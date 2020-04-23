Digital Swiss 5: Greg Van Avermaet, Filippo Ganna headline race 2 start list
By Cyclingnews
Virtual race attracts a strong line-up across the board
Greg Van Avermaet kicks into action for the second day of racing in Digital Swiss 5 on Thursday. The Belgian already showed his prowess in virtual racing with a win in the Tour of Flanders on BKool, but the strategies on the Rouvy platform, which doesn't factor for drafting, is a bit trickier.
The virtual version of the Tour de Suisse will see 16 WorldTour teams take part, as well as a Swiss national selection and two ProTeams. Three riders from each squad will take part day by day.
Race 2, which kicks off at 5:10pm CEST.
Read more
Other notable names include sprinters Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling).
But it might be the time trialists like Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) who will be at the head of affairs.
Find out how to watch the race with ExpressVPN no matter your location. Check below for the full start list for race 1.
Digital Swiss 5: race 2 start list
AG2R La Mondiale: Silvan Dillier, Julien Duval, Alexis Gougeard
Bahrain McLaren: Phil Bauhaus, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Jan Tratnik
Bora-Hansgrohe: Lukas Pöstlberger, Martin Laas, Patrick Gamper
CCC Team: Kamil Gradek, Greg Van Avermaet, Gjis Van Hoecke
Deceuninck - Quick-Step: Sam Bennett, Rémi Cavagna, Michael Mørkøv
EF Pro Cycling: Mitch Docker, Moreno Hofland, Tom Scully
Groupama-FDJ: Stefan Küng, Fabian Lienhard, Benjamin Thomas
Israel Start-Up Nation: Alexander Cataford, Davide Cimolai, James Piccoli
Lotto Soudal: Frederik Frison, Brian Van Goethem, Florian Vermeersch
Mitchelton-Scott: Michael Albasini, Michael Hepburn, Callum Scotson
Movistar Team: Gabriel Cullaigh, Johan Jacobs, Jurgen Roelandts
NTT Pro Cycling: Edvald Boasson Hagen, Rasmus Tiller, Max Walscheid
Rally Cycling: Stephen Bassett, Matteo Dal-Cin, Nickolas Zukowsky
Team Ineos: Filippo Ganna, Chris Lawless, Ian Stannard
Team Jumbo-Visma: Pascal Eenkhoorn, Amund Grøndahl Jansen, Mike Teunissen
Team Sunweb: Alberto Dainese, Nico Denz, Michael Matthews
Total Direct Energie: Romain Cardis, Florian Maitre, Lorenzo Manzin
Trek-Segafredo: Mads Pedersen, Edward Theuns, Emils Liepiņš
Swiss National Team: Stefan Bissegger, Clauidio Imhof, Michael Schâr
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy