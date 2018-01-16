George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 – Gallery

Image 1 of 22 George Bennett's 2018 Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 22 Celeste treatment for Bennett's Fizik Arione saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 22 Bennett's 24mm Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels are paired with tan walled Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels have a silver-black fade on the hubs (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 22 The Bianchi frame features Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series direct mount brakes front and rear (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 22 A sensor on the non-drive side chain stay features a sensor to pair with the Pioneer power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 22 Internal rear brake cable routing (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 22 The rear tubular tyre has seen better days and is likely to be replaced ahead of the opening stage of the 2018 WorldTour (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 22 An hourglass profile on the head tube of the Italian aero frameset (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 22 Bennett runs satellite shifters on the underside of the tops of the handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 22 A close look at the body of the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 22 Nearly every section of the frameset is adorned with sponsor logos (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 22 LottoNL-Jumbo use Pioneer power meters in conjunction with the Shimano groupsets (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 22 Neat internal routing gives the rear derailleur a clean finish (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 22 The Dutch team go heavy on the sponsor decals on the classic celeste finish (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 22 As with most modern aero bikes, the Oltre XR4 has a proprietry frame-specific seat post (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 22 The Tacx Deva bottle cages are also finished in Bianchi celeste (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 22 The full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset extends to the pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 22 Pioneer power meters are paired with headunits from the same company (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 22 A look at the non-drive side Pioneer power meter equipped crank (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 22 FSA provide the cockpit for the LottoNL-Jumbo team (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 22 of 22 Decals on the underside of the frameset help identify the frame when hanging the bike in the team service course (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Following a top-10 finish at the Vuelta a Espana in 2016, George Bennett reinforced his GC prowess during the 2017 campaign by winning the overall GC at the Amgen Tour of California.

This is the fourth season for the New Zealander at LottoNL-Jumbo and will see Bennett ride the same Bianchi Oltre XR4 that contributed to last year’s success.

In the iconic Bianchi celeste blue, Bennett’s frameset is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset and wheels, FSA cockpit and Pioneer power meter.

Seemingly every square inch of the celeste frameset is adorned with the team’s sponsors, and the contrasting yellow logos of LottoNL-Jumbo, and the Pioneer unit, plus tan-walled tyres create an eye-catching machine in the WorldTour peloton.

Complementing the Pioneer power meter is a Pioneer Cyclocomputer SGX-CA500 headunit.

LottoNL-Jumbo are one of the six WorldTour teams equipped with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres, all of which opt for a tan-walled finish.

The cockpit is provided by FSA and comprised of an Extra Light Compact Carbon handlebar and a SL-K stem.

LottoNL-Jumbo raced on Selle San Marco saddles during the 2017 season but this year are equipped with the 2018 range of saddles from Fizik, each with a flash of celeste.

Full specification

Frame: Bianchi Oltre XR4 carbon with Countervail

Fork: Bianchi Full Carbon Aero with Countervail

Critical measurements

Rider weight: 58kg

Rider height: 1.8m

Saddle height from BB (c-t): 730mm

Tip of saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 570mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.44kg (with empty bottles)

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount

Brake/shifter levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Pioneer power meter, 172.5mm crank arms, 54/39 chainrings

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA Extra Light Compact Carbon, 400mm

Stem: FSA SL-K, 120mm

Tape/grips: FSA Ultracork

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seat post: Bianchi Oltre Full Carbon Aero

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: Pioneer Cyclocomputer SGX-CA500