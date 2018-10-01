Wout van Aert's Stevens Super Prestige - Gallery

Image 1 of 8 Wout van Aert's Stevens Super Prestige for the Jingle Cross World Cup (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 2 of 8 Just in case you were unsure whose tyres they were (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 3 of 8 World champion rainbow stripes adorn van Aert's wheels (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 4 of 8 Van Aert will switch to a custom-painted Stevens when he returns to Europe for racing (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 5 of 8 SRAM Red eTap HRD levers shift gears wirelessly (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 6 of 8 Van Aert runs a Zipp Service Course SL handlebar and stem combination with SRAM eTap Blips on the underside of the handlebar tops (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 7 of 8 A Zipp Service Course seat post is topped with a Prologo Scratch 2 saddle (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 8 of 8 Van Aert uses Look X-Track Race pedals (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)

Cyclo-cross champion Wout van Aert finished second place at the Jingle Cross World Cup in Iowa last Saturday, being edged out by Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea) after a mistake on lap 6 of the second World Cup race of the season.

After Mathieu van der Poel switched to Canyon bikes earlier this year, Van Aert took on the Stevens Super Prestige framesets, which were formally used by the Dutchman.

Van Aert's mechanic at the Jingle Cross event said the stock frameset is temporary and a custom-painted frameset, commemorating Van Aert's world championship title, will be used when the cyclo-cross World Cup returns to Europe later this month.

Previously riding a Felt frameset, Van Aert retains the SRAM and Zipp components, finishing kit and wheels used on last season's bike.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the cyclo-cross world champion's bike.

Frameset: Stevens Super Prestige, 56cm

Front brake: SRAM Red HRD

Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap HRD

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Cassette: SRAM Force, 12-28

Crankset: SRAM Red, 46/39

Wheelset: Zipp 303 with custom decals for cyclo-cross world champion

Tyre: A.Dugast tubular

Handlebars: Zipp Service Course SL70, 420mm

Stem: Zipp Service Course SL, 130mm

Tape/grips: SRAM

Pedals: Look X-Track Race

Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2 Nack

Seat post: Zipp Service Course

Bottle cages: N/A

Computer: N/A