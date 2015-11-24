Emanuele Sirotti remembered with photo exhibition - gallery

Image 1 of 17 Mario Cipollini and Franco Chioccioli on the podium at the 1991 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 17 Sirotti also photographed football matches early in his career, capturing Diego Maradona playing for Naples in 1988 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 17 Emanuele Sirotti in avtion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 17 Sirotti's last race photo captured Sonny Colbrelli winning the 2014 GP Prato while riding for the Italian national team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 17 Ivan Basso enters the Verona arena as he wins the 2010 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 17 Fabian Cancellara leads the peloton through the Forest of Arenberg during the 2007 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 17 The tifosi on the Passo POrdoi during the 1996 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 17 Marco Pantani enjoys a fishing trip during the 1994 winter (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 17 Miguel Indurain in the yellow jersey at the 1992 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 17 Claudio Chiappucci in yellow at the 1990 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 17 The start of the 1990 Milan-San Remo in the shadows of the Milan Duomo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 17 Francesco Moser and Laurent Fignon shakes hands at the 1989 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 17 The Tre Cime di Lavaredo climb covered in snow during the 1989 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 17 Franco Ballerini on the podium after winning the 1989 Tre Valli Varesine race - his first professional victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 17 The final kilometre banner of the 1981 stage to Tre Cime di Lavaredo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 17 Eddy Merckx is cheered by the tifosi at a stage start of the 1976 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 17 The poster of the special Sirotti photo exhibition titled 'Una vita di scatti' -a life of photos (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Emanuele Sirotti and his son Stefano have worked with Cyclingnews for many years, capturing some of the best cycling photographs from races around the world.

Emanuele sadly passed away during the summer but will be remembered with a special exhibition in his hometown of Cesena in December. The Cesena Municipal Theatre will host 150 different images taken by Sirotti during is 30-year photography career, and Cyclingnews is able to show a selection of them in this special gallery.

Sirotti was known for running the show during post-race podium ceremonies, ensuring riders posed in the correct way and showed off their prizes and sponsors. Riders occasionally showered him with champagne but also showed their affection, allowing him to capture them in action from the back of a race motorbike.

This selection of photos from the exhibition includes images of Eddy Merckx, Laurent Fignon, Miguel Indurain, Claudio Chiapucci, Mario Cipollini, Franco Chioccioli and Marco Pantani, who lived close to Cesena and allowed Sirotti special access, such as during an off-season fishing trip in the Adriatic.

The exhibition will officially open on December 4 and end on January 10.