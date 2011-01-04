Trending

Australian Open Road Championships start lists

Elite men, Elite/U23 women and U23 men

Elite Men Criterium
1Travis Meyer (Midland CC)
2Cameron Meyer (Midland CC)
3Allan Davis (Bundaberg Cycle Club)
4Robbie McEwen (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
19William Clarke (Northern Districts CC)
23Darren Lapthorne (Coburg CC)
24Trent Lowe (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
25Joel Pearson (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
26Jonathan Cantwell (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
28Benjamin King (Melville Fremantle CC)
30Bernard Sulzberger (West Tamar Cycling Club)
31Patrick Shaw (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
32Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
33David Pell (Bendigo & District CC)
36Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
39Steele Von Hoff (Chelsea & Peninsula C C)
41Benjamin Day (Ffast Cycling Club)
47Damien Turner (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
61Nicholas Mitchell (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
72Matthew Bishop (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
76Brendan Brooks (Port Macquarie CC)
77Hayden Brooks (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
78Michael Bulters (Canberra Cycling Club)
79Fabio Calabria (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
81Benjamin Cheney (South Coast C.C.)
83Giuseppe Cirella (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
86Jai Crawford (Hobart Wheelers)
87Andrew Crawley (Manly Warringah CC)
88Scott Cronly-Dillon (Manly Warringah CC)
89Michael Cupitt (Sunshine Coast CC)
92Zakkari Dempster (Bendigo & District CC)
98Andrew Downie (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
99Nathan Earle (Hobart Wheelers)
101Michael Fitzgerald (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
103Anthony Giacoppo (Northern Districts WA)
104Floris Goesinnen (Netherlands)
105Phillip Grenfell (Randwick Botany)
106Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
113Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
120Cameron Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
122Kris Johnston (Canberra Cycling Club)
123Caleb Jones (Manly Warringah CC)
125Chris Jongerwaard (Norwood CC)
126Chris Jory (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
127Aaron Kemps (Coral Isle Cyclists)
129Ben Kersten (St George CC)
130Kris Koke (Sutherland Shire CC)
136Jake Magee (Parramatta CC)
137Alexander Malone (Northern Sydney CC)
144Tommy Nankervis (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
145Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
147Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports)
148Clarke Petrick (Alice Springs Cycling Club)
151Jason Rigg (Northern Districts WA)
153Rico Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
155Amir Rusli (Malaysia)
156Sam Rutherford (Sydney CC)
158Michael Smith (Launceston City CC)
160Alexander Smyth (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
165Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)
167Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
169Johnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
170Nick Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
171Timothy Walker (West Tamar CC)
175Chris Winn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
176Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
177Matthew Wood (Kangaroo Point C C)
178Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta CC)
179Andrew Herrmann (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
182Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
183Christopher Luxton (Norwood C.C.)
184Kyle Marwood (Mackay Cycling Club)
185Michael McGee (Adelaide CC)
186Jonathan McLachlan (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
187Chris Steffanoni (Sunbury & Hume Districts C C)
188Scott Townsend (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
189Reece Treloar (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
190Andrew Ward (Bendigo & District CC)
191Michael Ward (Adelaide CC)
192Dean Windsor (Bathurst CC)

