Australian Open Road Championships start lists
Elite men, Elite/U23 women and U23 men
|1
|Travis Meyer (Midland CC)
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Midland CC)
|3
|Allan Davis (Bundaberg Cycle Club)
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|19
|William Clarke (Northern Districts CC)
|23
|Darren Lapthorne (Coburg CC)
|24
|Trent Lowe (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|25
|Joel Pearson (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
|26
|Jonathan Cantwell (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|28
|Benjamin King (Melville Fremantle CC)
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (West Tamar Cycling Club)
|31
|Patrick Shaw (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|32
|Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|33
|David Pell (Bendigo & District CC)
|36
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
|39
|Steele Von Hoff (Chelsea & Peninsula C C)
|41
|Benjamin Day (Ffast Cycling Club)
|47
|Damien Turner (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|61
|Nicholas Mitchell (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
|72
|Matthew Bishop (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|76
|Brendan Brooks (Port Macquarie CC)
|77
|Hayden Brooks (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
|78
|Michael Bulters (Canberra Cycling Club)
|79
|Fabio Calabria (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|81
|Benjamin Cheney (South Coast C.C.)
|83
|Giuseppe Cirella (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|86
|Jai Crawford (Hobart Wheelers)
|87
|Andrew Crawley (Manly Warringah CC)
|88
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (Manly Warringah CC)
|89
|Michael Cupitt (Sunshine Coast CC)
|92
|Zakkari Dempster (Bendigo & District CC)
|98
|Andrew Downie (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|99
|Nathan Earle (Hobart Wheelers)
|101
|Michael Fitzgerald (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
|103
|Anthony Giacoppo (Northern Districts WA)
|104
|Floris Goesinnen (Netherlands)
|105
|Phillip Grenfell (Randwick Botany)
|106
|Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|113
|Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|120
|Cameron Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|122
|Kris Johnston (Canberra Cycling Club)
|123
|Caleb Jones (Manly Warringah CC)
|125
|Chris Jongerwaard (Norwood CC)
|126
|Chris Jory (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
|127
|Aaron Kemps (Coral Isle Cyclists)
|129
|Ben Kersten (St George CC)
|130
|Kris Koke (Sutherland Shire CC)
|136
|Jake Magee (Parramatta CC)
|137
|Alexander Malone (Northern Sydney CC)
|144
|Tommy Nankervis (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|145
|Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
|147
|Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports)
|148
|Clarke Petrick (Alice Springs Cycling Club)
|151
|Jason Rigg (Northern Districts WA)
|153
|Rico Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|155
|Amir Rusli (Malaysia)
|156
|Sam Rutherford (Sydney CC)
|158
|Michael Smith (Launceston City CC)
|160
|Alexander Smyth (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|165
|Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|167
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|169
|Johnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|170
|Nick Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|171
|Timothy Walker (West Tamar CC)
|175
|Chris Winn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|176
|Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
|177
|Matthew Wood (Kangaroo Point C C)
|178
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta CC)
|179
|Andrew Herrmann (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|182
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|183
|Christopher Luxton (Norwood C.C.)
|184
|Kyle Marwood (Mackay Cycling Club)
|185
|Michael McGee (Adelaide CC)
|186
|Jonathan McLachlan (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|187
|Chris Steffanoni (Sunbury & Hume Districts C C)
|188
|Scott Townsend (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|189
|Reece Treloar (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|190
|Andrew Ward (Bendigo & District CC)
|191
|Michael Ward (Adelaide CC)
|192
|Travis Meyer (Midland CC)
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Midland CC)
|3
|Allan Davis (Bundaberg Cycle Club)
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|5
|Richie Porte (Launceston CC)
|6
|Wes Sulzberger (West Tamar Cycling Club)
|7
|Matthew Goss (West Tamar CC)
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club)
|9
|Michael Rogers (Canberra Cycling Club)
|10
|Mark Renshaw (Bathurst CC)
|11
|Matt Wilson (Chelsea & Peninsula C C)
|12
|John Anderson (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|13
|Adam Hansen (Cairns Cycle Club)
|14
|Luke Roberts (Norwood C.C.)
|15
|Jack Bobridge (Norwood C.C.)
|16
|Graeme Brown (Randwick Botany CC)
|17
|Baden Cooke (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Canberra Cycling Club)
|19
|William Clarke (Northern Districts CC)
|20
|Michael Matthews (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|21
|Peter McDonald (Sydney CC)
|22
|David Kemp (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
|23
|Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
|24
|Trent Lowe (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|25
|Joel Pearson (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
|26
|Jonathan Cantwell (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|28
|Benjamin King (Melville Fremantle CC)
|29
|Christopher Sutton (St George CC)
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (West Tamar CC)
|31
|Patrick Shaw (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|32
|Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|33
|David Pell (Bendigo & District CC)
|34
|Darren Rolfe (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
|36
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
|37
|Ben Swift (UK)
|38
|David Tanner (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|39
|Steele Von Hoff (Chelsea & Peninsula C C)
|41
|Benjamin Day (Ffast Cycling Club)
|43
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|44
|Andrew Roe (Norwood C.C.)
