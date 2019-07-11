Best Campagnolo road cycling wheels 2019

Image 1 of 8 Campagnolo Bora One (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 2 of 8 Campagnolo Bora Ultra (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 3 of 8 Campagnolo Bora WTO (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 4 of 8 Campagnolo Calima (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 5 of 8 Campagnolo Khamsin (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 6 of 8 Campagnolo Scirocco (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 7 of 8 Campagnolo Shamal (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 8 of 8 Campagnolo Zonda (Image credit: Courtesy)

Founded in 1933, Campagnolo is one of the oldest bicycle component manufacturers in the world. Founder Tullio Campagnolo was a visionary ahead of his time and conceived, among many other inventions, the push-rod derailleur and quick-release mechanism for bicycle wheels.

The company experienced prodigious growth as a result of these innovations and dominated the industry over the next three decades (1950-1980). Campagnolo even delved into the automotive realm, manufacturing wheels for Italian supercar giants such as Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo — and had a stint building the underpinnings for NASA’s satellites.

After a brief and unsuccessful attempt at developing mountain bike groupsets, Campagnolo found itself out of favour as Shimano began chipping away at the market with its innovative Total Integration shifting/braking system. This forced the Italian company to shift its focus back to the road bike market and the ErgoPower shifting system followed in 1992 as a result — a direct competitor to Shimano Total Integration.

But perhaps Campagnolo’s most notable achievement came with the launch of its first complete wheelset in 1993, the Shamal, which was unlike anything else at the time. Lenticular in design and featuring hidden spoke nipples, the aluminium Shamal wheels pioneered the aerodynamic wheel concept.

The Italian design house’s reputation as an industry leader was cemented with the introduction of Bora wheelset the following year, which added lightweight, carbon fibre construction to the aerodynamic recipe.

The Shamal and Bora monikers remain hallmark fixtures in Campagnolo’s wheel line-up which, along with a host of other carbon and aluminium options, have grown the company’s appeal to a broader demographic and rider spectrum.

Scroll down to see Cyclingnews’ roundup of Campagnolo road wheels available to buy for 2019.

Campagnolo road wheels you can buy today

1. Campagnolo Bora WTO

Verdict: Race-ready aero wheels for any occasion

Price: (Starting from) US$2250 / £1782 / AU$3219

(Starting from) US$2250 / £1782 / AU$3219 Type: Aero

Aero Material: Carbon

Carbon Depth: 45, 60, 77mm

45, 60, 77mm Brake: Rim, Disc

Rim, Disc Tyre format: Tubeless and clincher (23mm-28mm)

Tubeless and clincher (23mm-28mm) Rim width: 19mm

19mm Spoke count: 24 (Bora WTO 45 Disc Brake)

24 (Bora WTO 45 Disc Brake) Weight: 1520g (Bora WTO 45 Disc Brake)

+ Aesthetics, aerodynamics, weight

- Only a single disc-brake option

Campagnolo claims its Bora WTO wheels are among the most aerodynamically optimised of their kind and can even generate negative drag at certain angles — they certainly look fast. Three different rim profiles are available - 45, 60 and 77mm - with disc brakes available on the WTO 45 model only.

The Bora WTO wheels have been tailored around aero efficiency and performance. As a result, everything from the hubs which take on an hour-glass shape to the ceramic bearings and moulded spoke hole design have contributed to a stronger, lighter and more advanced wind-cheating tool.

The wheels also feature a 19mm internal rim width which together with Campagnolo’s 2-Way Fit technology, equips them for use as either a tubeless or clincher tyre system.

Model range

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 Disc

Campagnolo Bora WTO 60

Campagnolo Bora WTO 77

Read more about the Bora WTO range

2. Campagnolo Bora Ultra

Verdict: An exclusive aero wheel for the rim-brake purist

Price: (Starting from) US$3193 / £2528 / AU$4567

(Starting from) US$3193 / £2528 / AU$4567 Type: Aero

Aero Material: Carbon

Carbon Depth: 35, 50mm

35, 50mm Brake: Rim

Rim Tyre format: Tubular and clincher (25mm-28mm)

Tubular and clincher (25mm-28mm) Rim width: 24.2mm (external)

24.2mm (external) Spoke count: 18 front, 21 rear

18 front, 21 rear Weight: 1360g (Bora Ultra 35 clincher)

+ Weight, performance, stiffness

- Price, no tubeless or disc brake option

The Bora Ultra range comprises two models, the 35 and 50 which are available in both tubular and clincher formats. Sticking to tradition, the Ultras eschew disc-brake actuation in favour of rim brake stoppers. Light and incredibly powerful, the AC3 brake track claims to be over 40 per cent more effective than 3Diamant versions.

