Cycling Australia Road National Championships men's start list

Official starters as of January 7, 2013

 

Elite men - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Luke Durbridge (WA)
5Richard Porte (Tas)
7William Clarke (Tas)
14Ben Dyball (NSW)
16Jay Bourke (Vic)
21Jack Bobridge (SA)
25Rohan Dennis (SA)
28Michael Matthews (ACT)
30Nathan Haas (ACT)
33Cameron Wurf (Tas)
41Nick Bensley (Vic)
104Blair Windsor (NSW)
106Marc Williams (ACT)
107Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Vic)
108Luke Tuddenham (Vic)
110Michael Troy (NSW)
113Matt Tozer (SA)
114Brodie Talbot (NSW)
116Jacob Sutherland (Vic)
117Joel Strachan (Vic)
118David Stevens (NSW)
119Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
120Samuel Rix (Vic)
121Shane Miller (Vic)
124Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
126Joseph Lewis (NSW)
129Stephen Lane (Vic)
130David Kelly (Vic)
131Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
133Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
135Peter Herzig (Qld)
136Michael Gallagher (Vic)
138Michael Freiberg (WA)
139Paul Fleuren (Qld)
140Mark Fenner (NSW)
141David Fairburn (Vic)
142Mark Facey (Vic)
144Karl Evans (SA)
146Correy Edmed (Qld)
148Thomas Donald (Qld)
152Peter Donahoe (Vic)
156Michael Cupitt (ACT)
157Brett Cottee (NSW)
161Scott Butler (NSW)
163Jack Anderson (Qld)

Elite men - Criterium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
7William Clarke (Tas)
8Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
11Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
17Jai Crawford (Tas)
19Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
20Jason Spencer (Vic)
22Cameron Meyer (WA)
23Jonathan Cantwell (Qld)
27Travis Meyer (WA)
31Leigh Howard (Vic)
34Dean Windsor (NSW)
37David Woolsey (Vic)
38Nicholas Woods (NSW)
40Samuel Witmitz (Vic)
42Edward White (NSW)
43Andrew Ward (Vic)
44Kane Walker (Vic)
46John Walker (Vic)
47Steven Waite (Vic)
48Christopher Tymms (Vic)
49Adam Trewin (Vic)
50Peter Thompson (Qld)
51Tomas Szollosi (Qld)
56Alexander Smyth (Vic)
58Stuart Shaw (ACT)
59Patrick Shaw (Vic)
61Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
63Malcolm Rudolph (Qld)
64Rico Rogers (Vic)
66Tom Robinson (Tas)
70Thomas Palmer (ACT)
71Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
72Lachlan Norris (Vic)
73James Mowatt (Vic)
76Cameron Mcdonald (Vic)
78Shaun Mccarthy (Vic)
80Alastair Loutit (ACT)
83Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
84Richard Lang (NSW)
85Chris Jory (NSW)
87Caleb Jones (NSW)
88Kris Johnston (ACT)
89Shannon Johnson (Vic)
92Robbie Hucker (Vic)
94Edmund Hollands (WA)
95James Henry (Vic)
96Dean Heathcote (Vic)
99Ben Grenda (Tas)
101Russell Gill (SA)
102Sean Finning (Vic)
104Blair Windsor (NSW)
106Marc Williams (ACT)
110Michael Troy (NSW)
111Nathan Elliott (Vic)
112Wade Edwards (Vic)
115Nathan Earle (Tas)
116Jacob Sutherland (Vic)
117Joel Strachan (Vic)
124Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
125Luke Davison (NSW)
126Joseph Lewis (NSW)
128Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
131Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
134Andrew Crawley (NSW)
135Peter Herzig (Qld)
137Jayden Copp (Qld)
138Michael Freiberg (WA)
144Karl Evans (SA)
147Fabio Calabria (ACT)
148Thomas Donald (Qld)
150Cal Britten (Vic)
153Dominik Dudkiewicz (Vic)
154Daniel Bonello (NSW)
155Jonathan Bolton (WA)
156Michael Cupitt (ACT)
160Cameron Bayly (SA)
162Kenneth Ballhause (Vic)

