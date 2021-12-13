With the holidays fast approaching, it’s that time of year when we leave our Christmas shopping to the last minute, despite having sworn to be better organised this year. If you’re here, it’s likely that you’re desperately trying to find something to buy the gravel cyclist in your life.

Panic over, because we’re here with some excellent Christmas gift ideas for gravel cyclists and bikepackers alike, covering all bases from cheap but useful stocking fillers to the absolutely splurge-worthy luxuries many of us wouldn’t dare to buy for ourselves.

Whether you think they’d like a new set of the best gravel tyres, a pair of the best gravel cycling shoes, or the best gravel helmet money can buy, there’s going to be something here that suits.

So, if you’ve got a special someone in your life who lives for grinding gravel, revels in getting mucky and goes wild for bivvying under the stars, keep reading. We’re certain they’re bound to love at least one thing (if not many) from this list.

We’ve arranged all gift ideas by price, starting with the more budget-friendly and then heading towards the ludicrously expensive, so you can easily shop within your budget.

Pedro's Tyre Levers Some of the best, strongest tyre levers around Specifications Price: £4.99 / $5.25 / €5.97 Reasons to buy + Robust strength and chisel shape makes light work for tight tyre removal + Cheap and cheerful with a range of colours to choose from

No cyclist should be without tyre levers, as they’re essential for when the inevitable happens and you have to fix a flat. With more and more gravel bikes coming equipped with tubeless tyres, it’s more important than ever that off-road riders are equipped to handle the sometimes ludicrously tight tyre-rim combinations.

Pedro’s tyre levers are renowned for their robust build and chisel tip shape, which makes it easier to insert them beneath the tyre bead without slipping. What’s more, they’re available in different colours, making them a cheap, cheerful and very useful stocking-filler.

Lifesystems Firestarter A nifty tool for bikepackers Specifications Price: £5.99 / $9.00 / €8.00 Reasons to buy + Pocketable + Good for 3,500 strikes + All-weather suitable

Bikepacking is a self-sufficient sport that requires the rider to have everything they need to survive (and thrive) out in the wilderness. Anyone who’s tried to set up camp, only to discover that their lighter has stopped working, or they forgot the matches, knows how devastating that can be as they look hungrily at their uncooked food. A firestarter like this is a great problem solver, as it works in all weathers, fits in a pocket, and can even be attached to a bag or keyring so that it never gets left behind.

Defeet Wooleator Hi Top Socks A classic Christmas gift, with the added benefit of merino wool Specifications Price: £21.99 / $27.00 / €26.32 Reasons to buy + Super comfortable and well-ventilated + Moisture-wicking, odour-resistant and warm

Socks are a classic Christmas gift, and unlike many of your relatives, the cyclist in your life will actually really appreciate them. Gravel cyclists especially can benefit from socks made with merino wool, as they offer ample warmth and temperature regulation, moisture-wicking, breathability and have natural antibacterial properties which prevent the build-up of nasty odours.

A small but effective upgrade they can make to their bike is to replace the bar tape with something designed specifically for going off-road, like this Terra tape from Fizik. Made with Bondcush material, it’s designed to cushion the rattle transmitted through the bike to the hands and wrists, absorbing those vibrations and maintaining comfort for longer.

At 3mm, it’s the brand’s thickest tape option, and it comes with a gel backer that makes it easy to remove when the time comes, helps to enhance damping, and has a tacky finish that will help them maintain a good grip of their bars even when it rains.

If you want to read more about it, check out our Fizik Terra Microtex Bondcush Gel Tacky Bar Tape review.

AeroPress Go Because cycling and coffee go hand in hand Specifications Price: £31.99 / $31.95 / €TBC Reasons to buy + Small, lightweight and easily packable + Brews a great-tasting cup of coffee

We all know that cyclists love their coffee, and if your giftee is a bikepacker or someone who enjoys drinking a hot cup of coffee in the great outdoors, then the AeroPress Go is the perfect gift for them. It contains everything they need to brew a tasty treat on the go, while remaining compact and lightweight so it’s easy for them to carry with them on the bike.

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX+ A small but fully comprehensive tool wrap Specifications Price: £36.99 / $44.95 / €33.30 Reasons to buy + Comprehensive workshop quality tools in a portable package

Many folks carry a ‘pen-knife-style’ multi-tool out on their rides, but that fold-out design can often get in the way of the tools’ actual use. A mini ratchet system like this one from Topeak may take a little more time to unpack and get into action, but it’s packed full of clever features and workshop-quality tools that will always come in handy on the trailside.