Elite Men Road Race
1Travis Meyer (Midland CC)
2Cameron Meyer (Midland CC)
3Allan Davis (Bundaberg Cycle Club)
4Robbie McEwen (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
5Richie Porte (Launceston CC)
6Wes Sulzberger (West Tamar Cycling Club)
7Matthew Goss (West Tamar CC)
8Simon Gerrans (Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club)
9Michael Rogers (Canberra Cycling Club)
10Mark Renshaw (Bathurst CC)
11Matt Wilson (Chelsea & Peninsula C C)
12John Anderson (Balmoral Cycle Club)
13Adam Hansen (Cairns Cycle Club)
14Luke Roberts (Norwood C.C.)
15Jack Bobridge (Norwood C.C.)
16Graeme Brown (Randwick Botany CC)
17Baden Cooke (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
18Mathew Hayman (Canberra Cycling Club)
19William Clarke (Northern Districts CC)
20Michael Matthews (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
21Peter McDonald (Sydney CC)
22David Kemp (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
23Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
24Trent Lowe (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
25Joel Pearson (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
26Jonathan Cantwell (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
28Benjamin King (Melville Fremantle CC)
29Christopher Sutton (St George CC)
30Bernard Sulzberger (West Tamar CC)
31Patrick Shaw (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
32Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
33David Pell (Bendigo & District CC)
34Darren Rolfe (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
36Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
37Ben Swift (UK)
38David Tanner (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
39Steele Von Hoff (Chelsea & Peninsula C C)
41Benjamin Day (Ffast Cycling Club)
43Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
44Andrew Roe (Norwood C.C.)
47Damien Turner (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
51Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
52James Ibrahim (Bendigo & District CC)
54Matthew Hodges (Murwillumbah Cycle Club)
57Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC)
59Timothy White (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
60Julien Wicks (Canberra Cycling Club)
61Nicholas Mitchell (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
65Peter Dennis (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
67David Brown (BCRI)
70Julian Bain (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
71Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
72Matthew Bishop (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
73Andrew Blair (Canberra Cycling Club)
74Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
75Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
76Brendan Brooks (Murwillumbah Cycle Club)
77Hayden Brooks (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
78Michael Bulters (Canberra Cycling Club)
79Fabio Calabria (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
80Jason Cattonar (Norwood C.C.)
81Benjamin Cheney (South Coast C.C.)
82Matthew Chew (Ffast Cycle Club)
83Giuseppe Cirella (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
84Andrew Clark (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
85Danny Cohen (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
86Jai Crawford (Hobart Wheelers)
87Andrew Crawley (Manly Warringah CC)
88Scott Cronly-Dillon (Manly Warringah CC)
89Michael Cupitt (Sunshine Coast CC)
90Brad Davies (Norwood C.C.)
91Koen De Kort (Netherlands)
92Zakkari Dempster (Bendigo & District CC)
93Rowan Dever (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
94Mark Dippelsman (Murwillumbah Cycle Club)
95Mitchell Docker (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
96Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
97Rian Douglas (MA Cycling)
98Andrew Downie (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
99Nathan Earle (Hobart Wheelers)
100Peter English (St Kilda CC)
101Michael Fitzgerald (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
102Tony Gaudry (Canberra Cycling Club)
103Anthony Giacoppo (Northern Districts WA)
104Floris Goesinnen (Netherlands)
105Phillip Grenfell (Randwick Botany)
106Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
107James Hannam (Norwood C.C.)
108Peter Hatton (St George CC)
109Brett Hickford (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
110Michael Hosking (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
111Jon Houston (Central Districts C.C.)
112Leigh Howard (Geelong Cycle Club)
113Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
114Nathan Hunter (Norwood C.C.)
115Andrew Hutcheson (Sunbury & Hume Districts C C)
116Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
117Luke James (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
118David Jamesion (Townsville Cycle Club)
120Cameron Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
121Richard Jeremiah (Geelong Cycle Club)
122Kris Johnston (Canberra Cycling Club)
123Caleb Jones (Manly Warringah CC)
124Tristan Jones (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
125Chris Jongerwaard (Norwood CC)
126Chris Jory (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
127Aaron Kemps (Coral Isle Cyclists)
128John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)
129Ben Kersten (St George CC)
130Kris Koke (Sutherland Shire CC)
132Tom Leaper (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
133Shaun Lewis (Southern Highlands CC)
134William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
135Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
136Jake Magee (Parramatta CC)
137Alexander Malone (Northern Sydney CC)
139Liam McCarthy (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
140Tim McGrath (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
141Aidan McKenzie (Uni Cycle Club)
142David Melville (Ffast Cycle Club)
143Malachi Moxon (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
144Tommy Nankervis (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
145Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
146Mark O'Brien (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
147Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports)
148Clarke Petrick (Alice Springs Cycling Club)
149Ryan Quade (Canberra Cycling Club)
150Paul Redenbach (Footsray CC)
151Jason Rigg (Northern Districts WA)
152Timothy Roe (Norwood C.C.)
153Rico Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
154Darcy Rosenlund (Dutton Cycles R R)
155Amir Rusli (Malaysia)
156Samuel Rutherford (Sydney CC)
157Matthew Shea (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
158Michael Smith (Launceston City CC)
159Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
160Alexander Smyth (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
161Tom Southam (UK)
162Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
163Reece Stephens (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
164Daniel Strauss (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
165Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)
166Carson Tully (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
167Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
168Nathan Versey (MTBA)
169Johnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
170Nick Walker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
171Timothy Walker (West Tamar CC)
172Will Wettenhall (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
173Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)
174Marc Williams (Canberra Cycling Club)
175Chris Winn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
176Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
177Matthew Wood (Kangaroo Point C C)
193Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
194Andrew Margison (Georgetown CC)