As an aero-specific wheel, they’re built around the notion of speed and subsequently employ oversized flanges, CULT ceramic bearings and different diameter hubs to improve weight and bolster aerodynamics, stiffness and pliancy.

Weighing in at a ridiculous 1360g (clincher) and 1170g (tubular), the Ultra 35s provide a steady mix of performance and stiffness. They’re incredibly reactive to directional changes and pedal inputs making them ideal for cyclists looking to gain a tangible edge over the competition.

Model range

Campagnolo Bora Ultra 35

Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Campagnolo Bora Ultra TT

3. Campagnolo Bora One

Verdict: A cheaper alternative to the Bora Ultras

Price: (Starting from) US$2119 / £1678 / AU$3031

(Starting from) US$2119 / £1678 / AU$3031 Type: Aero

Aero Material: Carbon

Carbon Depth: 35, 50mm

35, 50mm Brake: Rim, Disc

Rim, Disc Tyre format: Tubular and clincher (25mm-28mm)

Tubular and clincher (25mm-28mm) Rim width: 17mm

17mm Spoke count: 18 front and 21 rear (Bora One 35)

18 front and 21 rear (Bora One 35) Weight: 1405g (Bora One 35)

+ Price, performance, aesthetics

- Not tubeless

Completing the Campagnolo Bora range are the Bora One wheels which come in both rim and disc-brake variety. While both versions look nearly identical they differ considerably in terms of the carbon layup and resin techniques used in their construction — the disc version utilises modified internals to deal with increased lateral braking forces.

While it bears similarities to the Bora Ultra model - both from a visual and structural perspective - it ditches the high-end carbon hubs and CULT ceramic bearings for regular aluminium hubs and USB ceramic bearings, the weight penalty of which is a mere 45g.

Like its stablemates, the Bora Ones offer prodigious stiffness and aero performance which translates into a responsive and assured ride quality on a variety of surfaces.

Model range

Campagnolo Bora One 35

Campagnolo Bora One 35 Disc Brake

Campagnolo Bora One 50

Campagnolo Bora One 50 Disc Brake

Campagnolo Bora One 35 Disc Brake full review

4. Campagnolo Shamal

Verdict: The yardstick for aluminium wheel excellence

Price: (Starting from) US$1290 / £1021/ AU$1845

(Starting from) US$1290 / £1021/ AU$1845 Type: Climbing

Climbing Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Depth: 24mm front, 27mm rear

24mm front, 27mm rear Brake: Rim, Disc

Rim, Disc Tyre format: Tubeless and clincher (25mm-28mm)

Tubeless and clincher (25mm-28mm) Rim width: 17mm

17mm Spoke count: 16 front, 21 rear

16 front, 21 rear Weight: 1449g (Shamal Ultra)

+ Weight, price, performance.

- Could do with a deeper rim depth

The Shamal moniker has formed part of the Campagnolo wheel portfolio for a quarter of a century now and still it continues to promote the lightweight principles that made the earlier version so popular among road cyclists.

Constructed from aluminium the Shamal benefits from an internal rim width of 17mm meaning it can accommodate tyres of up to 25 and 28mm. Not only has this improved the ride comfort and traction but aerodynamics too — particularly over its C15 predecessor.

Campy’s 2-Way Fit system means there’s room for both a conventional clincher tyre or tubeless system to be installed. The kicker here, however, are the low weights across the range which puts the Shamal wheelset in line with many mid-range carbon-fibre options.

Model range

Campagnolo Shamal Ultra

Campagnolo Shamal Mille

Campagnolo Shamal Ultra Disc Brake

5. Campagnolo Zonda

Verdict: One of the most dependable lightweight alloy training wheels available

Price: (Starting from) US$555 / £440 / AU$795

(Starting from) US$555 / £440 / AU$795 Type: Climbing, endurance

Climbing, endurance Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Depth: 24mm front, 30mm rear

24mm front, 30mm rear Brake: Rim, Disc

Rim, Disc Tyre format: Clincher (25mm-28mm)

Clincher (25mm-28mm) Rim width: 17mm

17mm Spoke count: 16 front, 21 rear (rim)

16 front, 21 rear (rim) Weight: 1540g (Zonda rim)

+ Weight, price, durability

- Ride quality

Forming part of Campy’s extensive aluminium range is the Zonda wheelset, a lightweight option geared towards those looking for a durable and capable training wheel. As is the trend with contemporary wheel design, the Zonda comes in both the disc and rim-brake variety, and can accommodate wider tyres, too.