Addtop Solar Charger Power Bank A portable solar panel with enough juice for a full bikepacking trip Specifications Price: £42.99 / $45.99 / €TBC Reasons to buy + Easy to carry on the bike + Can top-up most phones at least five times in one charge

Another great option for bikepackers who like to head out for days or weeks at a time, this portable solar panel power bank is invaluable. It folds up neatly and can be packed away on the bike, charging in the sunlight throughout the day. Come nightfall, it can hold enough power to charge a Samsung phone five times over, or an iPhone 11 around seven times. It can charge two devices at once, so they can top up the juice in their GPS computer at the same time, and they’ll never be caught out without power.

Rapha Adventure Riding Stocking Filler A bundle of hand-picked Rapha goodies Specifications Price: £44.00 / $58.00 / €55.00 Reasons to buy + Three gifts in one + Perfect for those who are relatively new to off-roading

If the person you’re buying for is just getting started on their gravel journey, then this stocking filler bundle from Rapha could be perfect for them. It includes a water bottle that’s designed to keep the mud and grit out of their mouth, some cosy merino socks, and one of Rapha’s own handbooks, ‘Exploring Off-Road’. It’s the perfect bundle to get them ready for their first adventure, and as a bonus you get to give them multiple gifts to show that you care.

Panaracer Gravel Kings are some of the best known and loved gravel tyres around, thanks to their aggressive tread, puncture protection and low rolling-resistance casing. If you’re buying for a gravel racer or someone who’d like to take part in their first-ever gravel race next year, this is one way they can level up their bike.

Check out our Panaracer Gravel King SK Tyre review for more information.

Wayfayrer DofE Ration Expedition Pack "Gold Plus" with Cotton Carry Bag All the sustenance they could possibly need for their bikepacking trips Specifications Price: £44.99 / $TBC / €TBC Reasons to buy + 12 packs of meal kits, including breakfast, dinner and dessert + Compact, durable packaging, and easy to cook food

This may not seem like an obvious choice, but if you’re buying for a keen bikepacker, they’ll be sure to appreciate a care package in the form of 12 ready meal kits that are compact, easy to carry, durable enough to withstand a rough ride, and quick to heat up and eat when they make camp.

All meals offer ample calories to help replenish their energy stores and only require boiling water. Give them something they’ll definitely use.

Rapha Bar Bag A handlebar bag that's rainproof and built to last Specifications Price: £45.00 / $60.00 / €55.00 Reasons to buy + Stowable cross-body strap + Available in five colours

If there’s one thing gravel cyclists and bikepackers favour, it’s extra storage space. Particularly for those who like a minimalist aesthetic and want to pack light, Rapha’s Bar Bag is the perfect gift. It looks gorgeous, comes in five colours to choose from, and is well-made with that Rapha quality we’ve all come to know and love.

It comes complete with a cross-body strap, making it easy to remove and wear when they’re off the bike, and that can be easily stashed when not in use. The outer layer is waterproof, holding up well to rain, while a range of pockets and compartments makes it easy for them to organise their valuables.

Lezyne Tubeless CO2 Blaster A useful gadget that will get them up and running in no time after a flat Specifications Price: £50.00 / $54.99 / €49.59 Reasons to buy + Pocket-size + 2-in-1 tubeless repair kit and CO2 dispenser

When you’re riding off-road, punctures are an inevitability, so making sure the graveller in your life is armed and prepared to deal with them is a veritable act of love. Particularly when it comes to minimalists who like to carry as little as possible with them on a ride, an item that performs more than one function is especially valued, such as this 2-in-1 tubeless repair kit and CO2 inflator.

If they’re running tubeless tyres and get caught out with a stonker of a puncture, the Lezyne Tubeless CO2 Blaster can be used to first insert a tyre plug (of which it holds five, which come included), and then to inflate the tyre at lightning speed. It’s an especially handy gadget that any gravel cyclist would really appreciate.

Komoot Premium A year's subscription that unlocks a host of awesome features Specifications Price: £TBC / $TBC / €59.99 Reasons to buy + Includes multi-day route planning, live tracking, on-tour weather updates and sport-specific maps

Komoot is hugely popular among off-road cyclists because of its ability to plot routes and navigate off-grid. It features sport-specific planning modes, distinguishing between road cycling, gravel cycling, mountain biking and more, and allows you to plan routes around user-added highlighted segments and points of interest. While the basic planner is free (and very likely used by your giftee), the premium version comes with a lot more features that are extremely useful to gravel riders and bikepackers. These include the ability to break their routes down into multiple days and stages, share their real-time location with family and friends, get up to the minute weather forecasts for their exact location, and more.

