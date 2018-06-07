Criterium du Dauphine massive tech gallery

Image 1 of 58 Is this the new S-Works Venge from Specialized? (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 58 As well as the derailleur upgrades, CeramicSpeed offer bearings upgrades for headsets, bottom brackets and wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 58 Dan Martin is one of just a few riders who wear sunglasses from Roka (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 58 AG2R La Mondiale recently launched the Bollé Shifter sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 58 Romain Bardet wears the €1,000 Mavic Comete carbon shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 58 Cummings was the only Dimension Data rider equipped with the ENVE Aero SES stem, first spotted at the Tour Down Under earlier this year (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 58 Australian road champion Alex Edmonson has a custom painted Scott Foil Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 58 Launched in the spring, Oakley's new Flight Jacket glasses are already one of the most popular sunglasses in the peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 58 Along with Dan Martin, Bryan Coquard is another rider to wear Roka sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 58 British road and time trial champion wears his custom Gaerne shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 58 The iconic celeste Bianchi were on show for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 58 Team leader Ilnur Zakarin was the only Katusha-Alpecin rider on a disc-equipped Canyon Ultimate CF SLX for the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 58 Vital Concept use Time Xpresso Xpro 15 pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 58 Vision have a special edition celeste version of their Metron integrated handlebars for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 58 French sprinter Bryan Coquard is known for his custom shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 58 Jonathan Castroviejo shows off his custom Lake shoes in Team Sky colours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 58 For a few more weeks, Steve Cummings gets to race on a custom finished Cervelo S5 as British champion (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 58 Bob Jungels pairs his computer and power meter ahead of stage one in the national chmapion colours of Luxembourg (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 58 Quick-Step Floors have been using headphone pieces from Bang and Olufsen this season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali is racing on his favoured Merida Scultura while the majority of his Bahrain-Merida teammates used the Reacto for the early stages of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 58 Daryl Impey's custom Scott Foil Disc celebrates the South African's road race national title (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 58 Astana are another team to use CeramicSpeed's OSPW system (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 58 Valgren runs a short, Prologo Dimension saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 58 Several WorldTour teams use aluminium, out-front computer mounts from K-Edge (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 58 Tao Geoghegan Hart's Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 58 Michael Valgren's Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 58 For 2018, Team Sky switched their cockpit providers from PRO to Most components (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 58 Several riders warm up ahead of the stage on turbo trainers, including Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 58 Though also having the option of Shimano power meters, Team Sky generally race on Stages power meters (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 58 We haven't seen Shimano's S-Phyre shoes with a white heel cup before (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 58 Lars Boom and his LottoNL-Jumbo teammates wear clothing and eyewear from Shimano's S-Phyre range (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 58 Vital Concept have one of the better looking team design and colours on the pro circuit, but we're not sure what this team motto means… (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 58 A Dimension Data mechanic cuts pre-prepared course notes ready to be stuck to riders' stems for the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 58 Several Mitchelton-Scott riders used Syncros XR1.0 SL saddles (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 58 Another look at Alex Edmondson's Scott Foil Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 36 of 58 Dave Zabriskie's skin care products, DZ-Nuts, is a sponsor for EF Education First-Drapac (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 37 of 58 What integrated cockpits gain in aerodynamics, they lose in being able to use standard out-front computer mounts (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 38 of 58 Custom decals on the top tube for the Australian national champion (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 39 of 58 How to pin a race number on like a pro (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 40 of 58 Daryl Impey has custom shoes from Scott to match his bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 41 of 58 Geoghegan Hart opts for a Garmin Edge 1030 computer (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 42 of 58 Daryl Impey and Alex Edmonson were recently presented with their custom Scott Foil Discs (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 43 of 58 UAE Team Emirates have an air compressor and digital gauge on the team bus for easy tyre pressure setting (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 44 of 58 Several teams and riders were having to make multiple adjustments to their time trial setups ahead of the stage 3 team time trial (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 45 of 58 More CeramicSpeed components, this time on Romain Bardet's Factor Slick time trial bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 46 of 58 A look at the large cut-out on the Selle Italia SLR Teknoflow saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 47 of 58 Only a couple of riders on the Katusha-Alpecin team used the biomimicry-inspired Zipp 454 NSW wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 48 of 58 Hydraulic disc brakes result in visibly larger hoods on the usually svelte eTap levers (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 49 of 58 BMC Racing wore lightweight, orange rain jackets ahead of stage 1 from kit providers Assos (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 50 of 58 Danilo Wyss was the sole BMC Racing rider using a disc brake-equipped BMC Teammachine SLR01 for the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 51 of 58 The aero Factor ONE has a hinged steerer at the front end of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 52 of 58 A look at Belgian champion Oliver Naesen's custom Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 53 of 58 AG2R La Mondiale's rear derailleurs are equipped with CeramicSpeed's OSPW system with custom coloured jockey wheels for the French team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 54 of 58 Oliver Naesen's custom Factor O2 and Romain Bardet's Factor ONE (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 55 of 58 Alexis Gougeard opts for Osymetric chainrings on his Factor O2 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 56 of 58 The Factor ONE also has a split down tube design to improve aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 57 of 58 Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers are the most widely used in the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 58 of 58 The Trek Madone Disc was spotted for the first time in the wild (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

The Criterium du Dauphine continues to be a final opportunity for GC specialists to hone their form before heading to the Tour de France a few weeks later, with most editions sharing or even replicating some of the Grand Tour's Alpine stages.

As well as testing the legs, riders and teams also have a final race opportunity to test the latest and frequently unreleased components and bikes before taking them to the biggest stage in cycling.

The 2017 edition of the race saw the Specialized Tarmac SL6 and updated Trek Emonda SL for the first time and at this year's race, the same two manufacturers had a new S-Works Venge and Trek Madone Disc being raced on for the first time.

Alongside the showcase new bikes, Scott also unveiled custom finished Foil Disc framesets for Daryl Impey and Alex Edmondson, who are the national road race champions for South Africa and Australia respectively.

The two southern hemisphere countries compete their national championships at the start of the calendar year during their summer, so the Mitchelton-Scott duo will be enjoying their custom framesets for another seven months.

European and North American nations on the other hand generally compete their national championships during the final weekend in June and so the Dauphine also offers the last chance for riders to wear their national jerseys alongside custom shoes, helmets and accessories before the titles are up for grabs in a few weeks' time.

The Criterium du Dauphine 2018 began with a short time trial prologue in Valence and also featured a team time trial on stage 3 of the race. The Tour de France next month also has a team time trial and some of the main contenders, including Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), used it as an opportunity to dial his position aboard the time trial-specific Factor Slick race bike. You can see all of the time trial tech on display here.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at all that was on display at the 2018 Criterium du Dauphine.