|47
|Damien Turner (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|51
|Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
|52
|James Ibrahim (Bendigo & District CC)
|54
|Matthew Hodges (Murwillumbah Cycle Club)
|57
|Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC)
|59
|Timothy White (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
|60
|Julien Wicks (Canberra Cycling Club)
|61
|Nicholas Mitchell (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
|65
|Peter Dennis (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
|67
|David Brown (BCRI)
|70
|Julian Bain (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|71
|Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|72
|Matthew Bishop (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|73
|Andrew Blair (Canberra Cycling Club)
|74
|Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|75
|Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
|76
|Brendan Brooks (Murwillumbah Cycle Club)
|77
|Hayden Brooks (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
|78
|Michael Bulters (Canberra Cycling Club)
|79
|Fabio Calabria (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|80
|Jason Cattonar (Norwood C.C.)
|81
|Benjamin Cheney (South Coast C.C.)
|82
|Matthew Chew (Ffast Cycle Club)
|83
|Giuseppe Cirella (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|84
|Andrew Clark (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|85
|Danny Cohen (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|86
|Jai Crawford (Hobart Wheelers)
|87
|Andrew Crawley (Manly Warringah CC)
|88
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (Manly Warringah CC)
|89
|Michael Cupitt (Sunshine Coast CC)
|90
|Brad Davies (Norwood C.C.)
|91
|Koen De Kort (Netherlands)
|92
|Zakkari Dempster (Bendigo & District CC)
|93
|Rowan Dever (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|94
|Mark Dippelsman (Murwillumbah Cycle Club)
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|96
|Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|97
|Rian Douglas (MA Cycling)
|98
|Andrew Downie (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|99
|Nathan Earle (Hobart Wheelers)
|100
|Peter English (St Kilda CC)
|101
|Michael Fitzgerald (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
|102
|Tony Gaudry (Canberra Cycling Club)
|103
|Anthony Giacoppo (Northern Districts WA)
|104
|Floris Goesinnen (Netherlands)
|105
|Phillip Grenfell (Randwick Botany)
|106
|Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|107
|James Hannam (Norwood C.C.)
|108
|Peter Hatton (St George CC)
|109
|Brett Hickford (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|110
|Michael Hosking (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|111
|Jon Houston (Central Districts C.C.)
|112
|Leigh Howard (Geelong Cycle Club)
|113
|Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|114
|Nathan Hunter (Norwood C.C.)
|115
|Andrew Hutcheson (Sunbury & Hume Districts C C)
|116
|Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
|117
|Luke James (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|118
|David Jamesion (Townsville Cycle Club)
|120
|Cameron Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|121
|Richard Jeremiah (Geelong Cycle Club)
|122
|Kris Johnston (Canberra Cycling Club)
|123
|Caleb Jones (Manly Warringah CC)
|124
|Tristan Jones (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
|125
|Chris Jongerwaard (Norwood CC)
|126
|Chris Jory (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
|127
|Aaron Kemps (Coral Isle Cyclists)
|128
|John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)
|129
|Ben Kersten (St George CC)
|130
|Kris Koke (Sutherland Shire CC)
|132
|Tom Leaper (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|133
|Shaun Lewis (Southern Highlands CC)
|134
|William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
|135
|Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
|136
|Jake Magee (Parramatta CC)
|137
|Alexander Malone (Northern Sydney CC)
|139
|Liam McCarthy (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|140
|Tim McGrath (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|141
|Aidan McKenzie (Uni Cycle Club)
|142
|David Melville (Ffast Cycle Club)
|143
|Malachi Moxon (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|144
|Tommy Nankervis (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|145
|Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
|146
|Mark O'Brien (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
|147
|Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports)
|148
|Clarke Petrick (Alice Springs Cycling Club)
|149
|Ryan Quade (Canberra Cycling Club)
|150
|Paul Redenbach (Footsray CC)
|151
|Jason Rigg (Northern Districts WA)
|152
|Timothy Roe (Norwood C.C.)
|153
|Rico Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|154
|Darcy Rosenlund (Dutton Cycles R R)
|155
|Amir Rusli (Malaysia)
|156
|Samuel Rutherford (Sydney CC)
|157
|Matthew Shea (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|158
|Michael Smith (Launceston City CC)
|159
|Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|160
|Alexander Smyth (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|161
|Tom Southam (UK)
|162
|Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|163
|Reece Stephens (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|164
|Daniel Strauss (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|165
|Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|166
|Carson Tully (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|167
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|168
|Nathan Versey (MTBA)
|169
|Johnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|170
|Nick Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|171
|Timothy Walker (West Tamar CC)
|172
|Will Wettenhall (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|173
|Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)
|174
|Marc Williams (Canberra Cycling Club)
|175
|Chris Winn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|176
|Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
|177
|Matthew Wood (Kangaroo Point C C)
|193
|Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
|194
|Andrew Margison (Georgetown CC)
|203
|Carly Light (Port Adelaide C.C.)
