Cyclingnews top ten videos of 2011

After a long season Cyclingnews ventures its video vault and dusts off some of the video highlights we've snapped up over the last 12 months. In this first part selection we look at back the Giro, California snow and Beijing delicacies.

Alberto Contador wins Giro 2011

The Saxo Bank leader gave Cyclingnews a rare interview in English just before sealing his second Giro d'Italia win. Contador was a clear favourite coming into the race, despite a cloud hanging over his head, and sealed the win by dominating in the mountains.

Amgen Tour of California stage abandoned



It's only 19 seconds in length but the short footage captured by Cyclingnews's American Editor Laura Weislo, captured the reasoning behind the cancellation of stage 1 at the Amgen Tour of California.

Dave Zabriskie at the start of stage 9 at the Tour de France

Heading into the stage Garmin held yellow thanks to strong riding by their entire team in defending Thor Hushovd's lead. Zabriskie had done more than his fair share of pulling on the front each day but on stage 9 he crashed out and Hushovd lost the lead.

Cadel Evans Tour de France press conference stage 20

With the Tour title in the bag - a first for Australia and for Evans - the BMC leader sat down for his winner's press conference. At over 15 minutes it's a long slice of footage but there are so many interesting questions and answers that it's well worth a watch.

Come dine with me - Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the Tour of Beijing 2011

"Steamed vegetables are the future." That's the assessment of Wurf as Pierre Carrey grills him on the food on offer at the Tour of Beijing. Not your typical rider interview but Carrey's questions and camera skill keep you entertained throughout.

Stay tuned for Part 2 in the next few days in which we look at the Classics and Worlds in Copenhagen.