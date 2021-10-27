Best Tacx Neo 2T smart turbo trainer deals

There's some impressive tech packed into the top-spec Tacx Neo 2T direct-drive smart trainer. Now owned by Garmin, Tacx has designed in ANT+ and Bluetooth compatibility with Garmin's computers and other devices for enhanced pedal stroke analysis and left-right balance via its built-in power meter with claimed 1 per cent accuracy.

There are a host of cool features, like road surface simulation to add interest to your training. Want to ride cobbles? The Tacx Neo 2T can simulate that without the risk of falling off if you hit a patch of mud. You can ride simulated gravel too.

We rated the Tacx Neo 2T's quiet operation and stability, as well as its small profile when folded away. It provides up to 2200 watts resistance, simulates leg-busting 25 per cent gradients and, with mains power, will roll on during descents, increasing realism. You can use the Tacx Neo 2T unpowered too for warm-ups and to simulate flat road riding, with added resistance as you go faster.

As you'd expect, you can hook the Neo 2T up to Zwift and any of the Zwift alternatives to compete, follow structured workouts or ride famous routes and Tacx has its own training environment as well.

If you're looking for the best deals on a Tacx Neo 2T, our system automatically trawls the internet each day to find prices and deals from all the major online retailers, so take a look below at the prices we've found.

Whereas you'd have to hunt around and probably pay full price for a Wahoo trainer, the Tacx Neo 2T is a bit easier to find and you may find deals or bundles at retailers to sweeten the deal.

However, indoor training is a popular activity at present, made ever-more realistic by added features like steering and higher resolution simulations being offered by the major platforms. Along with supply chain issues, that makes indoor cycling equipment a hot ticket item, so if deals are available, they might not last too long.

With that said, if you're after a deal, Black Friday is one of the best times to get discounts, so you might do well to check out our roundup of Black Friday turbo trainers.