Five conclusions from the 2025 Tour Down Under

By ,
published

All the key takeaways from the 2025 women's and men's Tour Down Under

2025 Women&#039;s Tour Down Under: the final podium
2025 Women's Tour Down Under: the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The racing is over and the celebration of 25 years too, as another double edition of the Tour Down Under opens the women's and men's WorldTour calendars in Australia and another pair of ochre-clad winners are crowned champions of their respective races.

This year it was Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly who claimed the top victories of the Australian summer, leading a podium full of international riders after tackling an array of stages which delivered some of the toughest terrain yet.

The victories were grasped amid a sense that the race has entered a new era. The ice stockings and vests were out in force, but the heat was not enough to dampen the power of the European professionals. They are clearly coming well prepared for whatever the Australian summer can dish out and the domination of the overall podiums by international riders provided plenty of evidence of that.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.