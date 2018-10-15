Trending

Bjorn Selander's Bingham Built Titanium - Gallery

Custom Ti 'cross machine for former WorldTour pro

Bjorn Selander's Bingham Built Titanium Custom

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Selander opts for a Specialized Romin saddle

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 levers provide the braking and shifting

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Selander runs his Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crankset as a 1X system using a Wolftooth chainring

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
An SRM PC-8 head unit is used, as well as a Cane Creek headset at the front of the bike

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
A look at the rear disc caliper

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
140mm rotors are used at the front and rear of the bike

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Shimano components are used on the drivetrain, wheels and braking systems on the bike

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
The ENVE Carbon Cross Disc fork provides plenty of clearance for the tyres and any additional mud

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Challenge Baby Limus tyres are used in conjunction with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
Another look at the crankset

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
A matching titanium stem from Bingham Built is used on the bike

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)
A Shimano Ultegra RX ensures the chain is suitably tensioned while running 1X

(Image credit: Philip Booth / Jingle Cross)

Bjorn Selander returned to US elite cyclo-cross in 2017 after injury halted his career on the road. However, the 30-year old American most recently finished with two top-10 placings at the Charm City Cross races earlier this month.

Selander raced last month's Jingle Cross races aboard a custom Bingham Built titanium 'cross frame with ENVE forks and Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, wheels and braking components.

Opting for a 1X drivetrain, Selander swaps out the Shimano chainrings for a Wolf Tooth single chain ring and utilises Shimano's Ultegra RX clutch derailleur, which was released earlier this year by the Japanese component giant.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 carbon wheels are paired with Challenge Baby Limus tubular tyres.

The titanium Bingham Built frame is paired with a titanium stem and seat post, with Selander opting for a Specialized Romin saddle.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Bjorn Selander's custom Bingham Built Titanium.

Frame: Bingham Built Titanium
Fork: ENVE Carbon Cross Disc

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: N/A
Rear derailleur: Shimano Ultegra RX
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28
Chain: Shimano
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with 42t Wolf Tooth single chainring, 175mm cranks
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Challenge Baby Limus
Handlebars: Pro Vibe, 440mm
Stem: Bingham Built, 120mm
Headset: Cane Creek
Pedals: Shimano XTR
Saddle: Specialized Romin
Seat post: Eriksen Titanium
Computer: SRM PC-8