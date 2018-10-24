Anthony Clark's Squid squidcross – Gallery
US-made alloy 'crosser with custom finish
Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) was discovered on a training ride by the then national cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers back in 2008. Powers was impressed by Clark's ability and subsequently signed him to his development team.
Since the encounter, Clark has represented the United States at the cyclo-cross world championships in Zolder, Belgium, in 2016. Clark is now a regular fixture at elite 'cross events across North America, competing at the Waterloo World Cup event last month.
Clark now rides for Squid Bikes aboard an aluminium squidcross frame, paired with a unique pink and purple finish.
Clark pairs the frame with an ENVE Carbon Cross Disc fork and a combination of SRAM Force and Zipp components.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Anthony Clark's Squid squidcross.
Frame: Squid squidcross with custom finish for Anthony Clark
Fork: ENVE Carbon Cross Disc
Front brake: SRAM Force Hydro
Rear brake: SRAM Force Hydro
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Force Hydro
Front derailleur: N/A
Rear derailleur: SRAM Force 1X
Cassette: SRAM Force, 12-28
Chain: SRAM
Crankset: SRAM Force 1X
Wheelset: Zipp 303
Tyres: IRC SERAC CX Tubeless, 32mm
Handlebars: Zipp Service Course, 420mm
Stem: Zipp Service Course, 100mm
Pedals: Crankbrothers Candy
Seat post: Zipp Service Course
Saddle: Squid Chunz
Computer: Stages Dash
