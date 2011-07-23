Gallery: The battle on the Alpe d'Huez

Image 1 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 29 The oranj on Dutch corner. (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 25 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 26 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 27 of 29 The crowd on the Alpe d'Huez were decked out in all sorts of costumes. (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 28 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews) Image 29 of 29 (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews)

The Alpe d'Huez is one of the most legendary climbs to have featured in the Tour de France. It's 21 switchbacks and it's consistently difficuly gradient makes it a spectacular climb for the spectators. After a two-year absence from the race, the crowds returned to the Alpe d'Huez and were out en masse.

Whether you camp out on 'Dutch Corner' or you prefer to sit on the finish on the avenue du Rif Nel, the Alpe provides a unique atmosphere unlike anywhere else in the Tour de France.

Cyclingnews has put together a gallery of some of the personalities, the colour and the festival that is the Alpe d'Huez. Enjoy!