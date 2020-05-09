35 years of Giro d'Italia prologues - Gallery

Crazy bikes, questionable helmets, and plenty of pink jerseys
The 2020 Giro d'Italia was meant to begin today, on Saturday May 9, before COVID-19 pushed it back to October, a date that still seems shaky given the current grip of the pandemic.
With no racing through Italy over the next three weeks, here on Cyclingnews we're going to be providing a taste of racing from the corsa rosa on each of the 21 would-be stages.
We'll be delving into the race's rich history to revisit some of the most memorable storylines, as they correspond to this year's route, either in terms of stage number, location, or any other factor we deem relevant.
Given the 2020 Giro should have begun with an 8.6km individual time trial in Budapest, we're starting by looking at opening-day time trials of the past, including their shorter cousins, prologues.
Delving right back into Sirotti's photographic archives, we start back at the 1985 Giro, where Francesco Moser was victorious over 6.7km in Verona, and where Bernard Hinault's third overall title began.
In between then and Primoz Roglic's resounding uphill win in Bologna last year, there have been a number of memorable moments, not to mention significant changes in bikes and kit.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for the full selection of images.
