10 riders to watch at inaugural Gravel World Championships

Expect the unexpected at the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships this weekend. The wildly-popular discipline has been driven by ambitious athletes who are independent of traditional team support and tactics, so a championships environment with national allegiances tips the norm for a gravel race.

In addition, women race separately from the men, which is also unusual for the usual wild west stampede-style of full-speed adventure. The start lists include a potpourri of names, from pro road tour riders to mountain bike specialists. Most of the new names came from a qualification process through the year-long Trek UCI Gravel World Series, where the top 25% of each race made the cut in their age groups.

Many of the US stars on gravel did not seek a roster spot via a quota selection process made available to national federations, remaining stateside instead to avoid the long travel for one day of racing. Many of the big names in US gravel are focused on the final stop of the Life Time Grand Prix in two weeks, with its $250,000 overall cash purse at stake. However, Life Time contenders Sarah Sturm, Emily Newsom and Alex Howes will make the trip for the US team.

The elite women will contest for a rainbow jersey on Saturday, October 8 on a 140km course between Vicenza and Cittadella. The elite men will race on Sunday for 190km, using the same route but completing a finishing circuit a second time for the additional 25km. There is 69% gravel in the elite women’s contest and 73% gravel for elite men.

Italy hosted one of the rounds of the World Series on September 3 at La Monsterrato in the Piemonte region, with 122km and 1,390 metres of elevation gain. More than 300 kilometres to the east in the Veneto region, riders will experience a World Championships course that is longer than the World Series race but has half of the climbing. Combining that with dry weather conditions, it should be a fast and dusty pack of riders for both elite fields who will most likely need a final kick in a sprint to earn spots in the record books.

Elite women

Tessa Neefjes (centre) was the winner of Houffa Gravel race in Belgium (Image credit: Yuzzu Houffa Gravel)

Lauren De Crescenzo gained entry into the inaugural World Championships by way of the quota selection process for Team USA. Her name is synonymous with gravel racing, having put on a show to win the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 title. From there, she won back-to-back crowns at SBT GRVL in Colorado and Gravel Worlds in Nebraska. And she was fourth at the US pro road race championship, though that course had a lot of climbing. She’s got a teammate from her Cinch Rise team as well, the 2021 Rift Gravel champion Holly Mathews.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is a multi-disciplinary superstar on a quest for a 10th elite world title. So far this season, the French rider has won three world titles - mountain bike events in cross-country, short track cross-country and marathon cross-country. Between 2014-2015, she became the first athlete to hold world titles in three separate disciplines - road, cyclo-cross and mountain biking, but a flowy course may not present her enough obstacles to distance the field.

Tiffany Cromwell is a 12-year veteran in the road peloton. This season with Canyon-SRAM Racing, the Australian had top-20 finishes at Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Classic Lorient Agglomération, the latter at a distance of 158.4km. She won the women’s category on the Blue Course at SBT GRVL, which was 160km. Later on the gravel at La Monsterrato she was third. The 140-kilometre distance should be no problem.

Barbara Guarischi finished second on the gravel at La Monsterrato and third in this year’s Italian road championships, which covered 147.6km. The 32-year-old Italian also had a pair of podiums on 150km-plus stages at the Tour of Scandinavia for her Movistar squad. Since this gravel course does not have significant climbing, expect to see this road pro perform well.

Tessa Neefjes won two rounds of the Gravel World Series, first in April in France at Wish One Gravel Race and later in August in Belgium at Houffa Gravel. The Dutch rider had to hold off her competition in sprints in both races, so if she is part of a small bunch to make it to the finish circuit she should have plenty left for a sprint.

Additional contenders

Sofia Gomez Villafane wins women's Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

The field is deep, so look out for a few other riders to be part of a bunch finish, namely Sofia Gómez Villafane of Argentina. The reigning Unbound Gravel 200 winner is currently third overall in the Life Time Grand Prix standings for elite women.

Svenja Betz won La Monsterrato in early September. The 27-year-old German shines on the road for her IBCT Cycling Team as a sprinter, and has recently mixed in some cyclo-cross. She’s capable of an upset.

Sofia Bertizzolo rode 16 one-day races for UAE Team ADQ in the spring, winning Trofeo Oro in Euro, earning second place in Trofeo Alfredo Binda and taking back-to-back top 10s in Amstel Gold Race and De Brabantse Pijl, the latter at a distance of 141.2km. The Italian can shine on home roads that resemble a classic.

US teammates Emily Newsom and Lauren Stephens provide a one-two punch with experience on pavement and dirt for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. Newsom was third at this year’s Unbound Gravel 200. Stephens, a two-time Unbound Gravel 100 winner, has had more success on the road this year due to illness and injury, taking the bronze medal at US Pro road race nationals.

Elite men

Alexey Lutsenko wins 2021 Serenissima Gravel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mathieu van der Poel always attracts attention, and for good reason. The 2021 Strade Bianche winner is motivated to add another rainbow jersey to his collection of four elite cyclo-cross world titles. He has a strong Dutch squad to support him, including Unbound Gravel 200 winner Ivar Slik and three teammates - Niki Terpstra, Piotr Havik and Jasper Ockeloen - who each won at least one race in the Gravel World Series.

Adam Blazevic will lead the Australian team on the men’s side. He won both of the Australian rounds of the Gravel World Series and was on the podium at another round. He had a strong year on the road in his European races started well with France but he then had a string of mechanicals. And if he isn’t on form, then look for experienced ‘alternative’ riders Nathan Haas and Lachlan Morton to be in the mix.

Alexey Lutsenko won the pro-only gravel race a year ago, Serenissima Gravel, 132km across the Veneto region. He will line up for Kazakhstan with Astana Qazaqstan teammate Yevgeniy Fedorov, who comes in as the new under-23 world road race champion. The pair could easily form alliances with two other WorldTour teammates during the race, expected to be Colombian Miguel Ángel López and Italian Leonardo Basso.

Zdeněk Štybar is a 36 years old but brings a wealth of experience to the Czech Republic team, including 12 years on the WorldTour with victories in the Classics, including Strade Bianche (2015) Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (2019), and a pair of runner-up finishes at Paris-Roubaix. He is also a former cyclo-cross world champion.

Slovakian road champion Peter Sagan may be making his first gravel appearance on the world stage, but you can never count out the three-time road world champion. He has a world junior title in mountain biking and even took a spin in the e-MTB race at this year’s Mountain Bike World Championships. He has conquered the cobbles at Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders and three Ghent- Wevelgem races, so he may bounce back on the podium after health issues due to several bouts with COVID. He admitted he may not be in top form, but wanted to take part “to have fun with the other riders and the fans.”

Additional contenders

Alex Howes sprints to victory at 2021 SBT GRVL (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

2016 Olympic Champion Greg Van Avermaet is now 37, but he excels in the big one day races. He did not win a race this year, yet, but was third in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and recently finished fourth in Binche-Chimay-Binche.

Alex Howes made the US start list from the quota selection process and is one of the few men from contending from the Life Time Grand Prix series to make the trip to Italy, having finished in the top 15 at both Unbound Gravel 200 and Crusher in the Tushar. The former WorldTour rider won the US pro road title in 2019 and won the 2021 SBT GRVL, so is proficient on all surfaces.

Alban Lakata of Austria is a wild card that isn’t on many radars. He holds three world titles in marathon mountain biking and won the Leadville MTB 100 in 2015.