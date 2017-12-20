LottoNL-Jumbo unveil 2018 kit

Image 1 of 7 Primoz Roglic models the 2018 LottoNL-Jumbo kit (Image credit: Vifit Sport/Charles Robertson) Image 2 of 7 The new kit retains the familiar colourscheme (Image credit: Vifit Sport/Charles Robertson) Image 3 of 7 Beach photoshoot for the launch of the new LottoNL-Jumbo kit (Image credit: Vifit Sport/Charles Robertson) Image 4 of 7 Dylan Groenewegen has Lotto ball number 14 (Image credit: Vifit Sport/Charles Robertson) Image 5 of 7 Dylan Groenewegen models the new kit (Image credit: Vifit Sport/Charles Robertson) Image 6 of 7 The riders try out the new kit for the first time (Image credit: Vifit Sport/Charles Robertson) Image 7 of 7 The riders try out the new kit for the first time (Image credit: Vifit Sport/Charles Robertson)

The LottoNL-Jumbo team have unveiled their kit for the 2018 season, sticking to the black and yellow colour scheme that has been used since the Dutch lottery company became title sponsor in 2015. The main new feature is an individualised Lotto ball on the rear of the jersey, with a unique number for each rider.

The LottoNL-Jumbo line-up remains largely unchanged, with Steven Kruijswijk, Robert Gesink and George Bennett leading in the Grand Tours and stage races, Dylan Groenewegen the protected sprinter and Lars Boom targeting the Classics.

New signings include talented 21-year-old American Neilson Powless, compatriot Sepp Kuss from Rally Cycling and Danny Van Poppel from Team Sky.

The design of the new kit, made by Shimano's S-Phyre brand, is much the same as last year's offering. The torso is bold yellow while the sleeves, sides, and collar are black. The team claim the material from Shimano's S-Phyre brand is "designed to cheat the air, maximizing aerodynamic advantages and power transmission to deliver the riders more performance per gram".

The names of the sponsors Lotto and Jumbo appear in black across the front of the jersey, just below a line of Lotto balls, and this is mirrored on the rear. Secondary sponsors are on the chest, including S-Phyre, Brand Loyalty, bike supplier Bianchi, the UCI WorldTour logo, and the team's new nutrition partner Vifit, who also have their logo on each sleeve.

The shorts are black once again but there's a slight change in that the left leg features a yellow trim.

The new personal Lotto ball feature appears on the rear of the jersey just below the neck. Each rider will have his own number of his choosing, in a move that follows on from IAM Cycling's experimentation with rider surnames on the jerseys - an idea Team Sky will use on their 2018 jerseys.

"The team aims for optimal recognition in the peloton," the press release from LottoNL-Jumbo said. "With the stories behind their personal number, the riders will bring the cycling fan closer to their lives behind or besides their cycling career."

The team may have to change its kit design specifically for the Tour de France in July in order to avoid a clash with the race leader's yellow jersey. This year they flipped the colourway to ride with a black jersey with yellow sleeves.