Elite Men Time Trial
2Cameron Meyer (Midland CC)
12John Anderson (Balmoral Cycle Club)
13Adam Hansen (Cairns Cycle Club)
14Luke Roberts (Norwood C.C.)
15Jack Bobridge (Norwood C.C.)
19William Clarke (Northern Districts CC)
20Michael Matthews (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
27Drew Ginn (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
28Benjamin King (Melville Fremantle CC)
34Darren Rolfe (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
39Steele Von Hoff (Chelsea & Peninsula C C)
40William Dickeson (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
41Benjamin Day (Ffast Cycling Club)
42Michael Gallagher (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
43Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
44Andrew Roe (Norwood C.C.)
45Jared Rowney (Ffast Cycle Club)
46Chris Stack (Norwood C.C.)
47Damien Turner (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
48Nicholas Wood (Port Adelaide C.C.)
49Samuel Allen (Norwood C.C.)
50Samuel Rix (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
51Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
52James Ibrahim (Bendigo & District CC)
53David Deery (Canberra Cycling Club)
54Matthew Hodges (Murwillumbah Cycle Club)
55Chris Martin (Port Adelaide C.C.)
56Matthew Warner-Smith (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
57Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC)
58Adam Thompson (Norwood C.C.)
59Timothy White (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
60Julien Wicks (Canberra Cycling Club)
61Nicholas Mitchell (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
62Christopher Lee (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
63Brett Cottee (Penrith CC)
64Stuart Sanders (Ballarat-Sebastapol CC)
65Peter Dennis (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
66David Fairburn (Bendigo & District CC)
67David Brown (BCRI)
68Jon Odams (Sutherland Shire CC)
69Trevor Smith (Manly Warringah CC)
193Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)

Elite/U23 Women Criterium
203Carly Light (Port Adelaide C.C.)
205Shara Gillow (Sunshine Coast CC)
206Rowena Fry (MTBA)
207Tiffany Cromwell (Norwood C.C.)
209Amanda Spratt (Penrith CC)
212Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
213Davina Summers (South Perth Cycle Club)
214Jessie MacLean (Canberra Cycling Club)
215Nikolina Orlic (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
216Nicole Whitburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
220Rebecca Domange (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
221Gracie Elvin (Canberra Cycling Club)
223Joanne Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
236Kimberley Yap (Malaysia)
239Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
240Kirsty Broun (Lifecycle CC)
241Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC)
242Elizabeth Georgouras (Port Adelaide C.C.)
243Rochelle Gilmore (Bankstown Sports CC)
251Laura Luxford (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
253Emma Mackie (Balmoral Cycle Club)
255Chloe Mcconville (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
259Peta Mullens (Bendigo & District CC)
261Bridget Officer (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
262Katherine O'shea (Dirt Riders)
264Maryam Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
265Carla Ryan (Lifecycle CC)
268Grace Sulzberger (West Tamar CC)
269Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
273Anna Kauffmann (South Perth Cycle Club)
274Laura Mccaughey (Launceston City CC)
275Karoliina Rasanan (Finland)
416Alexandra Carle (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
417Lauren Kitchen (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
420Sinead Noonan (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
422Shanice Nitis (Lifecycle CC)
423Emma Lawson (Launceston City CC)
426Kristy Glover (Wellington Cycling Club)
427Kendelle Hodges (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
428Chloe Hosking (Canberra Cycling Club)
430Monica Kelly (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
431Brittany Lindores (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
432Belinda Mason (Launceston City CC)
434Chloe Mcintosh (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
437Rebecca Werner (Port Adelaide C.C.)
438Melissa Hoskins (Northern Districts WA)
439Isabella King (Northern Districts WA)
440Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)

