Best baggy cycling shorts
By Ian Radstock
The best baggy cycling shorts for mountain biking and commuting in summer
Whether you're commuting through summer or shredding your local trails, baggy cycling shorts are an essential item for your wardrobe. It's not just about style though, the best baggy cycling shorts allow you plenty of room to maneuver around the bike, and also offer protection from the trail. Most baggy cycling shorts receive a DWR (durable water repellent) treatment that will cause water to bead and run off, rather than soaking straight into the fabric.
Ally Mens Mountain Bike Shorts Padded MTB Shorts Baggy Cycling Bicycle Bike Shorts with Padding Wear Relaxed Loose-fit
Removable padded liner
These Ally men's mountain bike shorts come with a removable padded liner short, which makes them ideal for all-day rides as well as shorter ones. The padded liner provides much-needed cushioning if you're spending long hours on the saddle.
The fabric is hardy and durable with moisture-wicking properties to move sweat away from the skin and keep you feeling cool. The elasticated waist with velcro straps allows you to adjust the fit, while zippered pockets help you store your valuables.
ARSUXEO Men's Loose Fit Cycling Shorts MTB Bike Shorts Water Ressistant 1903
Pick a color that matches your bike
These stretchy and durable mountain biking shorts come in five different colors, so you can match them with your favorite shirt or jersey. The 4-way stretch fabric around the waist and groin provides freedom of movement so you can pedal without any bulk or restriction.
The outer material is water-resistant and quick drying, which means they'll hold up to rain showers, while the inner wicks away moisture and lets your skin breathe.
Six pockets provide a wealth of storage space for all your essentials. The long cut means they should sit below the knee, making them ideal for pairing with knee pads if you head out on the trails.
Cycorld Women's-Mountain-Bike-MTB-Shorts Baggy-Fashion-Breathable with Zip Pockets
Three colors and zippered pockets
These Cycorld mountain bike shorts have a women's specific cut and come in three colorways so you can choose the option that works best for you, or have several in the closet to choose from.
They're made from really breathable fabric to help you stay feeling cool and dry on the bike, while the zipper and button closure, paired with belt loops offers a casual look overall. You certainly wouldn't stand out when you're off the bike.
The shorts offer UPF50+ protection, despite feeling super lightweight, and have reflective details to help you stay seen in low light. Finally, they're good at moisture-wicking while also drying quickly afterwards.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.