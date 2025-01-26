A mountains jersey that could launch a pro career? Fergus Browning dominates Tour Down Under climbers classification

'The exposure I've had has just been exactly what I needed … I'm really looking forward to what's to come'

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 26 Fergus Browning of Australia and ARA Australian Cycling Team Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 6 a 90km stage from Adelaide to Adelaide UCIWT on January 26 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) claims the mountains jersey at the 2025 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only one rider wore the King of the Mountain jersey at the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under and Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) is hoping it can change his career. 

The success and the spotlight the classification delivered was vital for the rider from Melbourne. In 2024 he swept up an Australian road title and a stage win at the Tour de l’Ain, yet was still heading into 2025 with out a European team. 

