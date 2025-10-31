Bike check: The new Colnago T1Rs track bike
Up close and personal with Colnago's new track machine which it claims is it's fastest bike ever
Colnago launched a brand new track bike called the T1Rs today, which it claims is the fastest in its range. Based on that statement, this is, in theory, the fastest bike Colnago has ever made.
It represents Colnago's re-entry to the world of track racing, and I headed to the London Olympic Velodrome for a look at the bike ahead of the London Three Day track event, where it will see action for the first time.
The velodrome lay silent, though it was clear the venue was gearing up for a big weekend, and I was able to take some shots of the bike on the home straight in front of the empty main stand.
Read our new Colnago track bike news story for all of the details on the new bike, but here we're going to take a simpler, more visual approach. There are some interesting details, such as a new custom Campagnolo front hub to accommodate the narrow fork legs, a chainstay 'bulge' to help internal frame airflow, and custom Colnago badged cranks.
Colnago has a rich history in the world of track racing, albeit one that has waned in recent years, but it looks like a new chapter is about to be written.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.