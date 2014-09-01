2014 Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland start list
Provisional starters as of September 1, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC)
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZL)
|3
|Mark O'Brien (VIC)
|4
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|5
|Scott Law (NSW)
|6
|Taylor Gunman (NZL)
|7
|Matthew Clark (VIC)
|8
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
|12
|Timothy Roe (SA)
|13
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC)
|14
|Joshua Prete (QLD)
|15
|Myron Simpson (NZL)
|16
|Samuel Horgan (NZL)
|17
|Kristian Juel (QLD)
|18
|Daniel Barry (NZL)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Raphael Freinstein (GER)
|22
|Shannon Johnson (VIC)
|23
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|24
|Morgan Smith (NZL)
|25
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
|26
|Conor Murtagh (VIC)
|27
|Jake Magee (VIC)
|28
|Jacob Restall (QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Stuart Smith (VIC)
|32
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|33
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|34
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC)
|35
|James Hepburn (QLD)
|36
|Thomas Donald (QLD)
|37
|Patrick Bevin (NZL)
|38
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Patrick Shaw (VIC)
|42
|Kane Walker (VIC)
|43
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|44
|Mathew Marshall (QLD)
|45
|Theodore Yates (WA)
|46
|Alexander Smyth (VIC)
|47
|Aaron Slavik (WA)
|48
|Sam Welsford (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC)
|52
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC)
|53
|Rhys Gillett (VIC)
|54
|James Mowatt (VIC)
|55
|Nathan Elliott (VIC)
|56
|Daniel Nelson (VIC)
|57
|Patrick Lane (VIC)
|58
|Jarryd Jones (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD)
|62
|Jayden Copp (QLD)
|63
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
|64
|Michael Freiberg (WA)
|65
|Russell Gill (SA)
|66
|Guy Kalma (WA)
|67
|Dane Frey (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
|72
|Jordan Stannus (VIC)
|73
|Freddy Ovett (VIC)
|74
|Mathew Ross (VIC)
|75
|William Key (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Ryan Thomas (NSW)
|82
|Samuel Wood (QLD)
|83
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|84
|Edward White (NSW)
|85
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|86
|Reece Robinson (NSW)
|87
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|88
|Thomas Patton (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Nicholas Miller (QLD)
|92
|Scott Sunderland (WA)
|93
|Chad Elliston (NZL)
|94
|Liam Hill (VIC)
|95
|Ben Comfort (ACT)
|96
|James Cummings (VIC)
|97
|Brad Davies (SA)
|98
|Aden De Jager (QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|102
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
|103
|Harrison Carter (NSW)
|104
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|105
|Samuel Jenner (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Matthew Lane (VIC)
|112
|Liam White (VIC)
|113
|Alistair Crameri (VIC)
|114
|Edward Bissaker (SA)
|115
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC)
|116
|Fergus Sully (VIC)
|117
|Adam Taylor (NSW)
|118
|Damion Drapac (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Oliver Martin (TAS)
|122
|Anthony Collins (QLD)
|123
|Jason Rigg (WA)
|124
|Dylan Newbery (QLD)
|125
|William Holmes (TAS)
|126
|Michael Smith (TAS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW)
|132
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|133
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)
|134
|Jack McCulloch (NSW)
|135
|William Andersson (NSW)
|136
|Luke Cridland (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Justin Gassner (SA)
|142
|Chris Harper (SA)
|143
|Leo Simmonds (SA)
|144
|Jack Hogan (SA)
|145
|Hamish Tynan (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Matthew Leonard (VIC)
|152
|Wade Edwards (VIC)
|153
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|154
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC)
|155
|Ashley Hawker (VIC)
|156
|David Mclean (VIC)
|157
|Zane Hunter (VIC)
|158
|Jason Lowndes (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Josh Aldridge (NZL)
|162
|Alex Beedie (NSW)
|163
|Saxon Irvine (NSW)
|164
|Paul Edelstein (NSW)
|165
|Tirian McManus (NSW)
|166
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL)
|167
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL)
|168
|David Bleakley (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Joshua Harrison (SA)
|172
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|173
|Rohan Wight (SA)
|174
|Thomas Allford (SA)
|175
|Alexander Porter (SA)
|176
|Alexander Edmondson (SA)
|177
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW)
|182
|Ben Marshall (ACT)
|183
|Harrison Munday (NSW)
|184
|Samuel Hill (NSW)
|185
|Samuel Layzell (NSW)
|186
|Logan Griffin (NZL)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Todd Satchell (VIC)
|192
|Allan Satchell (VIC)
|193
|Mark Scouller (VIC)
|194
|Michael McGee (SA)
|195
|Joseph Higginson (SA)
|196
|Nathan McLaren (VIC)
|197
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Josh Berry (NSW)
|202
|Kris Johnston (NSW)
|203
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (NSW)
|204
|Cameron Fraser (NSW)
|205
|Declan Baker (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Cameron Peterson (NSW)
|212
|Kane Macri (NSW)
|213
|Michael Jaeger (DEN)
|214
|Marcus Culey (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|221
|Marc Wilson (VIC)
|222
|Mitchell Barry (VIC)
|223
|Matt Boys (VIC)
|225
|Trent Morey (VIC)
|226
|Tyson Chambers (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|231
|Craig Evers (NSW)
|232
|Simon Dwyer (ACT)
|233
|David Parker (ACT)
|234
|Nathan Booth (ACT)
|235
|Tristan Webber (ACT)
|236
|Samuel Moorby (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|241
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD)
|242
|Joel Walsh (NSW)
|243
|Cyrus Monk (VIC)
|244
|Wilbur Derham (VIC)
