Cyclocross 2023-2024 - A comprehensive guide

The cyclocross season ramps up in October as the road season winds down, bringing out the off-road specialists before they're joined later in the season by multi-discipline stars like Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel or World Champion Tom Pidcock.

Racing has already started in the United States and the first World Cup round arrives in Waterloo, Wisconsin on October 15.

UCI Cyclocross World Cup rounds run on 11 Sundays of the season between Waterloo and the World Championships plus three days during Christmas week, or 'Kerstperiode'. There are one-week breaks after the opening round, on November 4-5 during the Continental Championships and then in January for the majority of the national championships.

Other major race series include the Superprestige and X2O Trofee and other national race series such as the US Cyclocross Series, the British National Trophy Series, Coupe de France and the Toi Toi Cup in the Czech Republic.

Cyclocross Riders to Watch

World Champion Fem van Empel shows her skills with a 'superhero' celebration at the Krawatencross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's women's races were the most hotly-contested, exciting contests of the season with Fem Van Empel winning seven of the World Cups, Puck Pieterse four and Shirin Van Anrooij the other three. They combined to take the top three spots, respectively, in the World Cup overall standings.

In the points-based Superprestige, it was former World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado who came out on top over Inge van der Heijden and Denise Betsema. Van Empel won the time-based X2O Trofee over Lucinda Brand, who spent much of the year recovering from a broken hand, with Alvarado third.

Across the pond, Caroline Mani topped Raylyn Nuss in the women's USCX series in the absence of US National Champion Clara Honsinger.

All of these riders will be ones to watch again this season, although Van Anrooij has said she will limit her off-road pursuits to focus on the Spring Classics, and Betsema suffered a training crash and delayed her season in early October.

However, Van Anrooij will be racing the opening World Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin thanks to her bike sponsor Trek. She'll be joined there by her rivals Van Empel and Pieterse.

The Dutch contingent will be without former World Champion Lucinda Brand, out with a collarbone injury, and Marianne Vos, who had iliac artery surgery.

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel battle at the 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hoogerheide (Image credit: BAS CZERWINSKI Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

The men's field has a very different dynamic, with riders like Eli Iserbyt, Laurens Sweeck and Michael Vanthourenhout dominating in the early season until Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert come out to play.

Sweeck did enough to win the UCI World Cup overall last year, but riders have complained about how long the World Cup is compared with earlier seasons and struggle with the logistics of racing across seven different countries and two continents.

Consistency is key to any of the top series, and Lars van der Haar didn't win a single Superprestige round but won the overall series ahead of Iserbyt by being in the top three for all but two races and in the top five for every race.

Iserbyt won the X2O Trofee in 2023 and will be the favourite again this season.

The men's US champion Curtis White topped Eric Brunner and Belgian Vincent Baestaens to win the USCX last year. This season, the USA's reigning U23 national champion Andrew Strohmeyer has stamped his name into the list of riders to watch with his speed and skill and a win in the second day of racing in the Charm City CX.

Van der Haar will be among the starters in Wisconsin, along with Joris Nieuwenhuis, Ryan Kamp and Pim Ronhaar.

How to watch the 2023-24 cyclocross season live streaming

Fans and riders at the Nommay Cyclocross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

GCN+, Flobikes and a range of local broadcasters will show cyclocross this winter.

GCN+ will provide live streaming of the Superpresite, X2O Trofee and Exact Cross cyclocross series from Belgium. A year-long subscription will set you back £39.99 while a month's subscription costs £6.99. Coverage will also be available on Discovery Plus/Eurosport at the same price points.

Equivalent figures for subscriptions are: $64.99 and $15.99 (USA), $59.99 and $11.99 (Canada), and $64.99 and $15.99 (Australia).

The main series of the season, the UCI World Cup, will be broadcast live and in full on the UCI's website and Youtube channel. Eurosport will host races in certain territories (excluding the UK and Ireland), while Flobikes has exclusive rights to the World Cup and World Championships in the USA and Canada, with a subscription costing $150/year.

Local broadcasters, including VRT/Sporza and Proximus (Belgium), Rai (Italy), NOS (Netherlands), and L'Equipe TV (France) will also broadcast the race.

Schedules

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023-2024 UCI Cyclocross World Cup schedule Date Race Watch on Sunday, October 15, 2023 UCI World Cup Waterloo Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, October 29, 2023 UCI World Cup Maasmechelen Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, November 12, 2023 UCI World Cup Dendermonde Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, November 19, 2023 UCI World Cup Troyes Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, November 26, 2023 UCI World Cup Dublin Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, December 3, 2023 UCI World Cup Flamanville Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, December 10, 2023 UCI World Cup Val di Sole Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, December 17, 2023 UCI World Cup Namur Flobikes/UCI Youtube Saturday, December 23, 2023 UCI World Cup Antwerpen Flobikes/UCI Youtube Tuesday, December 26, 2023 UCI World Cup Gavere Flobikes/UCI Youtube Saturday, December 30, 2023 UCI World Cup Hulst Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, January 7, 2024 UCI World Cup Zonhoven Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, January 21, 2024 UCI World Cup Benidorm Flobikes/UCI Youtube Sunday, January 28, 2024 UCI World Cup Hoogerheide Flobikes/UCI Youtube

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023-2024 Superprestige Cyclocross Schedule Date City - Race Watch on Sunday, October 22, 2023 Overijse - Vlaamse Druivencross GCN+ Saturday, October 28, 2023 Ruddervoorde GCN+ Saturday, November 11, 2023 Niel - Jaarmarktcross GCN+ Saturday, November 18, 2023 Merksplas - Aardbeiencross GCN+ Saturday, December 2, 2023 Boom GCN+ Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Heusden-Zolder GCN+ Thursday, December 28, 2023 Diegem GCN+ Saturday, February 10, 2024 Middelkerke - Noordzeecross GCN+

