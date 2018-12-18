Trending

Ewan's 2019 Ridley Noah Fast - Gallery

New team, new bike for Australian sprinting star

Caleb Ewan's 2019 Ridley Noah Fast for Lotto Soudal

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
Lotto Soudal continue to use Selle Italia saddles for 2019

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
Like many recent framesets, the new Noah Fast has a proprietary D-profile seat post

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
A look at the front end of Ewan's new bike

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
The team will be using Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
Ewan has opted for individual stem and handlebar components as opposed to an integrated aero system

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
The black, white and red design complement to 2019 team jerseys

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
The front end of Caleb Ewan's new bike

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
White Ridley decals stand out on the frameset

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
Caleb Ewan's new bike

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
A look at the new 12-speed cassette

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
The frameset features internal cable routing

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
Rider name and national flag decals sit on the seat cluster

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
The team use SRM computers with PC8 headunits

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
The updated Ridley Noah Fast was released last summer

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
The Belgian team will use Campagnolo Super record 12-speed groupsets

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
Campagnolo's new groupsets feature updated decals

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
The Deda cockpit components are paired with handlebar tape from Lizard Skins

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
Another look at the Selle Italia Team Edition saddle

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)
Could 2019 be Ewan's best season yet?

(Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)

Lotto Soudal met up for a pre-season training camp on the island of Mallorca, Spain, last week as the Andre Greipel era draws to a close and the Caleb Ewan one begins.

Signing a contract with the Belgian WorldTour team earlier in the year, Ewan switches from racing on a Shimano-equipped Scott Foil to a Campagnolo-equipped Ridley Noah Fast.

Belgian bike manufacturer Ridley updated the aero frameset last summer, and Ewan, who has his own distinctive aerodynamic sprinting style, will race the majority of his season on the wind-cheating model.

Also launched earlier this year was Campagnolo's new 12-speed groupset. The Lotto Soudal team look set to use the new electronic drivetrain for the upcoming season alongside Campagnolo Bora Ultra carbon wheels.

The Italian theme continues on the team bikes with finishing kit from Deda, saddles from Selle Italia and tyres from Vittoria.

Unlike last year's darker grey models, the new Ridley frameset matches Lotto Soudal's 2019 jerseys that feature a bold white and red alongside a gloss black finish.

Frameset: Ridley Noah Fast
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS, 12-speed
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 12-speed
Chain: Campagnolo Record, 12-speed
Crankset: Campagnolo Super record with SRM power meter

Bottom bracket: C-Bear ceramic
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Deda Zero
Tape/grips: Lizard Skins
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
Seat post: Ridley Noah Fast
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: SRM PC-8