Digital Swiss 5: Greg Van Avermaet, Filippo Ganna headline race 2 start list

Greg Van Avermaet kicks into action for the second day of racing in Digital Swiss 5 on Thursday. The Belgian already showed his prowess in virtual racing with a win in the Tour of Flanders on BKool, but the strategies on the Rouvy platform, which doesn't factor for drafting, is a bit trickier.

The virtual version of the Tour de Suisse will see 16 WorldTour teams take part, as well as a Swiss national selection and two ProTeams. Three riders from each squad will take part day by day.

Race 2, which kicks off at 5:10pm CEST.

Other notable names include sprinters Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling).

But it might be the time trialists like Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) who will be at the head of affairs.

Digital Swiss 5: race 2 start list

AG2R La Mondiale: Silvan Dillier, Julien Duval, Alexis Gougeard

Bahrain McLaren: Phil Bauhaus, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Jan Tratnik

Bora-Hansgrohe: Lukas Pöstlberger, Martin Laas, Patrick Gamper

CCC Team: Kamil Gradek, Greg Van Avermaet, Gjis Van Hoecke

Deceuninck - Quick-Step: Sam Bennett, Rémi Cavagna, Michael Mørkøv

EF Pro Cycling: Mitch Docker, Moreno Hofland, Tom Scully

Groupama-FDJ: Stefan Küng, Fabian Lienhard, Benjamin Thomas

Israel Start-Up Nation: Alexander Cataford, Davide Cimolai, James Piccoli

Lotto Soudal: Frederik Frison, Brian Van Goethem, Florian Vermeersch

Mitchelton-Scott: Michael Albasini, Michael Hepburn, Callum Scotson

Movistar Team: Gabriel Cullaigh, Johan Jacobs, Jurgen Roelandts

NTT Pro Cycling: Edvald Boasson Hagen, Rasmus Tiller, Max Walscheid

Rally Cycling: Stephen Bassett, Matteo Dal-Cin, Nickolas Zukowsky

Team Ineos: Filippo Ganna, Chris Lawless, Ian Stannard

Team Jumbo-Visma: Pascal Eenkhoorn, Amund Grøndahl Jansen, Mike Teunissen

Team Sunweb: Alberto Dainese, Nico Denz, Michael Matthews

Total Direct Energie: Romain Cardis, Florian Maitre, Lorenzo Manzin

Trek-Segafredo: Mads Pedersen, Edward Theuns, Emils Liepiņš

Swiss National Team: Stefan Bissegger, Clauidio Imhof, Michael Schâr