Where the Zonda shines, however, is in the stiffness stakes, a result no doubt owing to the Mega-G3 spoke pattern of the rear wheel and oversized hub flange.

Not only do the front and rear wheels utilise different hub sizes and spoke patterns, but the rim depths also vary between the two — 24-27mm front and 27-30mm rear. While the shallow rim depth offers little in the way of aerodynamic gains, they will pose no problem when crosswinds become a reality.

Model range

Campagnolo Zonda

Campagnolo Zonda Disc

6. Campagnolo Scirocco

Verdict: For the asking price the Scirocco wheel is hard to top

Price: (Starting from) US$393 / £311 / AU$562

(Starting from) US$393 / £311 / AU$562 Type: Endurance

Endurance Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Depth: 33mm

33mm Brake: Rim, Disc

Rim, Disc Tyre format: Tubeless and clincher (25mm-32mm)

Tubeless and clincher (25mm-32mm) Rim width: 17mm

17mm Spoke count: 21 (Scirocco Disc Brake)

21 (Scirocco Disc Brake) Weight: 1739g (Scirocco Disc Brake)

+ Price, durability, performance

- Weight

Named after the warm North African wind, the Scirocco may represent the lower end of Campagnolo’s wheel range but don’t for one moment let that deter you. The Sciroccos are as entrenched in the brand’s ethos of lightweight performance as the range-topping Bora wheels.

Initially launched in rim-brake guise only, Campagnolo recently introduced a disc-brake version to garner more appeal and interest from a broader demographic of riders. Both wheelsets feature rim depths of 33mm and internal widths of 17mm, which aid in aerodynamics and ride compliance.

At 1739g the Campagnolo Scirocco wheels are not the lightest alloy hoops around but they sure are stiff and impressively assuring in strong crosswinds.

Model range

Campagnolo Scirocco

Campagnolo Scirocco Disc Brake

7. Campagnolo Khamsin

Verdict: The quintessential training wheel

Price: (Starting from) US$245 / £194 / AU$350

(Starting from) US$245 / £194 / AU$350 Type: Endurance, training

Endurance, training Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Depth: 24mm front, 27mm rear

24mm front, 27mm rear Brake: Rim

Rim Tyre format: Clincher (25mm-28mm)

Clincher (25mm-28mm) Rim width: 17mm

17mm Spoke count: 18 front, 20 rear

18 front, 20 rear Weight: 1806g

+ Durability, price, ability to run wide tyres

- Weight. Not tubeless

The Campagnolo Khamsin wheelset is a prime example of how best to use trickle-down technology to produce an affordable yet quality product. As such the Khamsin gets G3 spoke architecture, an oversized flange and Spoke Dynamic Balance technology — all of which place it head and shoulders above its rivals.

In terms of performance, the Khamsins are durable and transfer power to the road with little in the way of flex. As a rim-brake only wheel the Khamsin’s appeal may be somewhat limited owing to the rise of disc-brake-equipped bikes but as a bang-for-buck option, there’s nothing else quite like it.

Model range

Campagnolo Khamsin

8. Campagnolo Calima

Verdict: The entry point to Campagnolo wheel ownership

Price: (Starting from) US$179 / £142 / AU$256

(Starting from) US$179 / £142 / AU$256 Type: Training

Training Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Depth: 24mm

24mm Brake: Rim

Rim Tyre format: Clincher (25mm-28mm)

Clincher (25mm-28mm) Rim width: 17mm

17mm Spoke count: 18 front, 27 rear

18 front, 27 rear Weight: 1826g

+ Price, durability

- Weight

Coming in well below the £150 marker, the entry-level aluminium Campagnolo Calima wheels are one seriously impressive proposition.

While notably heavy and lacking somewhat in visual clout, they’ve been engineered with the rider in mind, in this case, the beginner to intermediate cyclist.

That’s not to say they aren’t any good. In fact, by using technology passed down from higher up in the range - the G3 spoke-lacing pattern to be specific - the rims offer impressive levels of stiffness and all-round compliance making them ideal for use as training/winter wheels.

Model range

Campagnolo Calima

Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.