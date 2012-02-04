Cyclingnews' complete coverage of Armstrong investigation
TImeline of US federal investigation from Landis to closure
It all started with an email from Floyd Landis, accusing Lance Armstrong of doping, and it continued for nearly two years before a US federal investigation into the charges was closed.
Cyclingnews followed the story of the investigation into the charges against Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service team with these stories:
May 20, 2010 - Landis drug Revelations?