|205
|Shara Gillow (Sunshine Coast CC)
|206
|Rowena Fry (MTBA)
|207
|Tiffany Cromwell (Norwood C.C.)
|209
|Amanda Spratt (Penrith CC)
|212
|Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|213
|Davina Summers (South Perth Cycle Club)
|214
|Jessie MacLean (Canberra Cycling Club)
|215
|Nikolina Orlic (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
|216
|Nicole Whitburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|220
|Rebecca Domange (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|221
|Gracie Elvin (Canberra Cycling Club)
|223
|Joanne Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|236
|Kimberley Yap (Malaysia)
|239
|Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|240
|Kirsty Broun (Lifecycle CC)
|241
|Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC)
|242
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Port Adelaide C.C.)
|243
|Rochelle Gilmore (Bankstown Sports CC)
|251
|Laura Luxford (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|253
|Emma Mackie (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|255
|Chloe Mcconville (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|259
|Peta Mullens (Bendigo & District CC)
|261
|Bridget Officer (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|262
|Katherine O'shea (Dirt Riders)
|264
|Maryam Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|265
|Carla Ryan (Lifecycle CC)
|268
|Grace Sulzberger (West Tamar CC)
|269
|Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|273
|Anna Kauffmann (South Perth Cycle Club)
|274
|Laura Mccaughey (Launceston City CC)
|275
|Karoliina Rasanan (Finland)
|416
|Alexandra Carle (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|417
|Lauren Kitchen (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
|420
|Sinead Noonan (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
|422
|Shanice Nitis (Lifecycle CC)
|423
|Emma Lawson (Launceston City CC)
|426
|Kristy Glover (Wellington Cycling Club)
|427
|Kendelle Hodges (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|428
|Chloe Hosking (Canberra Cycling Club)
|430
|Monica Kelly (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
|431
|Brittany Lindores (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|432
|Belinda Mason (Launceston City CC)
|434
|Chloe Mcintosh (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|437
|Rebecca Werner (Port Adelaide C.C.)
|438
|Melissa Hoskins (Northern Districts WA)
|439
|Isabella King (Northern Districts WA)
|440
|Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|286
|Rohan Dennis (Adelaide CC)
|287
|Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
|288
|Nathan Haas (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|289
|Michael Hepburn (Ipswich C C)
|291
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|293
|Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
|294
|Ben Grenda (Launceston City CC)
|296
|Michael Baker (MTBA)
|298
|Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
|299
|Aaron Donnelly (Illawarra CC)
|300
|Sam Davis (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
|303
|Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
|304
|Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
|307
|Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
|310
|Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
|311
|Brendan J Cole (Parramatta CC)
|314
|Scott McPhee (Central Districts C.C.)
|315
|James Herd (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|321
|Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
|323
|Shannon O'Brien (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|325
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
|326
|Fergus Mac Lachlan (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|327
|Benjamin Duncan (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|328
|Mitchell Codner (St George CC)
|329
|Campbell Flakemore (Hobart Wheelers)
|330
|James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|331
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta CC)
|333
|David Abraham (Launceston City CC)
|334
|Matthew Benson (Riverland C.C.)
|337
|Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|338
|Peter Braunsteins (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
|340
|Mitch Brogden (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|343
|Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|344
|James Crafter (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|350
|Callum Fagg (Hobart Wheelers)
|352
|Joel Finucane (Canberra Cycling Club)
|355
|Stephen Hall (Track Cycling W.A.)
|358
|James Hepburn (BCRI)
|359
|Benjamin Hill (Canberra Cycling Club)
|360
|Craig Hutton (Bathurst CC)
|361
|Cameron Ivory (Hunter District CC)
|362
|Christopher Jehu (Colac Cycling Club Inc)
|363
|Thomas Koep (Germany)
|364
|Jamie Lacey (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
|365
|Richard Lang (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|366
|Scott Law (Illawarra Cycling Club)
|367
|Alastair Loutit (Canberra Cycling Club)
|369
|Ryan MacAnally (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
|370
|Brian McLeod (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|373
|James Mowatt (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|374
|Clay Murfet (Launceston City CC)
|375
|Ryan Obst (Norwood C.C.)
|376
|Adiq Othman (Malaysia)
|377
|Thomas Palmer (Canberra Cycling Club)
|379
|Michael Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|381
|Danny Pulbrook (Hobart Wheelers)
|384
|Harry Rassie (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|387
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
|389
|Dale Scarfe (Central Coast CC)
|392
|Clive Silcock (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|394
|Joel Stearnes (Launceston City CC)
|395
|Geoff Straub (Armidale CC)
|396
|Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)
|397
|Dylan Wallis (Norwood C.C.)
|399
|Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|400
|Blair Windsor (Bathurst CC)
|401
|Alex Wohler (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
|402
|Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|403
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|404
|Mitchell Mullhern (Hamilton Pine Rivers)
|405
|Angus Tobin (Bathurst CC)
|406
|Patrick Lane (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|407
|Jordan Kerby (Dutton Cycles R R)
|408
|Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
