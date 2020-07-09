Best bike Co2 inflator pumps

Choosing the best bike pump is very much dependent on your tyre inflation needs. A floor pump is fast, but cannot be taken with you on a ride. A mini pump is portable, but slow to inflate. A Co2 inflator is portable and fast, and the go-to choice for many cyclists.

Punctures are a pet peeve for any cyclist. They can strike at any time no matter how robust your tyres might be - even chunky mountain bike tyres aren't immune. Having a Co2 inflator at hand is important for fast tyre inflation when at the roadside.

CO2 inflators are the best bike pumps for those looking for one-time effortless inflation at the roadside. CO2 canisters offer a huge benefit in convenience and speed as well as being very packable in a jersey pocket or saddlebag. Small canisters of compressed carbon dioxide connect to an adaptor and deliver a powerful blast of inflation.

Being able to inflate a tyre in a matter of seconds can be crucial mid-sportive or at the side of the road in the freezing rain. A 16g canister will happily inflate a road tyre to around 90psi and if you have larger volume tyres there are 20g and 25g options available.

As CO2 canisters provide a finite amount of inflation, you're reliant on having enough cartridges, so consider whether CO2 is the most practical for your ride or a mini-pump should also be taken for backup. An element of care must be considered when using CO2, the discharge of gas will freeze the outside of the canister and unless protected by a cover or gloves, your skin will stick to the metal. The cost factor and waste must also be considered due to the throwaway nature of emptied canisters.

(Image credit: Lifeline)

Pro Bike Tool Co2 Inflator

Superb value and adjustable Co2 inflator

Max tyre pressure: n/a | Pressure gauge: No | Weight: Unpublished | Length: Unpublished

Controllable CO2 flow with multi uses from one canister

Pro Bike Tool makes a mountain of innovative cycling tools for the spanner-happy cyclist. The Pro Bike Tool Co2 Inflator is a simple system, but comes with an open-close valve that allows you to shut off the airflow once you've topped up your tyres.

Once connected, the inflator it creates a strong seal. Inflation can be modulated and a partly used canister can be closed for topping up tyres later.

(Image credit: Genuine Innovations)

Genuine Innovations Ultraflate

Fast and easy inflation that is ready to go straight from your pocket

Max tyre pressure: n/a | Pressure gauge: No | Weight: 62g (without cartridge) | Length: 132mm

Trigger controlled

Safety lock

Compatible with threaded and non-threaded

Bulky

Heavy

Rather than a simple head that screws onto a canister, Genuine Innovations has designed a trigger system that makes accurate inflation easy. A safety switch on the back allows you to save leftover gas for later on and stops the Ultraflate going off in your pocket.

The head is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves, as well as both threaded and non-threaded canisters (a non-threaded 20g cartridge is included). The holder will fit 16g, 20g and 25g canisters. The unit is also fully enclosed protecting your hands from the freezing action of the discharging CO2.

(Image credit: Lezyne )

Lezyne Control Drive CO2

First-class design and engineering makes the Lezyne Control Drive one of the best CO2 inflators available

Max tyre pressure: n/a | Pressure gauge: No | Weight: 16g (without cartridge) | Length: Unpublished

Controllable CO2 flow

Expensive

Minimal protection from the cold canister

The Control Drive is a small 100 per cent CNCed CO2 head from Lezyne that gives control over inflation. Whether a large blast is needed to re-seat a tyre or you are fine-tuning tyre pressure, the knurled dial on the back makes flow adjustment easy.

In use, the Control Drive simply presses onto both a Schrader or Presta valves with no need to make any adjustment. The head will work with any size of threaded canister and Lezyne supplies a 16g canister to get you started.