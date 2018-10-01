Trending

Wout van Aert's Stevens Super Prestige - Gallery

Stock frameset used by cyclo-cross world champion in US World Cup races

Wout van Aert's Stevens Super Prestige for the Jingle Cross World Cup

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Just in case you were unsure whose tyres they were

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
World champion rainbow stripes adorn van Aert's wheels

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Van Aert will switch to a custom-painted Stevens when he returns to Europe for racing

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
SRAM Red eTap HRD levers shift gears wirelessly

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Van Aert runs a Zipp Service Course SL handlebar and stem combination with SRAM eTap Blips on the underside of the handlebar tops

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
A Zipp Service Course seat post is topped with a Prologo Scratch 2 saddle

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Van Aert uses Look X-Track Race pedals

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)

Cyclo-cross champion Wout van Aert finished second place at the Jingle Cross World Cup in Iowa last Saturday, being edged out by Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea) after a mistake on lap 6 of the second World Cup race of the season.

After Mathieu van der Poel switched to Canyon bikes earlier this year, Van Aert took on the Stevens Super Prestige framesets, which were formally used by the Dutchman.

Van Aert's mechanic at the Jingle Cross event said the stock frameset is temporary and a custom-painted frameset, commemorating Van Aert's world championship title, will be used when the cyclo-cross World Cup returns to Europe later this month.

Previously riding a Felt frameset, Van Aert retains the SRAM and Zipp components, finishing kit and wheels used on last season's bike.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the cyclo-cross world champion's bike.

Frameset: Stevens Super Prestige, 56cm
Front brake: SRAM Red HRD
Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM Force, 12-28
Crankset: SRAM Red, 46/39
Wheelset: Zipp 303 with custom decals for cyclo-cross world champion
Tyre: A.Dugast tubular
Handlebars: Zipp Service Course SL70, 420mm
Stem: Zipp Service Course SL, 130mm
Tape/grips: SRAM
Pedals: Look X-Track Race
Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2 Nack
Seat post: Zipp Service Course
Bottle cages: N/A
Computer: N/A