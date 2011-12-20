Cyclingnews top ten videos of 2011 - Part 2
Part 2: We pick our top videos (from our archive)
After a long season, Cyclingnews ventures into its video vault and dusts off some of the video highlights we've snapped up over the last 12 months. In this second part of our selection we look at back the Tour, the Worlds with Emma Pooley and Dan Martin shows us his 2011 trophy cabinet. You can watch part 1, here.
Andy Rihs talks about winning the Tour de France with Cadel Evans
The BMC owner talks about Cadel Evans's winning Tour de France ride.
Geraint Thomas takes us on a Tour of the Team Sky bus at the Tour
The Sky lad takes us on a Tour of the team bus en route to the start of stage 5 at the Tour. Boasson Hagen is flipping through the race manual, Flecha speaks to the camera and so on....
Emma Pooley on her silver medal at the Worlds
On a course that didn't suit her, Pooley pulls out an extraordinary ride to claim silver in the women's time trial at the Worlds in Copenhagen.
Dave Zabriskie sings his heart out at the Garmin-Cervelo team launch
The American time trial expert cracks out a musical master class (of some degree) at the team's presentation in Boulder last month.
Dan Martin shows us his trophies from 2011
And what better way to wrap up our video highlights than with Dan Martin showing us his trophies from 2011. A bright rider, with a bright future, here's to 2012!
