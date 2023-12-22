After-Christmas bike sales USA: The best deals and where to find the cycling sales

The After-Christmas bike sales are a great time to grab a deal on your next cycling purchase. With your Christmas shopping all done and the gifts wrapped under the tree, you deserve a treat, and with retailers looking to clear the last of their stocks ahead of the new year, there's plenty of discounted bike gear available.

So whether you've been waiting for your next upgrade to drop in price, you're looking to spend the gift cards your distant relatives send you every year, or you want to get fit for the summer ahead, now really is the prime time to get the most bang for your buck.

We're also acutely aware that at this time of year, your wallet might be feeling a little lighter than usual, so our advice as always is not to buy something for the sake of a discount if you don't need the product on offer.

However, if you've been counting on the New Year bike sales for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a posh new pair of cycling shoes anyway, then it makes total sense to save some cash while you're at it?

Best deals from the New Year bike sales in the USA

Muc-Off Tyre Levers: $4.99 at Competitive Cyclist

These are the best tyre levers. That's it; that's all there is to say. They're the only ones our writer Will takes out with him or uses in his home workshop. They're so good that we removed everything else from our buyer's guide. They're now almost half price too.

Elite Fly Tex Water Bottle: $10.99 $8.79 at Competitive Cyclist

20% off - The Fly bottles from Elite are best known for their lightweight, but we all know a few grams on your bottles isn't making much difference to performance. That's why I'd go for this 750ml option, which means you can carry more fluids during your longer winter rides. I also really like the cap, which doesn't leak and has a huge flow rate.

Supacaz Fly Cage Ano: $27.00 $12.15 at Competitive Cyclist

55% off - Supacaz is a brand synonymous with blinging up your bike. Alongside its bar tape and anodized bolts, the brand's bottle cages are a relatively affordable way to add some personality and style to your machine. The Fly Cage might be shown in black in our choice of image, but it comes in eight other colours all with a solid 55% discount.

Shimano SPD SL cleats: $31.00 $14.99 at Jenson USA

52% off - Not the most exciting of things to buy for yourself, but if you're more interested in a practical purchase, then a new - or spare - pair of cleats are always handy. These are available in the yellow or red options, and come with a useful 52% discount whilst the yellow has 26% off..

Fizik Tempo Microtex Classic Bar Tape: $34.99 $15.94 at Backcountry

54% off - One of the easiest and most affordable ways to give your bike a bit of a spruce up is to change over the bar tape to something fresh and new. If you're a fan of fun, bright colours, you can save a nice amount on Fizik's Tempo Microtex Classic bar tape in Bianchi green or white, while there's a lesser discount in black or orange.

Crank Brothers Multi-19 Tool: $36.99 $29.59 at Competitive Cyclist

20% off - This 19-in-1 multitool from CrankBrothers was my first ever multi-tool. Aged 13, I bought it from my local bike shop and it lived with me until my early 20s before I lost it. Such was the durability of its construction I think it would still be with me now if I hadn't. It's undoubtedly seen some refinement in the 20 years since I bought mine, but a testament to its excellent design is how little has changed, and you can feel confident that if you take advantage of this deal, you'll probably have a multi-tool for at least a decade to come (just don't lose it).

Knog Oi Bell: $39.95 $29.96 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - Having a bell is not always the coolest thing to have, but it certainly is useful, and the Knog Oi is the lowest profile bell on the market thanks to a great bit of design. You can listen to its sound by checking out our guide to the best bike bells.

Time Xpresso 2 Pedals: $69.00 $34.50 at Competitive Cyclist

50% off - You don't often see Time pedals these days, but their fanbase is loyal, they're really lightweight, and following the brand's transition into the SRAM umbrella, it's making a strong resurgence.

Specialized Echelon MIPS| 55% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $99.99 | Now $44.99

When it comes to budget helmets, Specialized's Echelon II MIPS packs quite a punch, with rotational safety built-in, an ergonomic design, and a fit system that can be paired with the brand's ANGi crash sensor.

Giro Caden MIPS| 50% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $94.95 | Now from $47.48

The Giro Caden is a stylish commuter-style helmet with MIPS technology and a removable soft brim to block the sun or rain. A helmet with MIPS technology is a great buy and the matte grey option has 50% off in three sizes.

Specialized Propero MIPS| 57% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $149.99 | Now $64.99

This helmet from Specialized offers another great deal to get access to MIPS technology at just $65.00. The Propero is available in only the black colour now.

Giro Cinder MIPS| 55% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $159.95 | Now $71.98

The Cinder is a solid lightweight option from Giro with MIPS technology for added safety in the event of a crash. It's available for 55% off in the black colourway.

Pro Team Training Jersey: $128.00 from $72.95

43% off - The Pro Team Training Jersey is a great option for rides in mild to warm conditions. Featuring classic Rapha styling with the Rapha logo on the rear pocket. Available at a great discounted price.

Chrome Barrage Backpack: $165 $95.99 at Chrome

41% off - Well made, impervious to water, cool looking, and extremely utilitarian. It'll last you for years, and you can fit more or less anything into the cargo net. If we had to use only one backpack from here on in, it would be this one, and it's for those reasons this won our award for best cycling backpack overall.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $99.00 at Amazon

Save 23% - The 2nd Gen of the base model AirPods might have a slightly less premium sound quality and come with a slightly shorter feature list compared to the Pro, but if you're after a more affordable option, they're still a great pair.

