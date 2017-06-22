Image 1 of 20 Alejandro Valverde's custom painted Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 20 "The bars along the underside of the top tube represent each of Valverde's one hundred, and counting, professional victories" (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 20 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 20 53-39T chainrings for the Spanish veteran (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 20 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 20 Alejandro Valverde opts for 170mm cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 20 Internal cable routing on the Canyon Ultimate (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 20 Valverde's spare bike ran a traditional stem and handlebar combination (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 20 A look at the underside of the Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 20 Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals for the Spanish rider (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 20 "Valverde's spare bike wasn't fitted with a power meter, but ran the same 53/39T and 11-27T gear combination as his main bike" (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 20 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 20 Valverde's race bike runs Canon H36 integrated handlebar/stem cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 20 A detailed look at the Campagnolo Super Record EPS shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 20 Campagnolo's Super Record skeleton brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 20 "Probably the most popular tyre in the WorldTour peloton, Valverde runs Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubulars" (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 20 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 20 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 20 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 20 Valverde runs his cockpit with no spacers between the head tube and stem (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

In his 15th season as a pro, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has more than 100 wins to his name. The Spaniard has won stages at all three Grand Tours as well as a Monument, with four Liege-Bastogne-Liege titles.

Enjoying an Indian Summer, Valverde has continued his winning ways this season. At the Volta a Catalunya earlier this season in March, Canyon presented the Movistar man with a special edition Canyon Ultimate CF SLX.

The custom painted bike features Movistar Team's usual blue and green colours, but on a predominantly white background. The frame commemorates each of Valverde's wins along the underside of the top tube, as well as including Valverde's nickname 'El Bala' or 'The Bullet' on the seat tube. Valverde's name also adorns the top tube drawing attention to the four UCI best WorldTour rider titles the Spaniard has also won.

The Canyon is paired with Campagnolo's Super Record EPS electronic groupset and Bora Ultra 50 wheels. Standard gearing up front of 53/39T chainrings are paired with an 11-27T cassette and Valverde opts for 170mm cranks.

The cockpit on Valverde's primary race bike is Canyon's H36 integrated handlebar and stem system, whilst the spare bike features a traditional stem and handlebar combination. Both setups are paired with Lizard Skins handlebar tape.

Valverde opts for a Fizik Antares saddle and Look Keo Blade carbon peals. Colour coordinated Elite Cannibal bottle cages sit on the inside of the frame.

Frameset: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX, custom painted

Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front/rear derailleurs: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27T

Chain: Campagnolo Record, 11 speed

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 170mm cranks, 53/39T chainrings and Power2Max power meter

Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars (primary): Canyon H36 integrated cockpit system, 410mm, 120mm stem

Tape/Grips: Lizard Skins DSP

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: Canyon S13

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal