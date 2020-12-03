Cycling gifts for her: a Christmas gift guide

It's that time of year again, where one of two things is currently happening: either you're struggling once again to think of a good gift idea for the two-wheeled Wonder Woman in your life, or you are said woman and you're dreading the potential cycling-themed tat about to come your way from well-meaning gift-givers.

Either way, to make life easier, we've rounded up some of the best cycling gift ideas for Christmas that she's sure to love. If you're also looking for cycling gifts for him, we've got a handy guide for that too, so all bases are covered, as well as an overarching guide on all the best Christmas gifts for cyclists.

Best cycling Christmas gifts for her

(Image credit: Paceline)

Paceline Chamois Butt’r For Her A chamois cream specially formulated for women RRP: £19.99 / $17.99 Visit Site Contains aloe vera, shea butter and lavender oil Special formula and pH balance for intimate areas

Chamois Butt’r is already a very popular choice amongst cyclists, and the women-specific formula is just as good. Ingredients include aloe vera and vitamins A and E, and because the women’s formula is pH balanced specifically for lady parts, she can slather it all over. It also contains shea butter that moisturises, and tea tree oil, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It has a light consistency, similar to hand cream, and a light lavender scent. All in all, a very useful gift.

(Image credit: Pearl Izumi)

Pearl Izumi Barrier Skull Cap Winter warmth that’s ponytail-compatible RRP: £22.49 / $TBC Visit Site Protects the ears from windchill Hidden ponytail port

If she’s riding through the winter, why not give her something she can use to keep warm? This Pearl Izumi Barrier skull cap fits neatly under a helmet and covers her ears to protect them from the biting cold. What’s more, there’s a hidden ponytail port at the back.

(Image credit: Katy Craig)

Katy Craig Bicycle Earrings A subtle and pretty way to show off her love of bikes RRP: £11.90 / $TBC Visit Site Sterling Silver Suitable for all occasions

Whether she’s going smart or casual, a pair of earrings is a versatile item of jewellery that can go with pretty much anything. They’re also an excellent way to express your personality through jewellery without overpowering your look, so it goes without saying that a pair of sterling silver bicycle earrings would make a lovely addition to any woman’s collection.

(Image credit: Continental)

Continental GP5000 Tubeless Road Tyre Arguably the best road tyres available RRP: £65.99 / $86.60 $54.99 View at Wiggle Expert grip and vibration damping for comfort Proprietary Black Chili compound reduces rolling resistance

Since they replaced Continental’s GP4000s, which were considered to be among the best road tyres ever made, it’s no surprise that the GP5000s have since assumed that mantle. Any roadie would appreciate these as an upgrade for her current setup, and with sizes ranging from 700x23-28 and 650bx25-28, there’s bound to be a set that suits. Give her the gift of tubeless.

(Image credit: Look mum no hands!)

LMNH! Podium Pants Funderwear inspired by the Tour de France RRP: £25.00 / $33.34 Visit Site Just for fun

Whether she’s a Queen of the Mountains or a Sprint snaffler, treat her to this fun triple-pack of women’s pants (underwear, to our American readers), inspired by the Tour de France. Made from cotton and spandex, they’re super comfortable and feature a Look Mum No Hands! black waistband.

(Image credit: Airshot)

Airshot Tubeless Tyre Inflator A more sustainable way to keep her tubeless tyres inflated RRP: £54.99 / $65.39 $99.95 View at Competitive Cyclist Environmentally friendly Saves bags of time

If she runs a tubeless setup, help her ditch the single-use CO2 canisters in favour of a more sustainable option. The Airshot Tubeless Tyre Inflator does the exact same job, except it's reusable. Simply 'charge' it up with a track pump, and use it in the same way by the roadside. She'll never have to carry around empty canisters, nor fight the track-pump first inflation problems ever again.

(Image credit: Pursuit Books)

‘Where there’s a Will’, Emily Chappell An inspiring tale of cross-continental racing RRP: £6.99 / $15.38 Visit Site An inspiring and relatable story

Emily Chappell has been an inspiring figure in women’s endurance racing since she won the Transcontinental Race in 2016. ‘Where there’s a will’ is her second book, which details her struggle to overcome feelings of inadequacy and imposter syndrome in the lead-up to the grand departure. She also writes about the women who inspire her - her ‘invisible peloton’ - her friendship with the late Mike Hall, and how she worked through grief following his death in 2017.

(Image credit: Science in Sport)

Science in Sport Rego Rapid Recovery Drink Powder For the cyclist who regularly pushes her limits RRP: £12.99 / $20.00 Visit Site Easy on the stomach Helps to aid recovery

These recovery drinks from Science in Sport are formulated to help rebuild the muscles after a gruelling day on the bike. For the cyclist who pushes herself hard, this would be a thoughtful gift that she’ll be sure to get a lot of use out of. It’s easy to digest and delivers a hit of protein and complex carbohydrates, along with many other supplements to help with recovery.

