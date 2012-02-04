Trending

Cyclingnews' complete coverage of Armstrong investigation

TImeline of US federal investigation from Landis to closure

It's still about the bike: Lance Armstrong back in the saddle

It's still about the bike: Lance Armstrong back in the saddle
(Image credit: Trent Bona Photography)
Shades of Paris 2005. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) addresses the crowd.

Shades of Paris 2005. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) addresses the crowd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lance Armstrong responds to the allegations made by his former US Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis

Lance Armstrong responds to the allegations made by his former US Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Gone for good? Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) made his final international appearance.

Gone for good? Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) made his final international appearance.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It all started with an email from Floyd Landis, accusing Lance Armstrong of doping, and it continued for nearly two years before a US federal investigation into the charges was closed.

Cyclingnews followed the story of the investigation into the charges against Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service team with these stories:

May 20, 2010 - Landis drug Revelations?