Restrap Bikepacking Saddle Pack A neat solution to carrying essentials under the saddle Specifications Price: £52.99 / $79.49 / €63.99 Reasons to buy + Compact, sleek and waterproof + Compatible with all seat post sizes

Gravel cyclists and bikepackers alike have a great need - and appreciation - of neat on-bike storage solutions. Restrap is a British brand that hand-makes its bags with high-quality materials, and this waterproof Saddle Pack would make an excellent Christmas gift. With a 4L capacity, it’s enough to carry essential tools, a spare inner tube, a waterproof and some snacks as a minimum, and its reckless design is compatible with all seat post sizes.

Syncros Matchbox Coupe Cage HP2.0 A bottle cage, multi-tool and mini pump, in one package Specifications Price: £55.99 / $59.99 / €TBC Reasons to buy + Three useful objects integrated together + Excellent for a beginner cyclist who doesn't already have these items

We love clever integration, and the Syncros Matchbox Coupe bottle cage does just this, with its integrated multi-tool and mini-pump bracket, so they can store three vital items in one place. This not only frees up some prime real estate on the rest of their bike, but if they happen to be relatively new to cycling and don’t already own any of these items, it’s a great way to give them a bundle of gifts that they’ll actually get a lot of use out of.

Dynaplug Megapill Tubeless Tyre Repair Kit The most effective and user-friendly tubeless tyre repair kit that's well worth the money Specifications Price: £59.99 / $76.99 / €TBC Reasons to buy + Instant sealing for small to medium punctures + Compact and easy to stow in a pocket or tool roll + Comes in a variety of colours

If they’re riding tubeless, a good quality tubeless repair kit is a must-have on their rides. While there are lots of different kinds out there, we found the Dynaplug to be by far the best, because it’s user-friendly, highly effective, and very easy to transport. It’s also well-packaged in a range of options, including colour choices which always makes for a nice bit of personalisation (brownie points if you can match it to their bike’s paint job).

If you need more convincing, read the five-star Dynaplug Megapill Tubeless Tyre Repair Kit review over on our sister site, Bike Perfect.

Muc-Off Off-Road MTB Essentials Bundle Everything they need to keep their gravel bike glistening clean Specifications Price: £60.94 / $TBC / €73.95 Reasons to buy + All in one kit to clean, degrease, shine and lube their bike + Specially designed to tackle mud, dirt, grit and grime

Any off-road cyclist, whether they’re a mountain biker or a gravel rider, knows the importance of clearing all the muck off their bike if they want it to keep running smoothly. Muc-Off is a well-known name in the bike cleaning business, and this all-in-one kit is the perfect gift for someone who really cares about their bike. It has everything they need, from bike cleaner and chain lube to more specialist stuff like disc brake cleaner, MO94 spray and Silicon Shine spray.

NiteRider Lumina 1200 Boost A bomb proof front light with long battery life Specifications Price: £100.00 / $109.99 / €TBC Reasons to buy + Compact and tough + Focused power + Fast-charging

Whether they’re bikepacking and riding until sundown, taking part in an ultra-distance gravel race, or simply enjoying themselves so much they end up staying out after dark, a great front light is a useful thing to have. NiteRider’s Lumina 1200 Boost is a great option that offers a powerful and focused beam of light, lighting up the trail ahead, which is particularly crucial when riding off-road. It charges quickly, is well-made and solid, and is great value for money as well.

Klymit Inertia Ozone Sleeping Pad A minimalist sleeping mat for bikepacking weight weenies Specifications Price: £114.95 / $$79.95 / €TBC Reasons to buy + Super lightweight and packable + Body mapping technology places chambers only where padding is needed

This may not look like everyone’s idea of comfort, but if the person you’re buying for is an ultra-distance gravel racer or bikepacker who cares deeply about carrying as little weight on their bike as possible, then they’ll likely be looking for ways to cut down on their cargo wherever possible. One such solution is this super lightweight and packable sleeping mat from Klymit. It features body mapping technology, whereby only the most essential areas are padded, meaning they’ll get a good night’s sleep while also benefiting from not having to carry too much bulk.

