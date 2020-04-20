How to watch the Digital Swiss 5 – live stream, TV, results

The road racing season might be on hold after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic spread through Eurrope over the past two months, but the virtual racing scene has blossomed in the absence of the Spring Classics.

So far we've had virtual versions of the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race, the Zwift Classics series and intra-team competitions for Ineos and Jumbo-Visma. The Digital Swiss 5, running from April 22-26 looks to be the biggest one yet, along with the ongoing Giro d'Italia Virtual.

Read on to find out how to watch the Digital Swiss 5 – a virtual Tour de Suisse – via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The race will run on the Rouvy virtual platform in conjunction with Velon, and a host of top teams – 16 from the WorldTour – and riders will take part.

Big-name riders taking part include Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), the Ineos duo of Rohan Dennis and Michał Kwiatkowski, and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb).

Trek-segafredo are led by Vincenzo Nibali, Mads Pedersen and Bauke Mollema, while Mitchelton-Scott bring Adam Yates and Esteban Chaves. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Max Schachmann, Emanuel Buchmann (both Bora-Hansgrohe) and Wout Poels (Bahrain-McLaren) are also taking part.

Rounding out the list of stars are Deceuninck-QuickStep's powerhouse lineup which includes Remco Evenepoel, Sam Bennett, Julian Alaphilippe, and Bob Jungels. Check out the full start list here.

Coverage of the Digital Swiss 5 will be available worldwide on a number of platforms. All of the teams involved in the race, as well as Velon, will be showing the races on their Facebook and Twitter pages. These streams will be region-blocked for viewers in the USA, Canada and Japan, though.

FloBikes will be streaming the races exclusively in the USA and Canada. Subscribing to FloBikes costs $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. J-Sports will air the races in Japan.

Elsewhere, Eleven Sports will also air the races in select territories – Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Italy and Myanmar.

2020 Digital Swiss 5

Race 1: Agarn – Leukerbad, 26.6km – Wednesday, April 22

Race 2: Frauenfeld – Frauenfeld, 46km – Thursday, April 23

Race 3: Fiesch – Nufenenpass, 33.1km – Friday, April 24

Race 4: Oberlangenegg – Langnau, 36.8km – Saturday, April 25

Race 5: Camperio – Disentis-Sedrun, 36km – Sunday, April 26