(Image credit: Oakley)

Oakley EVZero Blades Prizm Road Minimalist design sunnies that deliver on performance and style RRP: £143.00 / $176.00 Visit Site Enhanced vision Interchangeable lenses

Oakley’s EVZero Blades feature a minimalist, rimless design which not only looks good but also offers a wide field of vision, regardless of which riding position she takes. They’re lightweight enough to stay comfortable all day, while the Unobtainium nose pads and temples provide a secure grip to help everything stay in place. Finally the Prizm Road lenses enhance colour contrast to optimise her vision and make details a lot clearer while out on the road.

(Image credit: Muc-off)

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Kit Help her give her bike the love it deserves RRP: £64.99 / $78.00 $68.41 View at Competitive Cyclist Biodegradable and free of harmful substances Everything she needs for a deep clean

Bikes need to be kept clean all year round in order to keep them running smoothly, but particularly at this time of year, it’s especially important to remove the grime from winter roads. Gift her an all-in-one cleaning kit like this one from Muc-Off, and she’ll have everything she needs to keep her bike glistening. The kit comes complete with biodegradable bike cleaner, finishing spray, wet lube, chain cleaner, a microfibre cloth, four brushes, a microcell sponge and finally a heavy-duty storage box to keep it all in.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha Women’s Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket See her through the winter with this premium winter jacket RRP: £270.00 / $370.00 Visit Site Wind- and water-resistant Gore-Tex Infinium fabric for durability

The Rapha Women’s Classic Winter Jacket has a three-layer construction, made up of Gore-Tex Infinium fabric which is both breathable and durable, alongside a wind-resistant and water-resistant layer. What results is a hard-wearing winter cycling jacket that protects her from the elements so she can put in those winter miles. There are reflective details for improved visibility, high-stretch storm cuffs for an air-tight seal, and two rear pockets for storage.

(Image credit: Aeropress Go)

Aeropress Go For any coffee-loving cyclist who packs light RRP: £31.99 / $31.95 Prime $31.95 View at Amazon Compact and lightweight Makes up to three coffees per press

Whether she’s bikepacking or making regular coffee stops, if she appreciates good coffee, she will love unwrapping the Aeropress Go on Christmas day. It’s a compact and lightweight aeropress kit that provides everything she needs to make gourmet coffee on the go. To save on space, all the parts fit inside the outer casing, which is only five inches long.

(Image credit: Rapha)

‘Queens of Pain’, Isabel Best For inspiration, and tales of badassery RRP: £25.00 / $35.00 Visit Site Packed with inspiring stories Beautiful finish

This isn’t just a gorgeous coffee table book, it’s a compendium of inspiring tales about the mostly unknown world of women’s bike racing over the past one hundred years. From the first women’s Tour de France, to the fin-de-siécle velodromes of North America, every page is packed with stories of badass women and the legacies they left behind.

(Image credit: Klean Kanteen)

Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Water Bottle A sustainable and hard-wearing alternative to the traditional bidon RRP: £19.95 / $33.95 Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Long-lasting and durable Supports a good cause

A stainless steel water bottle makes a lovely Christmas gift that serves a purpose and stands the test of time. In this particular case, it also supports a good cause, because you’d be supporting Klean Kanteen, a family-run business that works closely with organisations and schools in Chico, California, to provide water stations with free filtered water at events, among other things. Their bottles are BPA-free and fit a standard bottle cage, so why not treat her to something that she’ll use again and again?

(Image credit: dhb)

dhb MODA Women’s SS Jersey - Aurora For the cyclist who can never have too much kit RRP: £50.00 / $65.00 View at Wiggle Luxurious Italian fabrics Modern design

While it’s not the time of year for a short-sleeve jersey just yet, this MODA jersey in the Aurora pattern by dhb is simply stunning and would be a great addition to anyone’s cycling wardrobe. Constructed from soft and stretchy Italian fabrics, it feels luxurious to the touch, while the relaxed fit provides maximum comfort. Even better, if she doesn’t want to wait until it’s short-sleeve weather, you can also get matching arm warmers and thermal socks to go with it.

(Image credit: Muc-Off)

Muc-Off Workshop Apron For the workshop mechanic RRP: £31.17 / $TBC View at Muc-Off Adjustable sizing to suit all body shapes Handy pockets for stashing essentials

Whether she’s a home tinkerer or a professional mechanic, every wielder of spanners needs a decent apron to keep the grease at bay. This workshop apron from Muc-Off is hard-wearing, features easy-tie straps and integrated poppers for easy size adjustment, and has sizeable pockets to store the most frequently used tools.

(Image credit: World Bicycle Relief)

A donation to World Bicycle Relief For the cyclist who has everything Donate now Donate to a great cause

Whether she already has it all, or simply wants nothing for Christmas, why not give her the gift of charity. Make a donation to World Bicycle Relief in her name, and donate to cause that helps to provide sustainable and affordable transportation for people living in developing countries.