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023-2024 X2O Trofee Schedule Date CIty - Race Watch on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross GCN+ Saturday, November 25, 2023 Kortrijk - Urban Cross GCN+ Saturday, December 16, 2023 Herentals GCN+ Monday, January 1, 2024 Baal - GP Sven Nys GCN+ Thursday, January 4, 2024 Koksijde - Vlaamse Duinencross GCN+ Saturday, January 27, 2024 Hamme - Flandriencross GCN+ Sunday, February 11, 2024 Lille - Krawatencross GCN+ Sunday, February 18, 2024 Brussels - Brussels Universities Cyclocross GCN+

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023-2024 Exact Cross schedule Date City - Race Watch on Sunday, October 8, 2023 Beringen - Be-Mine Cross GCN+ Saturday, December 9, 2023 Essen GCN+ Friday, December 22, 2023 Mol - Zilvermeercross GCN+ Friday, December 29, 2023 Loenhout - Azencross GCN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Zonnebeke - Kasteelcross GCN+ Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Maldegem - Parkcross GCN+ Saturday, February 17, 2024 Sint-Niklaas - Waaslandcross GCN+

Swipe to scroll horizontally US Cyclocross Series Date Race UCI Class Men's Winner Women's Winner Saturday, September 16, 2023 Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross Day 1 C1 (GCN+) Loris Rouiller Maghalie Rochette Sunday, September 17, 2023 Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross Day 2 C2 (GCN+) Loris Rouiller Maghalie Rochette Saturday, September 23, 2023 Rochester Cyclocross Day 1 C1 (GCN+) Vincent Baestaens Maghalie Rochette Sunday, September 24, 2023 Rochester Cyclocross Day 2 C2 (GCN+) Vincent Baestaens Maghalie Rochette Saturday, September 30, 2023 Charm City Cross Day 1 C1 (GCN+) Anton Ferdinande Maghalie Rochette Sunday, October 1, 2023 Charm City Cross Day 2 C2 (GCN+) Andrew Strohmeyer Maghalie Rochette Saturday, October 28, 2023 Really Rad Festival Day 1 C1 (GCN+) Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Sunday, October 29, 2023 Really Rad Festival Day 2 C2 (GCN+) Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 4

2023-2024 Pro Cyclocross Teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado Quinten Hermans Jente Michels Mathieu van der Poel Niels Vandeputte Gianni Vermeersch

AS Bike Racing Nathan Bommenel Hélene Clauzel Perrine Clauzel Romain Debord Lauriane Duraffourg Corentin Lequet David Menut

Baloise Trek Lions Lucinda Brand David Haverdings Ward Huybs Fleur Moors Joris Nieuwenhuis Thibau Nys Pim Ronhaar Seppe Van Den Boer Lars van der Haar Shirin Van Anrooij

Circus-Reuz-Technord Thijs Aerts Arne Baers Julie Brouwers Kevin Kuhn Gerben Kuijpers Lauren Molengraaf Jelle Vermoote

Crelan-Corendon Manon Makker Sanne Cant Aaron Dockx Mees Hendrikx Witse Meeussen Marion Norbert Riberolle Laurens Sweeck Inge van der Heijden Xaydee Van Sinaey Toon Vandebosch Emiel Verstrynge Joran Wyseure

Cyclocross Reds (formerly 777) Ryan Cortjens Anna Kay Guus van den Eijnden Aniek van Alphen Annemiek Worst

De Ceuster-Bonache Lotte Baele Audrey De Keersmaeker Alicia Franck Lies'l Schevenels Laura Verdonschot Suzanne Verhoeven

Deschacht-Hens-Maes Anton Ferdinande Robbe Marchand Iris Offerein Daan Soete Ferre Urkens Victor Van de Putte Corné van Kessel

Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal Leonie Bentveld Denise Betsema Yordi Corsus Kay De Bruyckere Kenay De Moyer Eli Iserbyt Ryan Kamp Yorben Lauryssen Wies Nuyens Victork Vandenberghe Lukas Vanderlinden Michael Vanthourenhout

Trek Factory Racing CX Madigan Munroe Jolanda Neff Evie Richards

CXD Trek Bikes Keira Bond Ella Brenneman Owen Brenneman Nathan Cusack Dillon McNeill Daxon Mock Katherine Sarkisov Andrew Strohmeyer



What kind of bike is best for cyclocross?

The UCI rules limit bikes for cyclocross to drop-bars, road-style frames and tyres of a maximum of 33mm so over the years, specialized cyclocross frames emerged. In the years before the advent of disc brakes, the best cyclocross bikes had cantilever brakes and wide clearances to help keep mud from clogging up the spaces between tyre and frame.

These days riders almost exclusively use disc brakes and most employ 1X drivetrain setups due to the weight savings.

What kind of tyres are best for cyclocross?

A rider splashes through the mud (Image credit: Getty Images)

The best cyclocross tyre depends on the conditions - be it dry and dusty or wet and muddy, there's a tread for every kind of race. You'll see the video cameras pan across the front row starters, showing close of up each rider's tread choice. Between the tread and the tyre pressure, the choices can make or break a rider's race.

Although Dugast Tubular tyres have been the choice of champions for years, tubeless tyres are making inroads. Clinchers are rarely used because of they can't hold under the low pressures riders use. There is a fair bit of overlap between the best cyclocross tyres and best gravel tyres.