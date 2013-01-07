Cycling Australia Road National Championships men's start list
Official starters as of January 7, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Luke Durbridge (WA)
|5
|Richard Porte (Tas)
|7
|William Clarke (Tas)
|14
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|16
|Jay Bourke (Vic)
|21
|Jack Bobridge (SA)
|25
|Rohan Dennis (SA)
|28
|Michael Matthews (ACT)
|30
|Nathan Haas (ACT)
|33
|Cameron Wurf (Tas)
|41
|Nick Bensley (Vic)
|104
|Blair Windsor (NSW)
|106
|Marc Williams (ACT)
|107
|Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Vic)
|108
|Luke Tuddenham (Vic)
|110
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|113
|Matt Tozer (SA)
|114
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|116
|Jacob Sutherland (Vic)
|117
|Joel Strachan (Vic)
|118
|David Stevens (NSW)
|119
|Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
|120
|Samuel Rix (Vic)
|121
|Shane Miller (Vic)
|124
|Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
|126
|Joseph Lewis (NSW)
|129
|Stephen Lane (Vic)
|130
|David Kelly (Vic)
|131
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|133
|Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
|135
|Peter Herzig (Qld)
|136
|Michael Gallagher (Vic)
|138
|Michael Freiberg (WA)
|139
|Paul Fleuren (Qld)
|140
|Mark Fenner (NSW)
|141
|David Fairburn (Vic)
|142
|Mark Facey (Vic)
|144
|Karl Evans (SA)
|146
|Correy Edmed (Qld)
|148
|Thomas Donald (Qld)
|152
|Peter Donahoe (Vic)
|156
|Michael Cupitt (ACT)
|157
|Brett Cottee (NSW)
|161
|Scott Butler (NSW)
|163
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|7
|William Clarke (Tas)
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
|11
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
|17
|Jai Crawford (Tas)
|19
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|20
|Jason Spencer (Vic)
|22
|Cameron Meyer (WA)
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Qld)
|27
|Travis Meyer (WA)
|31
|Leigh Howard (Vic)
|34
|Dean Windsor (NSW)
|37
|David Woolsey (Vic)
|38
|Nicholas Woods (NSW)
|40
|Samuel Witmitz (Vic)
|42
|Edward White (NSW)
|43
|Andrew Ward (Vic)
|44
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|46
|John Walker (Vic)
|47
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|48
|Christopher Tymms (Vic)
|49
|Adam Trewin (Vic)
|50
|Peter Thompson (Qld)
|51
|Tomas Szollosi (Qld)
|56
|Alexander Smyth (Vic)
|58
|Stuart Shaw (ACT)
|59
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|61
|Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
|63
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld)
|64
|Rico Rogers (Vic)
|66
|Tom Robinson (Tas)
|70
|Thomas Palmer (ACT)
|71
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|72
|Lachlan Norris (Vic)
|73
|James Mowatt (Vic)
|76
|Cameron Mcdonald (Vic)
|78
|Shaun Mccarthy (Vic)
|80
|Alastair Loutit (ACT)
|83
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
|84
|Richard Lang (NSW)
|85
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|87
|Caleb Jones (NSW)
|88
|Kris Johnston (ACT)
|89
|Shannon Johnson (Vic)
|92
|Robbie Hucker (Vic)
|94
|Edmund Hollands (WA)
|95
|James Henry (Vic)
|96
|Dean Heathcote (Vic)
|99
|Ben Grenda (Tas)
|101
|Russell Gill (SA)
|102
|Sean Finning (Vic)
|104
|Blair Windsor (NSW)
|106
|Marc Williams (ACT)
|110
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|111
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|112
|Wade Edwards (Vic)
|115
|Nathan Earle (Tas)
|116
|Jacob Sutherland (Vic)
|117
|Joel Strachan (Vic)
|124
|Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
|125
|Luke Davison (NSW)
|126
|Joseph Lewis (NSW)
|128
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
|131
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|134
|Andrew Crawley (NSW)
|135
|Peter Herzig (Qld)
|137
|Jayden Copp (Qld)
|138
|Michael Freiberg (WA)
|144
|Karl Evans (SA)
|147
|Fabio Calabria (ACT)
|148
|Thomas Donald (Qld)
|150
|Cal Britten (Vic)
|153
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Vic)
|154
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|155
|Jonathan Bolton (WA)
|156
|Michael Cupitt (ACT)
|160
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|162
|Kenneth Ballhause (Vic)
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Vic)
