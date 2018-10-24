Trending

Anthony Clark's Squid squidcross – Gallery

US-made alloy 'crosser with custom finish

Image 1 of 11

Anthony Clark's Squid squidcross

Anthony Clark's Squid squidcross
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 2 of 11

A 100mm Zipp Service Course stem has also been given the custom-painted finish

A 100mm Zipp Service Course stem has also been given the custom-painted finish
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 3 of 11

Squid bikes are made in Northern California

Squid bikes are made in Northern California
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 4 of 11

Clark runs a limited edition 'Chunz' saddle

Clark runs a limited edition 'Chunz' saddle
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 5 of 11

A Zipp Service Course seat post has had the same custom treatment

A Zipp Service Course seat post has had the same custom treatment
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 6 of 11

Welds are prominent on the aluminium frame

Welds are prominent on the aluminium frame
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 7 of 11

SRAM Force Hydro levers provide the shifting and braking controls

SRAM Force Hydro levers provide the shifting and braking controls
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 8 of 11

The bike is equipped with a mechanical SRAM Force rear derailleur

The bike is equipped with a mechanical SRAM Force rear derailleur
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 9 of 11

The custom finish leaves raw metal on show under the cutout areas

The custom finish leaves raw metal on show under the cutout areas
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 10 of 11

A look at the Crankbrothers Candy pedals

A look at the Crankbrothers Candy pedals
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Image 11 of 11

Clark runs a Stages Dash computer

Clark runs a Stages Dash computer
(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)

Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) was discovered on a training ride by the then national cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers back in 2008. Powers was impressed by Clark's ability and subsequently signed him to his development team.

Related Articles

Wout van Aert's Stevens Super Prestige - Gallery

Clark takes West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix win

Bjorn Selander's Bingham Built Titanium - Gallery

Van der Poel doubles up with Bern World Cup win

Since the encounter, Clark has represented the United States at the cyclo-cross world championships in Zolder, Belgium, in 2016. Clark is now a regular fixture at elite 'cross events across North America, competing at the Waterloo World Cup event last month.

Clark now rides for Squid Bikes aboard an aluminium squidcross frame, paired with a unique pink and purple finish.

Clark pairs the frame with an ENVE Carbon Cross Disc fork and a combination of SRAM Force and Zipp components.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Anthony Clark's Squid squidcross.

Frame: Squid squidcross with custom finish for Anthony Clark
Fork: ENVE Carbon Cross Disc

Front brake: SRAM Force Hydro
Rear brake: SRAM Force Hydro
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Force Hydro
Front derailleur: N/A
Rear derailleur: SRAM Force 1X
Cassette: SRAM Force, 12-28
Chain: SRAM
Crankset: SRAM Force 1X
Wheelset: Zipp 303
Tyres: IRC SERAC CX Tubeless, 32mm
Handlebars: Zipp Service Course, 420mm
Stem: Zipp Service Course, 100mm
Pedals: Crankbrothers Candy
Seat post: Zipp Service Course
Saddle: Squid Chunz
Computer: Stages Dash