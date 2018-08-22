Damiano Cunego's De Rosa Protos - Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Damiano Cunego's De Rosa Protos for the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 19 Sportek provides the Pro Continental team with out-front computer mounts (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 19 Direct mount Campagnolo Super Record brakes provided the stopping power for Cunego's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 19 Cunego ran a 53/39 Campagnolo Super Record crankset with no power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 19 Cunego uses Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 19 The team used the alloy-rimmed Campagnolo Shamal Ultra wheels for the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 All bikes at the Tour de Suisse were equipped with live data trackers produced by Quarq (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 19 Cunego's De Rosa was equipped with a mechanical Campagnolo Super Record drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 The De Rosa Protos features internal cable routing (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 A side profile view of Cunego's cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 Cunego runs an unbranded saddle that resembles a Fizik Arione (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 Team colour-coordinated Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 19 Campagnolo's Super Record levers control the braking and shifting for Cunego (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 A closer look at the Campagnolo Shamal Ultra front week (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 A simple decal on the top tube denotes Cunego's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 FSA provides the cockpit and headset for the team's De Rosa bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 The 28mm tubeless tyres are a close fit even with the direct mount Campagnolo brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 The team mechanics have kept the front end cabling neat and tidy (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 19 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini equip their De Rosa bikes with IRC Formula Pro Tubeless tyres, with Cunego opting for the 28mm variant (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini) raced his final WorldTour race at the Tour de Suisse in June, before rounding out his extensive career at the Adriatica Ionica Race and the Italian national road race championships a few weeks later.

The 36-year-old won the 2004 Giro d'Italia, Amstel Gold in 2008, three Il Lombardia titles, and multiple stages at the Vuelta a España and Giro, among other victories.

After three years with Saeco at the beginning of his career, Cunego spent 10 seasons with Lampre before joining Nippo-Vini Fantini for his final four seasons as a professional.

Racing aboard Cannondale, Wilier and Merida earlier in his career, the Italian raced on a De Rosa during his time with Nippo-Vini Fantini.

For the Tour de Suisse, Cunego raced aboard a De Rosa Protos equipped with a mechanical Campagnolo Super Record groupset. As well as providing the drivetrain, braking and controls for Cunego, Campagnolo also provides the Pro Continental team with Campagnolo Shamal Ultra aluminium tubular wheels.

Having raced on fluoro-orange De Rosa framesets earlier in his time with Nippo-Vini Fantini, Cunego raced on a bare carbon-finished De Rosa for his final WorldTour race, with white De Rosa decals and a team colour-coordinated model name on the seat tube.

FSA provided the cockpit components for Cunego's bike, with the Italian opting for an alloy FSA SL-K stem and carbon FSA K-Force Light handlebars measuring 140mm and 380mm, respectively.

IRC tyres have long sponsored the Nippo-Vini Fantini outfit and the team were in the minority at the Tour de Suisse by racing with tubeless, as opposed to tubular, tyres.

Interestingly, Cunego also opted to race without a power meter, as he had done for much of his career.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the final race bike used by 'The Little Prince'.

Frameset: De Rosa Protos

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 53/39

Wheelset: Campagnolo Shamal Ultra, tubeless

Tyres: IRC Formula Pro Tubeless, 28mm

Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light Carbon, 380mm

Stem: FSA SL-K alloy, 140mm

Tape/grips: De Rosa

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Fizik Arione (unbranded)

Seat post: De Rosa Protos

Bottle: Elite Custom Race Plus

Other accessories: Sportek out-front computer mount

Critical measurements

Rider height: 1.69m

Seat height from BB (c-t): 670mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 540mm