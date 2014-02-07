Gallery: Tour of Qatar through the lens of Tim De Waele

Image 1 of 97 The Tour of Qatar is always broken up into echelons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 97 Echelons on the highway in the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 97 Mark Cavendish has some fun in the final stage of the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 97 Enormous billboards in the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 97 Wouter Weylandt in the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 97 Tom Boonen and some colourfully dressed podium hostesses in the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 97 Leif Hoste and Johan Vansummeren with a Belgian fan in the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 97 Juan Antonio Flecha gets a bottle from Eric Dekker in 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 97 Roger Hammond (Cervelo) won stage 2 in the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 97 Roger Hammond and Heinrich Haussler enjoy their jerseys in the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 97 Gamrin had all three jerseys with Hans Dekkers (Sprint), Brad Wiggins (leader) and Huub Duyn (young rider) in the 2009 Tour of Qatar on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 97 Bradley Wiggins leads Team Sky to the stage win in the 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 97 Team Sky was best team in the 2010 Tour of Qatar TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 97 Fabian Cancellara opens the 2011 Tour of Qatar in the prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 97 Tom Veelers in the colourful Skil-Shimano kit in 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 97 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) gives heart hands as a salute on stage 6 of the 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 97 Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) shows the winner's trophy in the 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 97 Wouter Mol behind the Vacansoleil team en route to winning the overall 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 97 The peloton shattered on stage 5 of the 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 97 Belgian champion Tom Boonen takes out stage 3 of the 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 97 Taylor Phinney experienced his first Tour of Qatar in 2010 with Axel Merckx's Trek Livestrong team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 97 Matti Breschel leads Edvald Boasson Hagen in an echelon on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 97 The breakaway can never get out of sight in the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 97 Over the years the desert changed little. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 97 Garmin races to the stage win in the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 97 Tom Steels goes down in the sprint ons tage 2 of the 2007 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 97 Tom Steels looking ghastly after his crash on stage 2 of the 2007 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 97 Lars Micahelsen relaxes in the leader's jersey at the 2005 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 97 A young Thomas Voeckler before stage 2 of the 2005 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 97 Mario Cipollini (Liquigas) in stage 3 of the 2005 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 97 Axel Merckx (Lotto) takes tea before stage 5 of the 2005 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 97 The Discovery Channel team in the 2005 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 97 Leon Van Bon loves his camel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 97 Andrea Tafi lined up in the 2005 Tour of Qatar with Saunier Duval (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 97 The Phonak team in the 2005 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 97 Tom Boonen in the points jersey and teammate, race leader Wilfried Cretskens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 97 Race leader Tom Boonen in the 2008 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 97 Mark Cavendish interviewed by Al Jazeera in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 97 Bradley Wiggins in the leader's jersey in the 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 97 The Garmin team took the win in the TTT in 2009 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 97 Rafaa Chtioui (Doha Team) in the 2008 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 97 Tom Boonen up the middle on stage 6 of the 2008 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 97 Riders endured a sandstorm on stage 6 of the 2008 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 97 Locals watch the peloton speed past (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 97 The 2008 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 97 Tom Boonen puts the points jersey over his leader's jersey in the 2008 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 97 The Quickstep team in the 2007 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 97 Robbie Hunter (Phonak) celebrates his win on stage 1 of the 2005 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 97 Tom Boonen wins the sprint over Heinrich Haussler and Mark Renshaw on stage 1 of the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 97 Another day, another echelon in the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 97 Mark Cavendish had a small spill, but won the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 97 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) tosses the points jersey bouquet in the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 97 Stijn Devolder about to end up at the bottom of a pile of riders in the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 97 Brent Bookwalter could hardly believe he'd won stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 97 The wind shatters the peloton in the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 97 The hot, hot sun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 97 Martin Velits leads the breakaway under the hot sun in the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 97 Caution. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 97 Juan Antonio Flecha surprised by the appearance of Hein Verbruggen? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 97 Thomas Dekker and Jack Bauer help Tyler Farrar after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 97 Mark Cavendish wins stage 6 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 97 The Al Zubara fort provides a backdrop for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 97 Ian Stannard (Sky) punishes the peloton on stage 5 of the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 97 Taylor Phinney takes a big drink of water in the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 97 Mark Cavendish at the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 97 The sun casts along shadow on the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 97 Katusha sticks together at the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 97 Camel crossing, a classic Tour of Qatar shot. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 97 Bookwalter gets a feed in the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 97 Nacer Bouhanni's bike isn't going to go again. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 97 Brent Bookwalter protected by the BMC team in the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 97 Karsten Kroon ended up on the pavement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 97 Mark Cavendish is helped by a teammate after crashing on stage 6 of the 2012 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 97 Thor Hushovd (BMC) hits the deck in the 2012 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 97 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins on stage 5 of the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 97 Shipping containers, illustrated. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 97 Dan Lloyd ushers Garmin through stage 5 of the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 97 Mark Renshaw takes the stage win in the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 97 Adriano Malori stranded in the desert on stage 4 of the 201 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 97 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin) in the lead after stage 3 of the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 97 Sands blown across the road, making more work for the mechanics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 97 Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) on the camel at the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 97 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin) got his win on stage 3 of the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 97 Tom Boonen took the lead on stage 1 of the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 97 Mark Renshaw with the trophy in the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 97 Huge skyscrapes emerge from the desert like a mirage in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 97 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert in the wrong end of the echelonds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 97 Tom Boonen thrilled with his win in the 2012 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 97 Mark Cavendish looks back to see where his competition finished (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 97 Mark Cavendish (Sky) with some luxury seating in the 2012 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 97 Tom Boonen made it two on stage 4 of the 2012 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 97 World champion Mark Cavendish writes down the riders to watch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 97 Rabobank takes a turn in the stage 2 TTT in the 2012 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 97 Garmin won the TTT in the 2012 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 97 The camel cops stand guard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 97 Tom Boonen got to winning early in the 2012 Tour of Qatar, on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 97 Lars Boom played with going off the front on the first stage of the 2011 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour of Qatar is entering its 13th year on the UCI calendar, and the peloton will push its triskaidekaphobia aside to once again do battle against crosswinds and crashes in the Middle Eastern peninsula.

Photographer Tim De Waele has been on the Tour of Qatar since 2005, when the race hosted defending champion Tom Boonen and his QuickStep team.

Fast forward nine years, and the scenes will likely be similar: desert winds howl, split the peloton along the long, open highway as sand blasts the riders and their gear.

But there is beauty, too - enriched by the wealth of the country, its soaring skyscrapers, lush gardens and seaside charm. The peloton makes the view even more picturesque, adding bold strokes of colour to an otherwise monochrome landscape.

We hope you enjoy this gallery, and come back for Cyclingnews' full coverage of the 2014 Tour of Qatar.