Elite/U23 Women Road Race
201Amber Halliday (Norwood C.C.)
202Bridie O'Donnell (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
203Carly Light (Port Adelaide C.C.)
204Vicki Whitelaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
205Shara Gillow (Sunshine Coast CC)
206Rowena Fry (MTBA)
207Tiffany Cromwell (Norwood C.C.)
208Ruth Corset (Townsville Cycle Club)
209Amanda Spratt (Penrith CC)
210Heather Logie (Canberra Cycling Club)
213Davina Summers (South Perth Cycle Club)
214Jessie MacLean (Canberra Cycling Club)
215Nikolina Orlic (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
216Nicole Whitburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
218Stephanie Ives (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
219Katherine Baker (Sunshine Coast CC)
220Rebecca Domange (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
221Gracie Elvin (Canberra Cycling Club)
222Clare Dallat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
223Joanne Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
224Zoe Watters (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
225Delphine Astier (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
228Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
232Rebecca Wiasak (Canberra Cycling Club)
235Taryn Heather (Mildura-Coomealla C.C.)
236Kimberley Yap (Malaysia)
237Judith Arndt (Germany)
238Kelly Bartlett (St Kilda CC)
239Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
240Kirsty Broun (Lifecycle CC)
241Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC)
242Elizabeth Georgouras (Port Adelaide C.C.)
243Rochelle Gilmore (Bankstown Sports CC)
244Miranda Griffiths (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
245Samantha Hemsley (Canberra Cycling Club)
246Jenni King (MTBA)
247Natalie Langer (Balmoral Cycle Club)
248Liz Leyden (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
249Rebecca Locke (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
250Annabel Luxford (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
251Laura Luxford (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
252Victoria Luxton (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
253Emma Mackie (Balmoral Cycle Club)
255Chloe McConville (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
256India McLean (Northern Sydney CC)
257Nicole McNamara (Bendigo & District CC)
258Laura Meadley (Canberra Cycling Club)
259Peta Mullens (Bendigo & District CC)
260Rachel Neylan (Norwood C.C.)
261Bridget Officer (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
262Katherine O'Shea (Dirt Riders)
263Alexis Rhodes (Norwood C.C.)
264Maryam Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
265Carla Ryan (Lifecycle CC)
267Imogen Smith (NRG Cycling)
268Grace Sulzberger (West Tamar CC)
269Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
270Trudy Van Der Straaten (Bicisport)
271Carly Williams (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
272Naomi Williams (MTBA)
416Alexandra Carle (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
417Lauren Kitchen (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
418Carlee Taylor (Norwood C.C.)
420Sinead Noonan (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
421Emma Smith (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
422Shanice Nitis (Lifecycle CC)
423Emma Lawson (Launceston City CC)
425Myfanwy Galloway (Canberra Cycling Club)
426Kristy Glover (Wellington Cycling Club)
427Kendelle Hodges (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
428Chloe Hosking (Canberra Cycling Club)
429Jasmin Hurikino (Balmoral Cycle Club)
430Monica Kelly (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
431Brittany Lindores (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
432Belinda Mason (Launceston City CC)
433Angela McClure (Norwood C.C.)
434Chloe McIntosh (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
435Stephanie Sanchez (Sutherland Shire CC)
436Caitlin Turner (Peloton Sports Inc.)
437Rebecca Werner (Port Adelaide C.C.)
440Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)

Elite/U23 Women Time Trial
201Amber Halliday (Norwood C.C.)
202Bridie O'Donnell (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
203Carly Light (Port Adelaide C.C.)
204Vicki Whitelaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
205Shara Gillow (Sunshine Coast CC)
206Rowena Fry (MTBA)
207Tiffany Cromwell (Norwood C.C.)
208Ruth Corset (Townsville Cycle Club)
209Amanda Spratt (Penrith CC)
210Heather Logie (Canberra Cycling Club)
211Rebecca Doolan (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
212Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
213Davina Summers (South Perth Cycle Club)
214Jessie Maclean (Canberra Cycling Club)
215Nikolina Orlic (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
216Nicole Whitburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
217Marissa Madden (Sutherland Shire CC)
218Stephanie Ives (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
219Katherine Baker (Sunshine Coast CC)
220Rebecca Domange (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
221Gracie Elvin (Canberra Cycling Club)
222Clare Dallat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
223Joanne Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
224Zoe Watters (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
225Delphine Astier (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
226Jane Robinson (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
227Rachel Ward (Bendigo & District CC)
228Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
229Stephanie Frawley (Mildura-Coomealla C.C.)
230Kerry Knowler (Canberra Cycling Club)
231Greer Sansom (Geelong Cycle Club)
232Rebecca Wiasak (Canberra Cycling Club)
233Felicity Wilson (Geelong Cycle Club)
234Jane Faneco (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
235Taryn Heather (Mildura-Coomealla C.C.)
236Kimberley Yap (Malaysia)
416Alexandra Carle (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
417Lauren Kitchen (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
418Carlee Taylor (Norwood C.C.)
419Sophie Ootes (Norwood C.C.)
420Sinead Noonan (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
421Emma Smith (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
422Shanice Nitis (Lifecycle CC)
423Emma Lawson (Launceston City CC)
424Emma Cook (Canberra Cycling Club)
440Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)

