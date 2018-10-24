Anthony Clark's Squid squidcross – Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Anthony Clark's Squid squidcross (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 2 of 11 A 100mm Zipp Service Course stem has also been given the custom-painted finish (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 3 of 11 Squid bikes are made in Northern California (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 4 of 11 Clark runs a limited edition 'Chunz' saddle (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 5 of 11 A Zipp Service Course seat post has had the same custom treatment (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 6 of 11 Welds are prominent on the aluminium frame (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 7 of 11 SRAM Force Hydro levers provide the shifting and braking controls (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 8 of 11 The bike is equipped with a mechanical SRAM Force rear derailleur (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 9 of 11 The custom finish leaves raw metal on show under the cutout areas (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 10 of 11 A look at the Crankbrothers Candy pedals (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 11 of 11 Clark runs a Stages Dash computer (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)

Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) was discovered on a training ride by the then national cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers back in 2008. Powers was impressed by Clark's ability and subsequently signed him to his development team.

Since the encounter, Clark has represented the United States at the cyclo-cross world championships in Zolder, Belgium, in 2016. Clark is now a regular fixture at elite 'cross events across North America, competing at the Waterloo World Cup event last month.

Clark now rides for Squid Bikes aboard an aluminium squidcross frame, paired with a unique pink and purple finish.

Clark pairs the frame with an ENVE Carbon Cross Disc fork and a combination of SRAM Force and Zipp components.

Frame: Squid squidcross with custom finish for Anthony Clark

Fork: ENVE Carbon Cross Disc

Front brake: SRAM Force Hydro

Rear brake: SRAM Force Hydro

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Force Hydro

Front derailleur: N/A

Rear derailleur: SRAM Force 1X

Cassette: SRAM Force, 12-28

Chain: SRAM

Crankset: SRAM Force 1X

Wheelset: Zipp 303

Tyres: IRC SERAC CX Tubeless, 32mm

Handlebars: Zipp Service Course, 420mm

Stem: Zipp Service Course, 100mm

Pedals: Crankbrothers Candy

Seat post: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Squid Chunz

Computer: Stages Dash