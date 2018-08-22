Damiano Cunego's De Rosa Protos - Gallery
Former Giro d'Italia winner's final race bike
Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini) raced his final WorldTour race at the Tour de Suisse in June, before rounding out his extensive career at the Adriatica Ionica Race and the Italian national road race championships a few weeks later.
Related Articles
The 36-year-old won the 2004 Giro d'Italia, Amstel Gold in 2008, three Il Lombardia titles, and multiple stages at the Vuelta a España and Giro, among other victories.
After three years with Saeco at the beginning of his career, Cunego spent 10 seasons with Lampre before joining Nippo-Vini Fantini for his final four seasons as a professional.
Racing aboard Cannondale, Wilier and Merida earlier in his career, the Italian raced on a De Rosa during his time with Nippo-Vini Fantini.
For the Tour de Suisse, Cunego raced aboard a De Rosa Protos equipped with a mechanical Campagnolo Super Record groupset. As well as providing the drivetrain, braking and controls for Cunego, Campagnolo also provides the Pro Continental team with Campagnolo Shamal Ultra aluminium tubular wheels.
Having raced on fluoro-orange De Rosa framesets earlier in his time with Nippo-Vini Fantini, Cunego raced on a bare carbon-finished De Rosa for his final WorldTour race, with white De Rosa decals and a team colour-coordinated model name on the seat tube.
FSA provided the cockpit components for Cunego's bike, with the Italian opting for an alloy FSA SL-K stem and carbon FSA K-Force Light handlebars measuring 140mm and 380mm, respectively.
IRC tyres have long sponsored the Nippo-Vini Fantini outfit and the team were in the minority at the Tour de Suisse by racing with tubeless, as opposed to tubular, tyres.
Interestingly, Cunego also opted to race without a power meter, as he had done for much of his career.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the final race bike used by 'The Little Prince'.
Frameset: De Rosa Protos
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 53/39
Wheelset: Campagnolo Shamal Ultra, tubeless
Tyres: IRC Formula Pro Tubeless, 28mm
Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light Carbon, 380mm
Stem: FSA SL-K alloy, 140mm
Tape/grips: De Rosa
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Fizik Arione (unbranded)
Seat post: De Rosa Protos
Bottle: Elite Custom Race Plus
Other accessories: Sportek out-front computer mount
Critical measurements
Rider height: 1.69m
Seat height from BB (c-t): 670mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 540mm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy