Bjorn Selander's Bingham Built Titanium - Gallery
Custom Ti 'cross machine for former WorldTour pro
Bjorn Selander returned to US elite cyclo-cross in 2017 after injury halted his career on the road. However, the 30-year old American most recently finished with two top-10 placings at the Charm City Cross races earlier this month.
Selander raced last month's Jingle Cross races aboard a custom Bingham Built titanium 'cross frame with ENVE forks and Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, wheels and braking components.
Opting for a 1X drivetrain, Selander swaps out the Shimano chainrings for a Wolf Tooth single chain ring and utilises Shimano's Ultegra RX clutch derailleur, which was released earlier this year by the Japanese component giant.
Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 carbon wheels are paired with Challenge Baby Limus tubular tyres.
The titanium Bingham Built frame is paired with a titanium stem and seat post, with Selander opting for a Specialized Romin saddle.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Bjorn Selander's custom Bingham Built Titanium.
Frame: Bingham Built Titanium
Fork: ENVE Carbon Cross Disc
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: N/A
Rear derailleur: Shimano Ultegra RX
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28
Chain: Shimano
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with 42t Wolf Tooth single chainring, 175mm cranks
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Challenge Baby Limus
Handlebars: Pro Vibe, 440mm
Stem: Bingham Built, 120mm
Headset: Cane Creek
Pedals: Shimano XTR
Saddle: Specialized Romin
Seat post: Eriksen Titanium
Computer: SRM PC-8
