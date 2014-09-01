Trending

2014 Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland start list

Provisional starters as of September 1, 2014

 

Avanti Racing Team
1Brenton Jones (VIC)
2Joseph Cooper (NZL)
3Mark O'Brien (VIC)
4Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
5Scott Law (NSW)
6Taylor Gunman (NZL)
7Matthew Clark (VIC)
8Ben Dyball (NSW)

Team Budget Forklifts
11Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
12Timothy Roe (SA)
13Tommy Nankervis (VIC)
14Joshua Prete (QLD)
15Myron Simpson (NZL)
16Samuel Horgan (NZL)
17Kristian Juel (QLD)
18Daniel Barry (NZL)

CharterMason Giant Racing
21Raphael Freinstein (GER)
22Shannon Johnson (VIC)
23Joshua Taylor (NSW)
24Morgan Smith (NZL)
25Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
26Conor Murtagh (VIC)
27Jake Magee (VIC)
28Jacob Restall (QLD)

health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
31Stuart Smith (VIC)
32Angus Tobin (NSW)
33Cameron Bayly (SA)
34Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC)
35James Hepburn (QLD)
36Thomas Donald (QLD)
37Patrick Bevin (NZL)
38Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC)

Satalyst Giant Racing Team
41Patrick Shaw (VIC)
42Kane Walker (VIC)
43Jackson Mawby (WA)
44Mathew Marshall (QLD)
45Theodore Yates (WA)
46Alexander Smyth (VIC)
47Aaron Slavik (WA)
48Sam Welsford (WA)

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
51Jeremy Cameron (VIC)
52Tyler Spurrell (VIC)
53Rhys Gillett (VIC)
54James Mowatt (VIC)
55Nathan Elliott (VIC)
56Daniel Nelson (VIC)
57Patrick Lane (VIC)
58Jarryd Jones (VIC)

Wormall Civil CCS
61Ryan MacAnally (QLD)
62Jayden Copp (QLD)
63Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
64Michael Freiberg (WA)
65Russell Gill (SA)
66Guy Kalma (WA)
67Dane Frey (WA)

Jayco/John West/VIS
71Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
72Jordan Stannus (VIC)
73Freddy Ovett (VIC)
74Mathew Ross (VIC)
75William Key (VIC)

GPM Stulz
81Ryan Thomas (NSW)
82Samuel Wood (QLD)
83Julian Hamill (NSW)
84Edward White (NSW)
85Chris Jory (NSW)
86Reece Robinson (NSW)
87Michael Troy (NSW)
88Thomas Patton (NSW)

Team Scody Downunder
91Nicholas Miller (QLD)
92Scott Sunderland (WA)
93Chad Elliston (NZL)
94Liam Hill (VIC)
95Ben Comfort (ACT)
96James Cummings (VIC)
97Brad Davies (SA)
98Aden De Jager (QLD)

Subaru NSWIS Development Team
101Ayden Toovey (NSW)
102Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
103Harrison Carter (NSW)
104Jordan Payne (NSW)
105Samuel Jenner (NSW)

Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
111Matthew Lane (VIC)
112Liam White (VIC)
113Alistair Crameri (VIC)
114Edward Bissaker (SA)
115Stuart Grimsey (VIC)
116Fergus Sully (VIC)
117Adam Taylor (NSW)
118Damion Drapac (VIC)

Team Polygon Australia
121Oliver Martin (TAS)
122Anthony Collins (QLD)
123Jason Rigg (WA)
124Dylan Newbery (QLD)
125William Holmes (TAS)
126Michael Smith (TAS)

St. George Merida
131Benjamin Harvey (NSW)
132Jordan Davies (NSW)
133Samuel Nelson (NSW)
134Jack McCulloch (NSW)
135William Andersson (NSW)
136Luke Cridland (NSW)

Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
141Justin Gassner (SA)
142Chris Harper (SA)
143Leo Simmonds (SA)
144Jack Hogan (SA)
145Hamish Tynan (SA)

Team Seight
151Matthew Leonard (VIC)
152Wade Edwards (VIC)
153Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
154Vaughan Bowman (VIC)
155Ashley Hawker (VIC)
156David Mclean (VIC)
157Zane Hunter (VIC)
158Jason Lowndes (VIC)

Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
161Josh Aldridge (NZL)
162Alex Beedie (NSW)
163Saxon Irvine (NSW)
164Paul Edelstein (NSW)
165Tirian McManus (NSW)
166Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL)
167Daniel Molyneux (NZL)
168David Bleakley (NSW)

SASI Cycling Team
171Joshua Harrison (SA)
172Tom Kaesler (SA)
173Rohan Wight (SA)
174Thomas Allford (SA)
175Alexander Porter (SA)
176Alexander Edmondson (SA)
177Miles Scotson (SA)

Paradice Investment Cycling Team
181Mitchell Carrington (NSW)
182Ben Marshall (ACT)
183Harrison Munday (NSW)
184Samuel Hill (NSW)
185Samuel Layzell (NSW)
186Logan Griffin (NZL)

Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
191Todd Satchell (VIC)
192Allan Satchell (VIC)
193Mark Scouller (VIC)
194Michael McGee (SA)
195Joseph Higginson (SA)
196Nathan McLaren (VIC)
197Dylan Lindsey (VIC)

Cellarbrations Racing Team
201Josh Berry (NSW)
202Kris Johnston (NSW)
203Etienne Blumstein-Jones (NSW)
204Cameron Fraser (NSW)
205Declan Baker (NSW)

Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
211Cameron Peterson (NSW)
212Kane Macri (NSW)
213Michael Jaeger (DEN)
214Marcus Culey (NSW)

Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
221Marc Wilson (VIC)
222Mitchell Barry (VIC)
223Matt Boys (VIC)
225Trent Morey (VIC)
226Tyson Chambers (VIC)

Phoenix Cycling Collective
231Craig Evers (NSW)
232Simon Dwyer (ACT)
233David Parker (ACT)
234Nathan Booth (ACT)
235Tristan Webber (ACT)
236Samuel Moorby (ACT)

Lakes Oil
241Mitchell Mulhern (QLD)
242Joel Walsh (NSW)
243Cyrus Monk (VIC)
244Wilbur Derham (VIC)

 