Endura GV500 Reiver Bib Shorts Cargo bib shorts for long gravel adventures Specifications Price: £119.99 / $169.99 / €151.39 Reasons to buy + Mesh cargo pockets for extra carrying capacity + Double-layered side leg panels for abrasion-resistance + Lumbar support panels

With the rise in popularity of gravel cycling came a whole new approach to cycling kit, with cargo bib shorts being among the most popular developments. While many cyclists are used to having up to three pockets at the back of their jerseys, sometimes you just need more space, or perhaps they’re foregoing the jersey altogether. With cargo bib shorts you still get two pockets that are easy to reach and often very sizeable, making it easier to carry snacks or important valuables (perfect for grabbing the phone for a quick snapshot). These shorts from Endura also feature a very comfortable 600-series chamois pad and built-in lumbar support from its Pro SL range.

Jetboil Flash 2.0 Camping Stove Fast boiling and compact, perfect for bikepackers Specifications Price: £120.00 / $109.95 / €109.00 Reasons to buy + Boils 500ml of water in 100 seconds + Colour-changing heat indicator for fuel saving

Bikepackers all have one thing in common: pretty much all of them needs a hot brew first thing in the morning when they’ve emerged from their bivvy bag and have a full day’s ride ahead of them. Of course, time is precious, as is the amount of fuel they’re carrying, so treating them to the Jetboil Flash 2.0 is a true sign that you care. It boils water incredibly quickly, and comes with a handy indicator to show when it’s reached boiling point, so that they can immediately switch it off and save their fuel.

Shimano PD-M9100 XTR XC Race SPD Pedals Race day gravel pedals with superior stability Specifications Price: £134.99 / $180.00 / €161.58 Reasons to buy + Easy and smooth clipping in and out action + Lightweight and adjustable

A good quality pair of pedals can make all the difference to someone’s performance, especially if they’re racing. If you’re buying for a gravel racer, why not consider treating them to a pair of Shimano’s race-ready cross-country pedals? These are lightweight but hardy, have an excellent cleat interface that makes for smooth clipping in and out, and has adjustable bearings for long term servicing and longevity.

Quoc Gran Tourer gravel shoes Gravel-specific shoes perfectly engineered for rough tracks and long days Specifications Price: £219.00 / $268.00 / €TBC Reasons to buy + Stiff, comfortable and grippy + Weather resistant and walkable

Gravel cycling comes with different challenges and demands to road cycling, with riders more often than not needing to occasionally dismount and hike their bike over something unrideable. For this reason, gravel shoes have SPD cleat compatibility, meaning the cleat is recessed and the sole features a tread that’s walkable and grippy on unpredictable terrain.

Quoc’s Gran Tourer shoes are possibly the nicest gravel shoes money can buy, and while they are a bit pricey, they would make the perfect gift for someone who truly loves gravel cycling.

Check out our 5-star Quoc Gran Tourer gravel shoes to see why we gave them full marks.

Specialized S-Works Prevail II w/ ANGI A helmet with a built-in crash sensor, perfect for remote riding Specifications Price: £220.00 / $TBC / €279.90 Reasons to buy + ANGi crash sensor nofies an emergency contact of an accident + The Prevail II offers plenty of ventilation for a comfortable ride

If you have a gravel cyclist in your life who loves nothing more than disappearing into the wilderness for hours or days at a time, you’ll no doubt worry about them while they’re away. A helmet with a built-in crash sensor, like Specialized’s ANGi, will work wonders when it comes to putting your mind at ease. They can set you, or someone else, up as an emergency contact, and if the sensor picks up on an impact, it will send an alert with their location.

Read our review of the Specialized S-Works Prevail II w/ ANGI to find out more about it.

Among the best cycling computers on offer, the Garmin Edge 530 is a splurge-worthy gift for someone very special. It comes pre-installed with Garmin Cycle Maps and Trail Forks, both of which offer excellent mapping and navigation, both on-road and off. They can add their favourite third-party apps as well, like Komoot and Accuweather, and take advantage of other features like Bike Alarm, Find My Edge, ClimbPro, Grit and Flow.

For more, check out our Garmin Edge 530 review.

For more, check out our Garmin Edge 530 review.

Upgrading a wheelset is one of the best things you can do to make your bike ride like it's brand new, so while this may be a pretty pricey gift idea, it will no doubt go down a treat with your loved one. These Fulcrum wheels are available in both 650B and 700C sizes, have a lovely black anodised finish that holds up well to a good battering on the trails, and are hand-built to be smooth and momentum-extending once they get up to speed.

For more about these wheels, be sure to read our Fulcrum Rapid Red 3 Gravel Wheelset review.

For more about these wheels, be sure to read our Fulcrum Rapid Red 3 Gravel Wheelset review.