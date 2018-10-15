Bjorn Selander's Bingham Built Titanium - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Bjorn Selander's Bingham Built Titanium Custom (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 2 of 13 Selander opts for a Specialized Romin saddle (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 3 of 13 Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 levers provide the braking and shifting (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 4 of 13 Selander runs his Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crankset as a 1X system using a Wolftooth chainring (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 5 of 13 An SRM PC-8 head unit is used, as well as a Cane Creek headset at the front of the bike (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 6 of 13 A look at the rear disc caliper (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 7 of 13 140mm rotors are used at the front and rear of the bike (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 8 of 13 Shimano components are used on the drivetrain, wheels and braking systems on the bike (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 9 of 13 The ENVE Carbon Cross Disc fork provides plenty of clearance for the tyres and any additional mud (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 10 of 13 Challenge Baby Limus tyres are used in conjunction with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 11 of 13 Another look at the crankset (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 12 of 13 A matching titanium stem from Bingham Built is used on the bike (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross) Image 13 of 13 A Shimano Ultegra RX ensures the chain is suitably tensioned while running 1X (Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)

Bjorn Selander returned to US elite cyclo-cross in 2017 after injury halted his career on the road. However, the 30-year old American most recently finished with two top-10 placings at the Charm City Cross races earlier this month.

Selander raced last month's Jingle Cross races aboard a custom Bingham Built titanium 'cross frame with ENVE forks and Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, wheels and braking components.

Opting for a 1X drivetrain, Selander swaps out the Shimano chainrings for a Wolf Tooth single chain ring and utilises Shimano's Ultegra RX clutch derailleur, which was released earlier this year by the Japanese component giant.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 carbon wheels are paired with Challenge Baby Limus tubular tyres.

The titanium Bingham Built frame is paired with a titanium stem and seat post, with Selander opting for a Specialized Romin saddle.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Bjorn Selander's custom Bingham Built Titanium.

Frame: Bingham Built Titanium

Fork: ENVE Carbon Cross Disc

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: N/A

Rear derailleur: Shimano Ultegra RX

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28

Chain: Shimano

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with 42t Wolf Tooth single chainring, 175mm cranks

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Tyres: Challenge Baby Limus

Handlebars: Pro Vibe, 440mm

Stem: Bingham Built, 120mm

Headset: Cane Creek

Pedals: Shimano XTR

Saddle: Specialized Romin

Seat post: Eriksen Titanium

Computer: SRM PC-8