Elite men - Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Gerrans (Vic)
2Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
3Luke Durbridge (WA)
4Matthew Lloyd (Vic)
5Richard Porte (Tas)
6Adam Hansen (Qld)
7William Clarke (Tas)
8Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
9Christopher Sutton (SA)
10Baden Cooke (Vic)
11Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
12Daniel McConnell (Vic)
13Mark O'Brien (Vic)
14Ben Dyball (NSW)
15Zakkari Dempster (Vic)
16Jay Bourke (Vic)
17Jai Crawford (Tas)
18Mathew Hayman (ACT)
19Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
20Jason Spencer (Vic)
21Jack Bobridge (SA)
22Cameron Meyer (WA)
23Jonathan Cantwell (Qld)
24Matthew Goss (Tas)
25Rohan Dennis (SA)
26Stuart O'Grady (SA)
27Travis Meyer (WA)
28Michael Matthews (ACT)
29Mark Renshaw (NSW)
30Nathan Haas (ACT)
31Leigh Howard (Vic)
32Simon Clarke (Vic)
33Cameron Wurf (Tas)
35Mitchell Docker (Vic)
36Graeme Brown (WA)
37David Woolsey (Vic)
38Nicholas Woods (NSW)
39Nicholas Wood (SA)
40Samuel Witmitz (Vic)
41Nick Bensley (Vic)
42Edward White (NSW)
44Kane Walker (Vic)
45William Walker (Vic)
46John Walker (Vic)
47Steven Waite (Vic)
49Adam Trewin (Vic)
51Tomas Szollosi (Qld)
52James Szollosi (Qld)
53Wesley Sulzberger (Tas)
54Daniel Strauss (Vic)
55Geoff Straub (NSW)
56Alexander Smyth (Vic)
57Peter Smith (Vic)
59Patrick Shaw (Vic)
60Allan Satchell (Vic)
61Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
62Sam Rutherford (NSW)
63Malcolm Rudolph (Qld)
64Rico Rogers (Vic)
65Andrew Roe (SA)
66Tom Robinson (Tas)
67Rhys Pollock (NSW)
68Luke Pledger (WA)
69David Parsons (SA)
70Thomas Palmer (ACT)
71Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
72Lachlan Norris (Vic)
73James Mowatt (Vic)
74Nick Morgan (Vic)
75Christian McDonald (Vic)
76Cameron McDonald (Vic)
77Liam McCarthy (Qld)
78Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
79Mathew Marshall (Qld)
80Alastair Loutit (ACT)
81Shaun Lewis (ACT)
82Tom Leaper (Vic)
83Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
84Richard Lang (NSW)
85Chris Jory (NSW)
86Chris Jongewaard (SA)
87Caleb Jones (NSW)
89Shannon Johnson (Vic)
90Adrian Jackson (Vic)
91Saxon Irvine (NSW)
92Robbie Hucker (Vic)
93Jon Houston (SA)
95James Henry (Vic)
96Dean Heathcote (Vic)
97Dylan Hately (Vic)
98Stuart Grimsey (Vic)
99Ben Grenda (Tas)
100David Gillies (ACT)
102Sean Finning (Vic)
103Luke Fetch (Vic)
104Blair Windsor (NSW)
105Mark Fagg (Vic)
106Marc Williams (ACT)
107Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Vic)
108Luke Tuddenham (Vic)
109Peter English (Vic)
110Michael Troy (NSW)
111Nathan Elliott (Vic)
114Brodie Talbot (NSW)
115Nathan Earle (Tas)
116Jacob Sutherland (Vic)
117Joel Strachan (Vic)
119Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
120Samuel Rix (Vic)
122Antony Dimitrovski (NSW)
123Rowan Dever (Vic)
124Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
126Joseph Lewis (NSW)
127Brad Davies (SA)
128Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
131Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
132Stephen Cunningham (SA)
134Andrew Crawley (NSW)
135Peter Herzig (Qld)
137Jayden Copp (Qld)
138Michael Freiberg (WA)
143Bradley Clark (Vic)
144Karl Evans (SA)
145Peter Casey (Vic)
146Correy Edmed (Qld)
147Fabio Calabria (ACT)
148Thomas Donald (Qld)
149Lee Burchell (Vic)
150Cal Britten (Vic)
151Vaughan Bowman (Vic)
154Daniel Bonello (NSW)
155Jonathan Bolton (WA)
156Michael Cupitt (ACT)
158Etienne Blumstein-Jones (ACT)
159Ruan Benson (Qld)
160Cameron Bayly (SA)
162Kenneth Ballhause (Vic)
163Jack Anderson (Qld)