U23 Men Criterium
286Rohan Dennis (Adelaide CC)
287Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
288Nathan Haas (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
289Michael Hepburn (Ipswich C C)
291Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
293Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
294Ben Grenda (Launceston City CC)
296Michael Baker (MTBA)
298Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
299Aaron Donnelly (Illawarra CC)
300Sam Davis (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
303Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
304Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
307Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
310Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
311Brendan J Cole (Parramatta CC)
314Scott McPhee (Central Districts C.C.)
315James Herd (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
321Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
323Shannon O'Brien (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
325Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
326Fergus Mac Lachlan (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
327Benjamin Duncan (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
328Mitchell Codner (St George CC)
329Campbell Flakemore (Hobart Wheelers)
330James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
331Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta CC)
333David Abraham (Launceston City CC)
334Matthew Benson (Riverland C.C.)
337Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
338Peter Braunsteins (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
340Mitch Brogden (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
343Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
344James Crafter (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
350Callum Fagg (Hobart Wheelers)
352Joel Finucane (Canberra Cycling Club)
355Stephen Hall (Track Cycling W.A.)
358James Hepburn (BCRI)
359Benjamin Hill (Canberra Cycling Club)
360Craig Hutton (Bathurst CC)
361Cameron Ivory (Hunter District CC)
362Christopher Jehu (Colac Cycling Club Inc)
363Thomas Koep (Germany)
364Jamie Lacey (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
365Richard Lang (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
366Scott Law (Illawarra Cycling Club)
367Alastair Loutit (Canberra Cycling Club)
369Ryan MacAnally (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
370Brian McLeod (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
373James Mowatt (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
374Clay Murfet (Launceston City CC)
375Ryan Obst (Norwood C.C.)
376Adiq Othman (Malaysia)
377Thomas Palmer (Canberra Cycling Club)
379Michael Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
381Danny Pulbrook (Hobart Wheelers)
384Harry Rassie (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
387Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
389Dale Scarfe (Central Coast CC)
392Clive Silcock (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
394Joel Stearnes (Launceston City CC)
395Geoff Straub (Armidale CC)
396Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)
397Dylan Wallis (Norwood C.C.)
399Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycle Club)
400Blair Windsor (Bathurst CC)
401Alex Wohler (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
402Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
403Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
404Mitchell Mullhern (Hamilton Pine Rivers)
405Angus Tobin (Bathurst CC)
406Patrick Lane (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
407Jordan Kerby (Dutton Cycles R R)
408Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)