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|3
|Luke Durbridge (WA)
|4
|Matthew Lloyd (Vic)
|5
|Richard Porte (Tas)
|6
|Adam Hansen (Qld)
|7
|William Clarke (Tas)
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
|9
|Christopher Sutton (SA)
|10
|Baden Cooke (Vic)
|11
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
|12
|Daniel McConnell (Vic)
|13
|Mark O'Brien (Vic)
|14
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|15
|Zakkari Dempster (Vic)
|16
|Jay Bourke (Vic)
|17
|Jai Crawford (Tas)
|18
|Mathew Hayman (ACT)
|19
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|20
|Jason Spencer (Vic)
|21
|Jack Bobridge (SA)
|22
|Cameron Meyer (WA)
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Qld)
|24
|Matthew Goss (Tas)
|25
|Rohan Dennis (SA)
|26
|Stuart O'Grady (SA)
|27
|Travis Meyer (WA)
|28
|Michael Matthews (ACT)
|29
|Mark Renshaw (NSW)
|30
|Nathan Haas (ACT)
|31
|Leigh Howard (Vic)
|32
|Simon Clarke (Vic)
|33
|Cameron Wurf (Tas)
|35
|Mitchell Docker (Vic)
|36
|Graeme Brown (WA)
|37
|David Woolsey (Vic)
|38
|Nicholas Woods (NSW)
|39
|Nicholas Wood (SA)
|40
|Samuel Witmitz (Vic)
|41
|Nick Bensley (Vic)
|42
|Edward White (NSW)
|44
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|45
|William Walker (Vic)
|46
|John Walker (Vic)
|47
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|49
|Adam Trewin (Vic)
|51
|Tomas Szollosi (Qld)
|52
|James Szollosi (Qld)
|53
|Wesley Sulzberger (Tas)
|54
|Daniel Strauss (Vic)
|55
|Geoff Straub (NSW)
|56
|Alexander Smyth (Vic)
|57
|Peter Smith (Vic)
|59
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|60
|Allan Satchell (Vic)
|61
|Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
|62
|Sam Rutherford (NSW)
|63
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld)
|64
|Rico Rogers (Vic)
|65
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|66
|Tom Robinson (Tas)
|67
|Rhys Pollock (NSW)
|68
|Luke Pledger (WA)
|69
|David Parsons (SA)
|70
|Thomas Palmer (ACT)
|71
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|72
|Lachlan Norris (Vic)
|73
|James Mowatt (Vic)
|74
|Nick Morgan (Vic)
|75
|Christian McDonald (Vic)
|76
|Cameron McDonald (Vic)
|77
|Liam McCarthy (Qld)
|78
|Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
|79
|Mathew Marshall (Qld)
|80
|Alastair Loutit (ACT)
|81
|Shaun Lewis (ACT)
|82
|Tom Leaper (Vic)
|83
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
|84
|Richard Lang (NSW)
|85
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|86
|Chris Jongewaard (SA)
|87
|Caleb Jones (NSW)
|89
|Shannon Johnson (Vic)
|90
|Adrian Jackson (Vic)
|91
|Saxon Irvine (NSW)
|92
|Robbie Hucker (Vic)
|93
|Jon Houston (SA)
|95
|James Henry (Vic)
|96
|Dean Heathcote (Vic)
|97
|Dylan Hately (Vic)
|98
|Stuart Grimsey (Vic)
|99
|Ben Grenda (Tas)
|100
|David Gillies (ACT)
|102
|Sean Finning (Vic)
|103
|Luke Fetch (Vic)
|104
|Blair Windsor (NSW)
|105
|Mark Fagg (Vic)
|106
|Marc Williams (ACT)
|107
|Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Vic)
|108
|Luke Tuddenham (Vic)
|109
|Peter English (Vic)
|110
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|111
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|114
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|115
|Nathan Earle (Tas)
|116
|Jacob Sutherland (Vic)
|117
|Joel Strachan (Vic)
|119
|Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
|120
|Samuel Rix (Vic)
|122
|Antony Dimitrovski (NSW)
|123
|Rowan Dever (Vic)
|124
|Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
|126
|Joseph Lewis (NSW)
|127
|Brad Davies (SA)
|128
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
|131
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|132
|Stephen Cunningham (SA)
|134
|Andrew Crawley (NSW)
|135
|Peter Herzig (Qld)
|137
|Jayden Copp (Qld)
|138
|Michael Freiberg (WA)
|143
|Bradley Clark (Vic)
|144
|Karl Evans (SA)
|145
|Peter Casey (Vic)
|146
|Correy Edmed (Qld)
|147
|Fabio Calabria (ACT)
|148
|Thomas Donald (Qld)
|149
|Lee Burchell (Vic)
|150
|Cal Britten (Vic)
|151
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic)
|154
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|155
|Jonathan Bolton (WA)
|156
|Michael Cupitt (ACT)
|158
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (ACT)
|159
|Ruan Benson (Qld)
|160
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|162
|Kenneth Ballhause (Vic)
|163
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
