'It could be an uncontrolled race' - Mathieu van der Poel ready for chaos at Paris 2024 Olympics

By
published

World champion accepts favourite tag but small field makes it unlike a Classic

Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel believes that the potential for chaos in the men’s road race at the Paris 2024 Olympics could play to his advantage. Saturday’s race will have a field of just 90 riders, and no single team is likely to be able to control the peloton across its 273km.

“With those small teams, it's a bit of a wait-and-see situation for me, but it does look like it could be an uncontrolled race,” Van der Poel told Wielerflits. “It depends on the legs, but I would say it's an advantage for me. You have to be on your guard at every moment of the race. It could happen suddenly, and then you have to make sure you’re there.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.