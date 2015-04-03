Thomas not fazed by Tour of Flanders favourite tag

Image 1 of 8 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Geraint Thomas screams for joy as he wins E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 8 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) checks on Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 8 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) faces the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 8 Geraint Thomas on his way to winning E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Five years after they launched, Team Sky have finally come of age on the cobbles and are enjoying their best classics season to date. Ian Stannard kicked off their successful spring in early March, with a second consecutive victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and Geraint Thomas ramped it up last week, triumphing at E3 Harelbeke and finishing on the podium in Wevelgem two days later.





It’s the first time that Thomas and his team have enjoyed such a status at the race but he is taking it all in his stride.





“Sentimental stuff doesn't really come into it. Maybe when you retire and you look back and you were part of Brad's last race or whatever, but at the moment I haven't really thought about it at all.”





Watch the Cyclingnews Tour of Flanders top ten riders to watch video to see the big favourites for this year's race.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.