U23 Men Road Race
286Rohan Dennis (Adelaide CC)
287Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
288Nathan Haas (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
289Michael Hepburn (Ipswich C C)
290Joseph Lewis (Kooragang Open CC)
291Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
292Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
293Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
294Ben Grenda (Launceston City CC)
295Nick Aitken (Leongatha Cycling Club Inc)
296Michael Baker (MTBA)
297Jay McCarthy (Fraser Coast CC)
298Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
299Aaron Donnelly (Illawarra CC)
300Sam Davis (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
301Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
302Stuart Mulhern (Dutton Cycles R R)
303Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
304Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
305Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
306Rhys Gillett (Ballarat-Sebastapol CC)
307Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
308Ben Cutajar (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
309Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
310Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
311Brendan J Cole (Parramatta CC)
312Sean Boyle (Adelaide CC)
313Lachlan Ambrose (Central Districts C.C.)
314Scott Mcphee (Central Districts C.C.)
315James Herd (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
316Justin Vanstone (Balmoral Cycle Club)
317Cameron Bayly (Norwood C.C.)
318Robert Heideman (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
319Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
320Nicholas Dougall (Ffast Cycle Club)
321Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
322Nathan Elliott (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
323Shannon O'Brien (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
324Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)
325Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
326Fergus Mac Lachlan (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
327Benjamin Duncan (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
328Mitchell Codner (St George CC)
329Campbell Flakemore (Hobart Wheelers)
330James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
331Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta CC)
332David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC)
333David Abraham (Launceston City CC)
334Matthew Benson (Riverland C.C.)
335Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
336Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Canberra Cycling Club)
337Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
338Peter Braunsteins (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
339Kyle Bridgwood (Townsville Cycle Club)
340Mitch Brogden (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
341Timothy Cameron (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
342Trent Carman (Logan City Cycling Club)
343Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
344James Crafter (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
345Jamie Crass (Bendigo & District CC)
346Reuben Donati (Randwick Botany CC)
347Louis Evangelista (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
348Sean Evangelista (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
349Aaron Eynaud (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
350Callum Fagg (Hobart Wheelers)
351Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
352Joel Finucane (Canberra Cycling Club)
353Lewis Fulcher (Horsham CC)
354Luca Giacomin (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
355Stephen Hall (Track Cycling W.A.)
356Julian Hamill (Eastern Suburbs CC)
357Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
358James Hepburn (BCRI)
359Benjamin Hill (Canberra Cycling Club)
360Craig Hutton (Bathurst CC)
361Cameron Ivory (Hunter District CC)
362Christopher Jehu (Colac Cycling Club Inc)
363Thomas Koep (Germany)
364Jamie Lacey (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
365Richard Lang (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
366Scott Law (Illawarra Cycling Club)
367Alastair Loutit (Canberra Cycling Club)
368Jonathan Lovelock (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
369Ryan MacAnally (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
370Brian McLeod (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
371Jason Moore (Norwood C.C.)
372Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
373James Mowatt (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
374Clay Murfet (Launceston City CC)
375Ryan Obst (Norwood C.C.)
376Adiq Othman (Malaysia)
377Thomas Palmer (Canberra Cycling Club)
378Christopher Pescott (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
379Michael Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
380Joshua Prete (Tableland Cycle Sports)
381Danny Pulbrook (Hobart Wheelers)
382James Quinton (Vikings Cycling Club)
383Stephen Rackham (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
384Harry Rassie (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
385Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
386James Rendall (Albury-Wodonga CC)
387Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
388Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
389Dale Scarfe (Central Coast CC)
390Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)
391Eric Sheppard (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
392Clive Silcock (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
393Stuart Smith (Leongatha Cycling Club Inc)
394Joel Stearnes (Launceston City CC)
395Geoff Straub (Armidale CC)
396Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)
397Dylan Wallis (Norwood C.C.)
398Jackson Wardrop (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
399Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycle Club)
400Blair Windsor (Bathurst CC)
401Alex Wohler (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
406Patrick Lane (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
408Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)

U23 Men Time Trial
286Rohan Dennis (Adelaide CC)
287Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
288Nathan Haas (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
289Michael Hepburn (Ipswich C C)
290Joseph Lewis (Kooragang Open CC)
291Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
292Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
293Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
294Ben Grenda (Launceston City CC)
295Nick Aitken (Leongatha Cycling Club Inc)
296Michael Baker (MTBA)
297Jay McCarthy (Fraser Coast CC)
298Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
299Aaron Donnelly (Illawarra CC)
300Sam Davis (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
301Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
302Stuart Mulhern (Dutton Cycles R R)
303Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
304Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
305Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
306Rhys Gillett (Ballarat-Sebastapol CC)
307Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
308Ben Cutajar (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
309Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
310Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
311Brendan J Cole (Parramatta CC)
312Sean Boyle (Adelaide CC)
313Lachlan Ambrose (Central Districts C.C.)
314Scott McPhee (Central Districts C.C.)
315James Herd (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
316Justin Vanstone (Balmoral Cycle Club)
317Cameron Bayly (Norwood C.C.)
318Robert Heideman (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
319Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
320Nicholas Dougall (Ffast Cycle Club)
321Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
322Nathan Elliott (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
323Shannon O'Brien (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
324Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)
325Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
326Fergus Mac Lachlan (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
327Benjamin Duncan (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
328Mitchell Codner (St George CC)
329Campbell Flakemore (Hobart Wheelers)
330James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
331Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta CC)
332David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC)
408Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)