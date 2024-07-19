Canyon says the 2024 Aeroad is faster than the Tarmac SL8 and the Cervélo S5, thanks in part to a 14-watt-saving aero cockpit

By
published

The bike, initially spotted at the Critérium du Dauphiné, is also made easier to live with

The fourth generation of Canyon's aero race bike is even more customisable than before
Arguably one of the worst-kept secrets in cycling was that German bicycle brand Canyon would be releasing an update to its aero road bike, the Aeroad. First spotted by Cyclingnews at this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné, and then again under both Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour de France, it was only a matter of time before the new bike was finally formally introduced. 

Canyon launched the Aeroad platform back in 2011. It was ahead of the curve and before aero was a colloquial term within the cycling community. Since then, it has been updated and revised with the general silhouette of the bike retaining some of its original DNA. 

Alex Hunt