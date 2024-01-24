Look launches faster, more durable Keo Blade pedals

Look has launched the latest generation of Keo Blade pedals today. French manufacturer Look launched the Keo model back in 2011 and the pedal system has been around ever since. The most recent models (until now) feature in our best road pedals guide.

There are three new Keo Blade models, which are outlined below. The regular Keo Blade, Keo Blade Ceramic with, you guessed it, ceramic bearings. The top-of-the-tree Ceramic Ti option comes with ceramic bearings and an upgraded Titanium axle.

Look claims the new Keo Blade pedals are the fastest ever and have been developed over three years with WorldTour performance specialists and with pro rider input from members of four different teams.

The new Keo Blades have a new body profile (Image credit: Look)

Tech Specs

Keo Blade MSRP: £139.99 $174 €145

Weight: 115 grams per pedal

Pedal Body: Carbon

Axle: Chromo +

Bearing: Steel

Q Factor: 53mm

Retention: 8 Nm Keo Blade Ceramic MSRP: £199.99 $252 €210

Weight: 115 grams per pedal

Pedal Body: Carbon

Axle: Chromo +

Bearing: Ceramic

Q Factor: 53mm

Retention: 12 Nm Keo Blade Ceramic Ti MSRP: £299.99 $389 €310

Weight: 95 grams per pedal

Pedal Body: Carbon

Axle: Titanium

Bearing: Ceramic

Q Factor: 53mm

Retention: 16 Nm

The brand claims the new pedal features a new more aerodynamic pedal body profile, with a lower frontal surface, and a new leading edge aero profile which combine to reduce drag. There's a claimed a 2% drag saving over the previous Keo Blade.

What else is new aside from the new aero-influenced profile? The brand says the new Keo Blade has a 60% easier clip-in thanks to an improved weight balance. The pedals also have a new spindle design, dual-sealed bearings and reformulated water-resistant grease. A new strengthened body shape is said to offer a whopping 200% higher robustness and impact resistance.

The Keo Blade name comes from the pedals' carbon blade which is used to customise clip-in retention stiffness. Look claims the technology is 20% lighter than standard metal spring systems other pedals use.

Blade inserts are interchangeable so riders can set their preferred tension, and Look says the blades can be changed in under 60 seconds.

Weights and stack heights are pretty much the same as outgoing models. So this seems to be more of an update to produce a more aerodynamically efficient pedal as well as to improve certain durability aspects.