Ewan's 2019 Ridley Noah Fast - Gallery
New team, new bike for Australian sprinting star
Lotto Soudal met up for a pre-season training camp on the island of Mallorca, Spain, last week as the Andre Greipel era draws to a close and the Caleb Ewan one begins.
Signing a contract with the Belgian WorldTour team earlier in the year, Ewan switches from racing on a Shimano-equipped Scott Foil to a Campagnolo-equipped Ridley Noah Fast.
Belgian bike manufacturer Ridley updated the aero frameset last summer, and Ewan, who has his own distinctive aerodynamic sprinting style, will race the majority of his season on the wind-cheating model.
Also launched earlier this year was Campagnolo's new 12-speed groupset. The Lotto Soudal team look set to use the new electronic drivetrain for the upcoming season alongside Campagnolo Bora Ultra carbon wheels.
The Italian theme continues on the team bikes with finishing kit from Deda, saddles from Selle Italia and tyres from Vittoria.
Unlike last year's darker grey models, the new Ridley frameset matches Lotto Soudal's 2019 jerseys that feature a bold white and red alongside a gloss black finish.
Frameset: Ridley Noah Fast
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS, 12-speed
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 12-speed
Chain: Campagnolo Record, 12-speed
Crankset: Campagnolo Super record with SRM power meter
Bottom bracket: C-Bear ceramic
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Deda Zero
Tape/grips: Lizard Skins
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
Seat post: Ridley Noah Fast
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: SRM PC-8
