Alejandro Valverde's custom painted Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
Canyon commemorate 100 wins for the Spanish veteran
In his 15th season as a pro, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has more than 100 wins to his name. The Spaniard has won stages at all three Grand Tours as well as a Monument, with four Liege-Bastogne-Liege titles.
Enjoying an Indian Summer, Valverde has continued his winning ways this season. At the Volta a Catalunya earlier this season in March, Canyon presented the Movistar man with a special edition Canyon Ultimate CF SLX.
The custom painted bike features Movistar Team's usual blue and green colours, but on a predominantly white background. The frame commemorates each of Valverde's wins along the underside of the top tube, as well as including Valverde's nickname 'El Bala' or 'The Bullet' on the seat tube. Valverde's name also adorns the top tube drawing attention to the four UCI best WorldTour rider titles the Spaniard has also won.
The Canyon is paired with Campagnolo's Super Record EPS electronic groupset and Bora Ultra 50 wheels. Standard gearing up front of 53/39T chainrings are paired with an 11-27T cassette and Valverde opts for 170mm cranks.
The cockpit on Valverde's primary race bike is Canyon's H36 integrated handlebar and stem system, whilst the spare bike features a traditional stem and handlebar combination. Both setups are paired with Lizard Skins handlebar tape.
Valverde opts for a Fizik Antares saddle and Look Keo Blade carbon peals. Colour coordinated Elite Cannibal bottle cages sit on the inside of the frame.
Frameset: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX, custom painted
Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Front/rear derailleurs: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27T
Chain: Campagnolo Record, 11 speed
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 170mm cranks, 53/39T chainrings and Power2Max power meter
Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars (primary): Canyon H36 integrated cockpit system, 410mm, 120mm stem
Tape/Grips: Lizard Skins DSP
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: Canyon S13
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