Specialized Torch 3.0 Cycling Shoes: $229.99 $114.99 at Competitive Cyclist

50% off - Competitive Cyclist has this grey colour of Specialized's Torch 3.0 in a full range of sizes and a smattering of sizes available in other colours as well. The Torch 3.0 has two Boas for adjustability and includes Specialized's BG features for pedalling comfort.

Giro Empire ACC Women's: $299.95 $119.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Up to 60% off - If you wear a size 37-43 and like these shoes in black, then you're in for a serious bargain, but you have to be quick because they won't hang around. There's a discount on white too.

Specialized Men's Prime Alpha jacket: $249.99 $149.99 at The Pro's Closet

Save 40% - Our tech editor has been using this jacket since the start of the year and it's his go-to cold-weather outer layer. It's not totally waterproof, but the inner Alpha material is cosy and it has a casual fit that looks good on both road and gravel rides. It's so good he actually owns two of them, and continues to wear the one that he put a hole in the elbow on when crashing.

Specialized S-Works Recon Lace: $324.99 $161.99 at Competitive Cyclist

50% off - The S-Works Recon shoes can tackle mud, gravel, and mountain bike duties. The 50% discount applies to the oak green and black versions. There's less discount but more cleaning if you want white. Check out our full review where we wondered if they were the fastest off-road shoes on the market.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $259.99 at Amazon

48% off - The Garmin Forerunner 945 is broadly similar to the 735 above but with improved hardware, battery life, more durable glass, a temperature sensor and the ability to flag up irregular heart rates. There's also Garmin Pay to handle your contactless payments which the 735 doesn't have.

GoPro Hero11 Black

US: $349.99 $299.99 at GoPro

30% off - The GoPro Hero11 is the range-topping offering from GoPro. It will record super high-quality video and upload it straight to your phone.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon

20% off - With its big screen, long list of features and ability to connect to pretty much every relevant aftermarket sensor on the market, the Edge 1030 Plus is a serious piece of kit. It's a hard one to decide between the Roam and this at the same price, but we'd probably go with this for the touchscreen.

Enve x SciCon AeroComfort 3.0 TSA Travel Case: $949.99 $379.60 at Competitive Cyclist

60% off - The Scicon AeroComfort 3 TSA is one of the best bike travel bags on the market. The fact that there's an Enve logo on this one is little more than a design collaboration and therefore a bit irrelevant really. If you're a fan of the Enve brand (who isn't?) then it's nice, but the biggest draw is the 60% saving.

Radio Bike Co. Zuma 24" | 44% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $709.99 | Now $399.00

For older kids, Competitive Cyclist has the Radio Bike Co. Zuma on sale in the 24" wheel size bike. It has a quoted weight of 25 lbs with disc brakes and a comfortable geometry that's perfect for learning the basics.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: $749.99 $449.99 at Amazon

40% off - The Fenix 6 Pro Solar is an ideal multisport watch, much like the standard Fenix 6, but with some added features. There's more internal storage, fall detection and the ability to track water intake to name a few, plus solar charging which is a great feature if you are outdoors and on to go a lot.

Saris H3 Direct Drive Smart Trainer: $649.99 $487.49 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - The Saris H3 has been around for around four years. It was one of the best smart trainers on the market at that time, but nowadays there are newer models that outperform it massively. But rather than try and fail to compete in that top-tier bracket, Saris has been smart in simply dropping its retail price to compete with the newer budget trainers, and it does so with great success. At this discount, it's among the cheapest on the market, but the specs (such as 2% accuracy, 2000 watt resistance and 20% gradients) are still really strong.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar smartwatch: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

30% off - Finally, there's $200 off the 51mm size 7X Pro with both sapphire glass and solar charging, making Garmin's highest spec, largest Fenix 7 format a more affordable option. This is also the cheapest we've ever seen this particular watch so far.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike: $1,499.00 $899.39 at REI

Save 40% - The Co-op e1.1 is a clever Class 1 city e-bike that is easy to ride, nicely manoeuvrable on tight pathways, and boasts a 350w motor that'll go for 30-40 miles. Complete with 20in wheels wrapped in 2.4in tyres abd a front suspension fork, it'll handle rough surfaces when required, and can carry your luggage on the large rear rack.

Tacx Neo 2T: $1399.99 $899.99 at Amazon

36% off - The Neo 2T is a high-spec indoor trainer with an electronic flywheel that offers real-world levels of inertia, as well as advanced pedalling analysis and cool features like rumbling when your Zwift avatar goes over rough surfaces. It's been around for a while, so it misses things like WiFi connectivity (as per Wahoo Kickr V6), but it's still among the best trainers around. If the high spec and accurate power readings are important to you, then this is a good deal worth considering.

Specialized Turbo Como SL 4.0: $3,999.99 $2,499.95 at Mike's Bikes

38% off - The Turbo Como SL comes with Specialized's lighter weight motor with 35Nm torque and an enclosed down tube battery. It's all ready for jaunts around the city.

Cervelo Aspero 5 Ekar: $6,000.00 $3,600.00 at Competitive Cyclist

40% off - Complete with Campagnolo's 13-speed Ekar groupset, the Aspero 5 is a racy gravel bike from Cervelo. There's actually a handful of different Aspero 5 models on offer, with different specs and pricepoints, but this particular model is our pick, at 40% off in size 54.

