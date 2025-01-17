Alyssa Polites shows she is back to her best with Women's Tour Down Under attack

Australian takes the first mountains jersey after two years of setbacks and illness

After going on the attack in the opening stage of the Women's Tour Down Under and securing the mountains classification jersey, Alyssa Polites sent a message to the cycling world that she's back.

Two years ago, Polites was a neo-pro full of promise and ambitions. She was on her way, having signed a WorldTour contract with Jayco-AlUla at age 19, and aspired to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris, to race Paris-Roubaix and win a world title.

