computer: Pioneer Cyclocomputer SGX-CA500
