Emanuele Sirotti remembered with photo exhibition - gallery

Emanuele sadly passed away during the summer but will be remembered with a special exhibition in his hometown of Cesena in December. The Cesena Municipal Theatre will host 150 different images taken by Sirotti during is 30-year photography career, and Cyclingnews is able to show a selection of them in this special gallery.
Sirotti was known for running the show during post-race podium ceremonies, ensuring riders posed in the correct way and showed off their prizes and sponsors. Riders occasionally showered him with champagne but also showed their affection, allowing him to capture them in action from the back of a race motorbike.
This selection of photos from the exhibition includes images of Eddy Merckx, Laurent Fignon, Miguel Indurain, Claudio Chiapucci, Mario Cipollini, Franco Chioccioli and Marco Pantani, who lived close to Cesena and allowed Sirotti special access, such as during an off-season fishing trip in the Adriatic.
The exhibition will officially open on December 4 and end on January 10.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy